The Business Standard is looking for Research Assistant

04 November, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:09 pm

Position: Research Assistant

Vacancy Number: 01

Job Description

  • Ability to work with a variety of sector/industry
  • Ability to conduct qualitative research
  • Ability to mine data and identifying trends
  • Ability to understand and present international reports and findings
  • Carrying out survey
  • Knowledge of statistical methodology
  • Preparing information graphics
  • Come up with interesting facts and numbers on a daily basis

Requirements

  • Bachelors/Master's degree in Economics from reputed universities.
  • Very good understanding of economic data and data visualisation
  • Strong command on MS Office
  • Proficiency in English writing

Experience Requirements: Minimum 1 Year
Job Type: Full Time, Entry level
Remuneration: Negotiable
Location: 4/A Eskaton Garden, Dhaka

Send your resume to [email protected] and [email protected]

Subject line should be "Application for Research Assistant"

Deadline: 15 November

