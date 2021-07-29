EdTech Summit 2021 to be held on 6 August

Excellence Bangladesh, a youth leadership and development platform, is going to organise the "EdTech Summit 2021", in partnership with The Business Standard on 6 August.

The day-long virtual summit will consist of six exclusive sessions, with esteemed speakers working in the field of e-learning.

From instructors, lecturers to edtech entrepreneurs, this is a summit that will deliver insightful conversations in the Bangladeshi ecosystem of e-learning.

The programme will start from 4pm, and have panel discussions till 9pm on the day.

Sharier Khan, the executive editor of The Business Standard, is the chief guest of the online event.

"We are excited to partner up with Excellence Bangladesh for an initiative like this. Hopefully, we will be able to provide value for the students and young professionals through this initiative," said Ehsanur Raza Ronny, the head of Content Strategy and Product Development at The Business Standard, who will be inaugurating the event with Benjir Abrar - the founder and CEO of Excellence Bangladesh, Azad Baig - head of Online at The Business Standard, and Sadman Sadik - author and educator at 10 Minute School.

The programme will be aired LIVE on Excellence Bangladesh's Facebook page.

Stay tuned to the event page for more details <<