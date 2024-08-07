How to get published at an early age

If you are interested in the field of research, publication at an early age is crucial – and I would argue that is an understatement. For a start, it not only enhances understanding and expertise in a particular field, but also provides significant academic and career advantages.

But when undergraduate students in Bangladesh have limited opportunities to get published, how can high school students conduct research and see their hard work in a publication?

Here, I will share my experiences and strategies that helped me navigate the research and publishing process as a high school student, how it helped me build a network with professionals, provided me with more research opportunities and led to full-ride and 100% merit scholarships to study at some of the most prestigious universities in the world.

It was the early publication which made my academic experience at the University of British Columbia, Berea College, New York University - Shanghai, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), among others, possible.

A significant part of my college applications focused on my research interests. This helped colleges see me as more than just a student; they understood my dedication beyond academics. I also found like-minded peers and mentorships, participated in science fairs, research competitions, and case competitions, and built valuable networks with professors and professionals. Also, early research offered me practical hands-on experience.

Where to start your research?

Academic research and publishing can feel like a maze for a curious high school student but start by exploring which subjects or specific fields attract you the most.

When I learned that powerful algorithms can analyse medical records, predict diseases and even personalise treatments, it initiated my journey into Computational Biology, especially AI in healthcare.

Remember, research has to be done very specifically. For example, instead of choosing a broad topic like "climate change," you might refine it to "The Impact of Urban Green Spaces on Reducing Urban Heat Islands in Dhaka."

Next is to kickstart your research journey – independently, join a group or enrol in a boot camp/summer camp. For me, joining the "MehtA+ AI and ML Research Bootcamp" offered valuable peer support, mentorship and direct feedback. The programme provided comprehensive classes covering essential topics, from basic analysis skills to writing research papers using LaTex.

Mushifiquzzaman Mahim. Sketch: TBS

In 2020, amid the pandemic, by searching for "Virtual Research Opportunities for High School Students,'' I discovered this programme, as well as others like Lumiere Research, Pioneer Research, Indigo Research and more.

To undertake a research project, some prior experience and skills are essential. My involvement in various competitions during high school – such as science fairs, Olympiads, creative writing and debates – helped me cultivate crucial abilities like creative and critical thinking, technical proficiency, data analysis and problem-solving.

Basic computer skills, including proficiency in word processing, spreadsheet software and internet research, are necessary for conducting literature reviews and data analysis.

You can also sign up for free courses in your preferred area or on "how to conduct research" on platforms like Coursera, Udemy and Edx to gain some prior understanding.

How to conduct research

Not all groundbreaking discoveries require extensive labs or cutting-edge equipment. As a high school student myself, I've conducted research projects both in the lab and even from the comfort of my home.

Here's a breakdown of the key steps on how you can conduct research:

1. Develop a research plan: The first step is crafting a well-defined plan for your research. This plan should answer: "What data do I need, and how will I gather it?"

For my independent research on teaching methods, I used online survey tools like Google Forms to collect feedback from students and teachers. I found tools like R and Google Sheets really helpful for number crunching, while MAXQDA or Dedoose helped me analyse qualitative data.

Also, set realistic deadlines for each research stage to stay on track and complete your project on time.

2. Conduct a thorough literature review: Before diving into data collection, conduct a thorough literature review to understand the existing research on your topic. Use online databases like EBSCOhost or JSTOR to find credible sources.

During my research on teaching methods, I came across studies comparing traditional lectures with interactive learning approaches. The literature review helped me pinpoint areas where knowledge is lacking or where there are potential contradictions between different findings.

3. Choose a research method: The research method you choose depends on the type of data you're collecting. Qualitative research focuses on understanding experiences through interviews or focus groups, while quantitative research measures numerical data via surveys or experiments.

For my teaching methods research, I used a combination: an online survey for broad data on preferences and follow-up interviews with educators for deeper insights. Also, I tried to ensure the data collection was precise and consistent.

4. Data Analysis: Depending on the data type and your goals, various tools can be wielded. Popular choices include Python (with NumPy and Pandas libraries) and R for versatile data manipulation, analysis, and visualisation, or text analysis tools like NVivo or Atlas.ti.

Microsoft Excel works well for simpler tasks, while SAS or SPSS offers advanced statistical techniques. For visualising insights, tools like Tableau or Python libraries like Matplotlib are valuable.

5. Documentation and Feedback: Documentation entails thorough note-taking and structuring of your research paper. Keep detailed records and organise your paper with an introduction, methodology, results, discussion, and conclusion. Also, regular feedback and constructive criticism from my peers and mentors helped me to refine my work.

How to get published

You made some big steps towards your work. Now, it's time to see your research getting published. Here are a few steps you can follow to get started:

1. Conduct your research with rigour: Rigorous research requires meticulous planning with a clear, SMART question (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound), a well-chosen methodology, and documented steps.

For instance, I refined my broad question, "Does social media use affect teenagers' mental health?" to a SMART question: "Does limiting daily social media use to one hour for a month decrease anxiety symptoms among high school students?"

2. Write a Quality Research Paper: After completing your project, write a well-organised paper with these key sections: Abstract, Introduction, Literature Review, Methodology, Results, Discussion and Conclusion. Ensure your paper follows the required format and citation style (APA, MLA, Chicago). Check font size, margins, and references.

3. Seek Constructive Feedback: Before submitting your research paper, seek feedback from others to enhance its quality. I often consulted my mentors for expert advice and submitted the paper to conferences to garner responses from a wider audience.

Additionally, I engaged with various online platforms and forums to discuss my thoughts, ask questions, and receive feedback from experienced scientists.

4. Target the right journals and consider your audience: The audience can be students, professionals or a general readership. Choose a journal with a high impact factor and CiteScore. Look for journals that encourage young researchers, such as The Journal of Student Research (JSR), The National High School Journal of Science (NHSJS), or those listed in the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ).

5. Submit your manuscript: Finished your research paper? Excellent! Before submitting it to a journal, ensure all key sections, from summary to conclusion, are included. Craft a cover letter and gather required documents, including figures, tables, and supplementary materials.

Follow the journal's submission instructions meticulously, either online or via email. Be patient during the peer review process; it may take several weeks or months to receive a response.

6. Respond to peer reviews: Reviewers polish your work! Analyse feedback, address each comment in revisions, explaining changes. Provide evidence if you disagree. Write a letter detailing revisions based on feedback.

Seek help from editors or colleagues if needed. Once edits are complete, submit your revised manuscript to the journal, thanking reviewers for their input.

7. Stay engaged, informed and persistent: Stay in the loop and keep going! Want to meet other researchers and get project ideas? Join online groups and attend conferences! Publishing research takes time. Edits and rejections are part of the process. So don't be discouraged and never give up. Use the feedback to improve your work. Persistence is key.

Follow these tips. Get published. Make a difference in your field. It's hard work, but worth it. Seeing your research published is very rewarding.