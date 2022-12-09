Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

The Embassy of Japan in Dhaka is seeking a qualified Bangladeshi candidate to work in its Protocol Section.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION: University Bachelor's degree or higher.

OTHER SKILLS:

Applicants should have excellent proficiency in Bengali and English (No requirement regarding Japanese language skill). Ideally, applicants should have a working experience as a secretary in Embassies or international organisations.

Computer Skill: Applicant should have proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word and Excel.

HOW TO APPLY

All applicants are required to submit:

Curriculum Vitae including all contact information (phone number, both permanent and current address and e-mail address). One recent passport sized colour photograph with the name of the applicant written on the back. Copies of all relevant academic records and certificates. Photocopy of National ID Card or Passport. Nationality Certificate (Local Chairman/Commissioner).

All documents should be sent in A4 size paper to the Administration Section by December 15, 2022. Please indicate "Job Application" on the front side of the envelope.

Only short-listed candidates who pass the first screening will be notified of the date for the interview.