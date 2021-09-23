Job opportunity at WildTeam

WildTeam is seeking applications from suitable candidates for the following position:

Position: Assistant Coordinator, Conservation Action

Basic Salary: Negotiable

Other benefits: As per the policy of WildTeam

Contract type: Full time

Closing date: 28 September 2021 (Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview on the 30th September 2021)

Major Responsibilities

Conservation Actions

Oversee activity and performance of community based conservation action.

Design, plan, implement and monitor conservation education and awareness campaign to achieve organisational/project goal and objectives.

Oversee wildlife rescue operations, data management and reporting.

Design and implement capacity development training events for local stakeholders and implement those in field.

Design and organise workshop and experience sharing sessions for project stakeholders.

Design and implement alternate livelihood and eco-tourism activities to promote wildlife conservation practices.

Build and maintain relationship with relevant organizations and community groups.

Oversee field level coordination with local stakeholders like Bangladesh Forest Department and Co-Management Committee and organise monthly coordination meetings; and review, finalise and distribute meeting minutes accordingly.

Should be able to adhere to NGOAB and other GoB guidelines.

Project Management and Operations

Project report writing

Project monitoring & evaluation report writing

Produce team work plan and associated checkpoint reports.

Review team accounts.

Develop and monitor team budget.

Manage staffs and their performance.

Support in procurement and administrative operations.

Support supervisor in grant proposal writing.

Perform tasks as per supervisor's direction.

Preferred Attitude

The most important quality WildTeam is looking for in all its employees is a positive can-do attitude and "One Team" approaches. We recruit people who are highly motivated to save wildlife, take responsibility for their work, can solve complex problems, have a fearless attitude and are ready for a challenge, and who enjoy working with supporting others in sometimes challenging living and political conditions.

WildTeam are therefore looking for a strong leader and a fast learner, who is driven, dynamic, and confident, knows how to get the best from a team, has fierce eye for detail and analysis whilst being able to also operate and at a visionary/strategic level.



Skills and Experience

At least 5 years of working experience in community engagement and capacity development initiatives. Working experience with community based organisation/ initiative, community behaviour change initiatives or with local government.

At least a bachelor degree from a relevant discipline (see below). Master's preferred. Conservation management, natural resources and environmental sciences/studies, development studies, biological science, social science, anthropology, Monitoring and Evaluation or something similar.

Working experience with community based organisation and community behaviour change initiatives.

Developing department's goal, work plan and tracking/reporting on activities.

Highly skilled in writing project proposal and managing grant application process.

Able to take decision in complex situation while ensuring compliant work flow of the respective department

In addition, for this position WildTeam is looking for the following: The person should have excellent documentation (Bangla and English), project management, budget management, problem solving, and decision making skill.

How to apply

Please send in (1) your CV, (2) a covering letter of <500 words that describes why you are interested in and qualified for this post to wildteamhr@gmail.com. Subject line for email is "Assistant Coordinator, Conservation Action". Closing date for application is 28 September 2021. Unsuccessful candidates will not be contacted. The successful candidate will start work as soon as possible.

N.B. WildTeam is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from women as well as men.

About WildTeam

WildTeam is a conservation organisation working to save endangered wildlife and their habitats. The team has a current focus on tigers in the Bangladesh Sundarbans. It is a registered non-profit and non-government organisation in Bangladesh.

We believe in people

WildTeam believes people are the solution because we see evidence of it every day. Human beings are innovative, adaptable and passionate; every single one of us can be a game changer.

We celebrate nature

WildTeam have a passion for nature and we share it with others, because we believe the best way to protect nature is to celebrate it. We nurture people's innate love for nature and channel that love into successful conservation.

We are grounded in reality

We rely on thorough research to guide our strategy and all our interventions. We listen to people to learn about what motivates them, and then we build solutions based on those motivations. We use rigorous project management methodologies to achieve maximum results.

We act fearlessly

Big challenges need big solutions. The fact the world continues to lose nature shows that new approaches are needed. We're not afraid to do things differently and we continuously search and try new methods and technologies.

Website: www.wildteam.org.bd