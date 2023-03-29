Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

For Muslims, Ramadan is a holy month which symbolises dedication, reflection and discipline to grow spiritually and become closer to God.

For students like Sajidul Islam, an SSC examinee, this can be a challenging time, especially when their exams have been scheduled right after Ramadan. Many students have to attend university admission tests as well. Studying during Ramadan is a bit difficult because an empty stomach doesn't allow your brain to concentrate and consume information the way it usually does.

But with the right mindset and approach, it is possible to study effectively during Ramadan and excel in exams.

Plan your schedule: During Ramadan, it is crucial to plan your schedule to effectively manage your time. Allocate specific times for prayer, fasting, and studying. As your sleeping schedule may change, it may be necessary to adjust your study schedule accordingly to make the most of your time. To do this, you can develop a plan that works best for you and stick to it. For instance, if you study best after suhoor, you can plan to study for a few hours before sleeping. Alternatively, you may find that you study better after waking up in the morning. Regardless of the approach you choose, make sure it suits your needs.

Utilise the early morning hours: The early morning hours are peaceful, quiet and most importantly you are not hungry or thirsty after the suhoor, making it an ideal time to study. Wake up early and utilise this time to revise and prepare for your exams. This will also give you more time to focus on other activities during the day.

Improvise your techniques: You may find it difficult to sit down and concentrate on reading an entire textbook, so you should come up with more efficient and less taxing methods to study. If you are trying to study while fasting, you may use visual aids like flashcards or posters. Keep the easy items for the later parts of the day and get done the difficult tasks in the morning. Also, remember to study in a clutter-free environment by clearing your desk and putting away distractions.

Take frequent breaks: Studying for long hours without taking breaks can lead to burnout and fatigue. Taking frequent breaks during Ramadan is crucial for maintaining mental clarity and concentration. Take regular pauses from studying to divert your attention away from hunger. Do not spend all of your time at your desk. Instead, get up and move about and give your eyes a rest from the screen. Try doing something pleasant and revitalising. Try praying, making a list, or getting some fresh air. It is important to give yourself time away from studying to refresh, refuel, and rejuvenate.

Try interactive study: If you have a friend or two to study with throughout Ramadan, you will have a much easier time. Get some friends and provide each other with the encouragement and support you need to ace your upcoming exams by forming a study group. You may also engage in interactive study online. You can also reach out to your teachers and discuss your problems.

Stay hydrated: It is crucial to stay hydrated during Ramadan, especially if you are studying. Dehydration can cause fatigue and difficulty concentrating, which can impact your preparation. Ensure that you drink plenty of fluids during non-fasting hours to keep yourself hydrated and alert. If you are studying after iftar or Taraweeh, drink lots of water. Hydration is so good for your brain and will help you feel good and ready. Washing your face with cool water, and taking a shower can also make you feel fresh and ready to work.

Eat healthy: A balanced diet is essential during Ramadan as it provides the necessary nutrients and energy to keep your body and mind healthy. Avoid consuming too much sugary and fried food, as they can cause a drop in energy levels. At iftar, if you give in to the cravings and eat foods that are high in fat, you are likely to end up feeling lethargic and sleepy, which is not exactly optimum for studying. Instead, opt for healthy and nutritious meals to keep you energised throughout the day. Also for suhoor, you should try and incorporate as much 'brain food' into your diet as possible. Consider eating eggs, walnuts, bananas, and almonds. These will improve your focus and help you retain information as you study.