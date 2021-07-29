EdTech Summit 2021 to be held on 6 August

Pursuit

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 03:54 pm

Related News

EdTech Summit 2021 to be held on 6 August

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 03:54 pm
EdTech Summit 2021 to be held on 6 August

Excellence Bangladesh, a youth leadership and development platform, is going to organise the "EdTech Summit 2021", in partnership with The Business Standard on 6 August. 

The day-long virtual summit will consist of six exclusive sessions, with esteemed speakers working in the field of e-learning. 

From instructors, lecturers to edtech entrepreneurs, this is a summit that will deliver insightful conversations in the Bangladeshi ecosystem of e-learning.

The programme will start from 4pm, and have panel discussions till 9pm on the day. 

Sharier Khan, the executive editor of The Business Standard, is the chief guest of the online event. 

"We are excited to partner up with Excellence Bangladesh for an initiative like this. Hopefully, we will be able to provide value for the students and young professionals through this initiative," said Ehsanur Raza Ronny, the head of Content Strategy and Product Development at The Business Standard, who will be inaugurating the event with Benjir Abrar - the founder and CEO of Excellence Bangladesh, Azad Baig - head of Online at The Business Standard, and Sadman Sadik - author and educator at 10 Minute School. 

The programme will be aired LIVE on Excellence Bangladesh's Facebook page.

Stay tuned to the event page for more details <<

 

Features / Top News

EdTech Summit 2021 / e-learning / Excellence Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

47m | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

57m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

57m | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing