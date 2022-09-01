Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

Pursuit

Kaniz Supriya
01 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 01:28 pm

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

The top three teams will get monetary rewards: Tk100,000, Tk75,000 and Tk50,000, respectively, and the winning team will also get the opportunity to present their ideas at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC

Kaniz Supriya
01 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 01:28 pm
Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy
Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Despite its vulnerability to climate change, Bangladesh has emerged as a leader in climate adaptation and disaster preparedness. But, natural disasters, such as floods, coastal and riverine erosion, and cyclones have become more frequent, intense and unpredictable. 

To commemorate its 50-year-long partnership with Bangladesh, the World Bank has launched a youth competition titled 'Ideabuzz Championship' for university students where groups of students must come up with innovative solutions to address the threat of climate change.

Ideabuzz Championship is specifically designed for the youth; university goers who like to think out of the box and are inspired to contribute to the society. 'Climate-smart growth for Bangladesh benefitting all,' is the core agenda of this competition. 

To participate in this competition, students are asked to form a team of three members and submit their idea which is aligned with the competition's theme.

"We are hoping for innovative solutions by undergraduates or graduates around the country for a climate-smart development benefiting all," added Ramim Ahmed, Communications Consultant, Human Development, The World Bank.

The idea has to be submitted in the form of a PowerPoint presentation, with a maximum duration of three minutes.

The last day of submission is September 7, 2022. Scenario analysis, scalability, innovation, impacts etc will be among the criteria on which the presentations will be judged.

The top three teams will get monetary rewards (Tk100,000, Tk75,000 and Tk50,000, respectively), and the winning team will also get the opportunity to present their ideas at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC.

To execute the competition smoothly, the World Bank has partnered with different clubs from different universities and is running roadshows at the respective universities at present. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

These roadshows are part of the activation process where the organising team visits a university and hosts a seminar to inform the students about the competition.

"The primary aim of the roadshows is to raise awareness about the competition. We start off the shows by talking about the World Bank and its partnership with Bangladesh, then we move on to the impacts of climate change and the purpose of the competition," added Ramim.

Technical aspects of the competition are also discussed at these shows. At the end, a Q & A session is also hosted, where the participants can ask any question related to the competition or about the World Bank.

So far, the roadshows have been conducted at North South University, BRAC University, University of Dhaka, BUET, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Islamic University of Technology, Institute of Business Administration (University of Dhaka), Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, and University of Rajshahi.

Ramim shared that the response to this competition has been amazing so far. 

"We've had hundreds of people attending each of the roadshows. And we have been contacted by others so that we can host roadshows at their universities. Unfortunately, we are not able to keep up with the requests. So we're planning to host an online roadshow via Facebook live later this week," he informed The Business Standard.

"We wanted to celebrate the golden jubilee of our partnership with Bangladesh with activities that address social causes and create an impact for the greater good. Global Climate Risk Index ranked Bangladesh as the world's seventh most-affected country between 2000 and 2019. Hence, we believed it would be best to do something engaging in this sector," added Ramim. 

Features

Ideabuzz / Ideabuzz Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

1h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

3h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

4h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

3h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

3h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries