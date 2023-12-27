IELTS is not difficult if your strategies are accurate

Last year, 100,000 people registered with The British Council to take the IELTS exam across the country. PHOTO: BRITISH COUNCIL BANGLADESH

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is a popular English language test that measures your ability in four skills: listening, speaking, reading and writing. The test is scored out of 9, and many people aim for a band score of 6 or higher. Here are some tips on how to achieve a minimum band score of 6 to 6.5 in each module.

Listen carefully

The listening test consists of four sections, with 10 questions each. The questions are mainly gap-filling, maps, locating information and multiple choice. The first two sections are worth 20 marks, so it is important to focus on them. To answer the gap-filling questions, you need to listen carefully to the recording and underline the most important keywords before the recording starts. This will help you to predict the type of information you need to fill in the gaps.

You should aim to get at least 15 to 17 gaps correct out of 20. To answer the multiple choice questions, you also need to underline the keywords in the questions, but you also need to pay attention to the WH questions (what, when, where, whom, which, how) and the tone or expression of the speakers. For example, if the question asks, "What surprised students about IELTS observations?" you need to focus on the word 'surprised' and look for clues in the recording that indicate surprise.

Practice speaking

The speaking test consists of three parts: an introduction, a long turn and a discussion. The examiner will assess your knowledge of the topic, your ability to communicate effectively, and your use of vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation. To get a good band score, you need to answer the questions fully and relevantly, using a range of vocabulary and grammatical structures.

You also need to be aware of the tense and mood of the questions, and use the appropriate verb forms. For example, if the examiner asks you about something in the future, you should use the future tense (will/would) in your answer.

If the examiner asks you about your experience or feelings in the past, you should use the past tense in your answer. You should also avoid repeating the same words or phrases, and use synonyms or paraphrases instead. This will show that you have a wide vocabulary and can express yourself clearly. You should practice speaking with a partner or in front of a mirror and record yourself to check your pronunciation and fluency.

Use different strategies in reading

The reading test consists of three passages with 13 or 14 questions each. The questions are mainly matching headings, true/false/not given, summary completion and multiple choice. The passages are taken from academic texts, so they are often complex and contain unfamiliar words.

You need to read the passages quickly and use different strategies for different types of questions. For the matching headings questions, you need to skim the passage and identify the main idea of each paragraph. Then you need to match the headings to the paragraphs, using the keywords and synonyms.

For the true/false/not given questions, you need to scan the passage and locate the information that relates to the statements. Then you need to compare the information with the statements and decide if they are true, false, or not given. You should pay attention to the details and the modifiers, such as dates, numbers, names and adverbs.

For the summary completion questions, you need to read the summary and identify the gaps. Then you need to read the passage and find the information that fits the gaps. You should use the keywords and synonyms to help you, and make sure that the words you choose fit the grammar and the meaning of the summary.

Finally, for the multiple-choice questions, you need to read the questions and the options carefully and eliminate the wrong answers. Then you need to read the passage and find the evidence that supports the correct answer. You should use keywords and synonyms to help you and be careful of the distractors and the paraphrases.

Hone in your writing skills

The writing test consists of two tasks: a report and an essay. The report is based on a graph, a table, a chart, or a diagram, and you need to describe the main features and make comparisons. The essay is based on a topic or a problem, and you need to give your opinion and support it with reasons and examples. To get a good band score, you need to write at least 150 words for the report and at least 250 words for the essay.

You also need to organise your writing into clear paragraphs, with an introduction, a body and a conclusion. You need to use a range of vocabulary and grammatical structures and avoid spelling and punctuation errors. You also need to address the task fully and appropriately and answer the question or the problem.

For the report, you need to select the most important and relevant information from the graph, table, chart or diagram, and present it clearly and logically. You need to use words and phrases that describe trends, changes, proportions and comparisons. You also need to include an overview that summarizes the main features and the main points of comparison.

For the essay, you need to state your opinion clearly and consistently and support it with relevant and specific reasons and examples. You need to use words and phrases that express your position, your arguments and your conclusions. You also need to acknowledge the other side of the issue and explain why you disagree with it.