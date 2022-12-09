Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
The Embassy of Japan in Dhaka is seeking a qualified Bangladeshi candidate to work in its Protocol Section.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
EDUCATION: University Bachelor's degree or higher.
OTHER SKILLS:
- Applicants should have excellent proficiency in Bengali and English (No requirement regarding Japanese language skill).
- Ideally, applicants should have a working experience as a secretary in Embassies or international organisations.
Computer Skill: Applicant should have proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word and Excel.
HOW TO APPLY
All applicants are required to submit:
- Curriculum Vitae including all contact information (phone number, both permanent and current address and e-mail address).
- One recent passport sized colour photograph with the name of the applicant written on the back.
- Copies of all relevant academic records and certificates.
- Photocopy of National ID Card or Passport.
- Nationality Certificate (Local Chairman/Commissioner).
All documents should be sent in A4 size paper to the Administration Section by December 15, 2022. Please indicate "Job Application" on the front side of the envelope.
Only short-listed candidates who pass the first screening will be notified of the date for the interview.