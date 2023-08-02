How to master the learning curve at a new job

As a new employee, you may often berate yourself for making a mistake. But it is only natural because you can’t be an expert right off the bat. Photo: Noor A Alam

Stepping into a new job can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking simultaneously. As you strut into the office, there's a sense of pride in nailing the job opportunity, yet a tinge of nervous excitement hovers in the air. After all, you're about to dive into uncharted waters, ready to conquer the unexplored learning curve that lies ahead, regardless of the experience you've gathered.

Picture this – you're walking into the new office and you have to master your responsibilities, ride the waves of the workflow, and embrace the unique company culture. Along the way, you'll decode the enigmatic office jargon and decipher the cryptic team subcultures that add their own spice to the mix. Not to mention, you've got to grasp customer needs and figure out savvy ways to meet their expectations—just to name a few, depending on the complexity of your role.

Working through this learning phase can be overwhelming at times, with the added pressure to do well and make a good impression. Making mistakes can be daunting and getting negative feedback can be very disheartening. In a worst-case scenario, such pushbacks from the start can trigger imposter syndrome.

But fear not because here is a four-step guide to help you navigate the learning curve with confidence as you embrace your new role.

Give yourself time to adapt

As a new employee, you may often berate yourself for making a mistake or forgetting a procedure. But it is only natural because you can't be an expert right off the bat. Even if you have prior experience in a similar field, your new company may have completely different office procedures and work environments.

Usually, the learning curve consists of two main steps: adapting to the functional workflow and adapting to the company culture. Zeeshan Ahmed, chief marketing officer at Brain Station 23, pointed out, "There are significant overlaps when it comes to functional workflows across different companies for similar roles. That means you can get the hang of things within three to six months. However, adjusting to the culture of a new workplace requires more time as it involves the challenges of collaborating with team members and aligning with company objectives."

So give yourself time to adapt to the new environment and look at the first few months as a learning opportunity. If imposter syndrome creeps in, remind yourself that your employer picked you over other candidates because they trust your ability to excel in this role.

When you are in a mid-level or top-level position, culture holds greater importance than functional workflow.

Start as a beginner

Navigating the learning curve at a new job varies with your hierarchical level. Entry-level employees easily embrace the new culture, while mid and top-level employees face more complexities. Experienced employees joining a new workplace might struggle to adapt as rookies, and their previous methods can hinder collaboration.

To excel in mid-level and top-level roles, it is crucial to put your ego aside and start anew as a beginner and discard your preconceived notions about how things should be done. Zeeshan Ahmed emphasised, "When you are in a mid-level or top-level position, culture holds greater importance than functional workflow. At these levels, you have to assess company culture, and team subculture, and even shape the culture as a top-level recruit to steer the team towards achieving company objectives. Keep in mind that although some skills are transferable, you will need to unlearn certain things and learn new techniques to best serve the needs of your company and your team."

Use networking

In today's hyper-collaborative workplaces, transition success depends on creating connections to and goodwill with the company's leaders, managers, and colleagues. So step out of your comfort zone and network with your higher-ups and co-workers.

"Engage in workplace conversations to gradually build a broad network encompassing your group and people in other business units. Take the time to listen to their stories and you will gain valuable insights into how they tackle different challenges," shared a management trainee at a leading multinational company.

Forming connections with higher-ups and colleagues creates a support network for seeking help and guidance. Don't hesitate to reach out when feeling uncertain. Asking questions shows your commitment to learning and leaves a positive impression on your performance.

Ask for feedback

Once you have been at your new job for a few months, you may start wondering how the company views you as a resource. So, check in with your boss or supervisor to discuss your progress when they're available.

Zeeshan Ahmed advised, "To seek feedback effectively, schedule one-on-one meetings with your boss on a monthly basis, keeping them separate from regular team meetings. Ideally, these meetings should last around 30 minutes, giving you enough time to discuss your recent work, receive your boss's perspective on your performance, and identify areas for improvement."

New employees may avoid seeking feedback due to fear of negativity. If you receive criticism, take notes and refrain from immediate reactions. See feedback as a chance for growth, not an accusation. If you disagree, calmly discuss it with your boss after a few days for further understanding.

How companies can facilitate learning curve navigation

As transitioning employees acclimate to the new work environment, it lies with managers to smooth the way for them. Because if a new employee cannot overcome the learning curve, they may quit, costing both parties time and money. So instead of expecting new employees to learn everything by themselves, companies should arrange orientation programmes or leverage buddy systems to provide support during the onboarding process.

The management trainee agreed, "It is important to have an orientation programme in the first few days to familiarise new employees with the company culture and expectations. Companies can also assign an onboarding buddy — an experienced employee to guide new hires — typically during the three to six-month probation period."

Mastering the learning curve of a new job is like embarking on an adventurous journey. Embrace the challenge, give yourself time to acclimate, and tackle each day with determination. As you navigate the ebb and flow of the workday, build meaningful connections with colleagues and higher-ups, forming your support network. Remember, with dedication and persistence, conquering the learning curve is not only achievable but also rewarding. So if you are an anxious newbie still learning the ropes, embrace the challenge. Adventure awaits, comrades!