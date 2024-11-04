The Business Standard is looking for Research Assistant
Position: Research Assistant
Vacancy Number: 01
Job Description
- Ability to work with a variety of sector/industry
- Ability to conduct qualitative research
- Ability to mine data and identifying trends
- Ability to understand and present international reports and findings
- Carrying out survey
- Knowledge of statistical methodology
- Preparing information graphics
- Come up with interesting facts and numbers on a daily basis
Requirements
- Bachelors/Master's degree in Economics from reputed universities.
- Very good understanding of economic data and data visualisation
- Strong command on MS Office
- Proficiency in English writing
Experience Requirements: Minimum 1 Year
Job Type: Full Time, Entry level
Remuneration: Negotiable
Location: 4/A Eskaton Garden, Dhaka
Send your resume to [email protected] and [email protected]
Subject line should be "Application for Research Assistant"
Deadline: 15 November