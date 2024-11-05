Does corporate language still reign in workplaces?

Nujhat was just a university student when she snagged an internship at a major multinational. Within weeks, she found herself coordinating with marketing agencies—people twice her age, working for a company she didn't want to misrepresent.

"Imagine me, new to the 'corporate world,' suddenly speaking on behalf of a big-name company," she laughs. She quickly learned that one trick could save her nerves: formal, polished, unmistakably "corporate" language. "It helped me avoid awkwardness and sound professional, like I actually knew what I was doing!"

Corporate language, with its tidy polish and precise choice of words, has been the go-to style in boardrooms for decades. It's not just about formality; it's a way to create a "neutral zone" in workplaces, where things stay professional and feelings are protected. But as the corporate landscape fills up with a new generation, some wonder if this style has passed its expiration date.

A layer of politeness and politics

As Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya, B2B Development Manager at BAT, puts it, "Corporate language has an aspect of political correctness. There's a lot of 'we' instead of 'I'—it's about projecting unity and avoiding direct confrontation."

For many, like Nujhat, it's a neutral mode of communication that lets them get their point across without seeming rude. Kheya says this is especially true in South Asia, where cultural norms around respect make language even more cautious. Here, formal politeness is ingrained in everyday communication and, by extension, in corporate settings.

Yassir Husain, principal consultant at Game Changer Training and Consulting Ltd, explains that much of this caution and respect is rooted in our culture. "In Bangladesh, we're big on respecting our elders and it shows in how we speak at work."

Even the Bangla language reflects this with its multiple levels of formality for the word "you." But in corporate settings, this hyper-politeness can sometimes be a double-edged sword.

"When I interact with foreign colleagues, one common feedback we receive is that we seem hesitant to take on challenges," Kheya says. This caution can sometimes be mistaken for reluctance or lack of confidence.

"Where others might say, 'Here's my recommendation,' we might phrase it more as a suggestion, like 'Perhaps you might consider…' This softening of language sometimes reduces the strength of our message."

Gen Z seeks authenticity and values alignment. They want the freedom to express their thoughts openly, without the constraints of rigid formality. Yassir Husain

Does corporate speak streamline or slow down communication?

When corporate language gets combined with industry jargon, it creates a common language that, at its best, can streamline communication. Departments working together often find it easier to communicate using standard terms and polished phrases. But at its worst, corporate language can feel robotic and impersonal, especially for those who are new to the style.

For instance, Kheya notes that non-confrontational language is a huge asset when working across departments in high-stress environments. But when it becomes the norm, it can come at the cost of authenticity.

"In corporate spaces, there's a lot of roundabout talk. Simple points are stretched and wrapped in layers of niceties. You feel like you're saying a lot while not saying much at all."

Nujhat echoes this sentiment. When she was thrown into conflict-resolution tasks early in her career, she found that corporate language allowed her to handle disagreements delicately. "The language I used was indirect but helped me address problems without making things uncomfortable," she explains.

Corporate politeness helped her address tough situations without creating tension. But over time, she noticed that this roundabout communication style could be tiring.

Workplace culture sets the tone

As with any workplace behaviour, corporate language is deeply influenced by the company's culture. Yassir points out that in relaxed, creative environments, communication tends to be more straightforward and casual. "In companies that promote a relaxed culture, employees don't fear being reprimanded for saying the wrong thing. So, that rigidity in language disappears."

On the flip side, in companies where a formal, traditional culture is the norm, employees often feel the need to "proofread" their words. In work cultures with low psychological safety—where employees don't feel comfortable speaking their minds—people lean heavily on formal, non-committal language to avoid conflicts.

"In corporate environments, people often want to keep things neutral and polite to avoid stepping on toes," says Kheya. While this makes for smoother interactions, it also creates a level of distance that can sometimes keep colleagues from forming genuine connections.

Generation Z shakes things up

As Generation Z enters the workforce, they're bringing in a breath of fresh air that's starting to shake things up. "Gen Z wants to know that what they're doing has meaning," Yassir says. "They're more direct and purpose-driven. They're not interested in fitting into a mould of over-politeness."

Kheya, too, has noticed this shift. "Many Gen Z employees clearly express their feelings and thoughts. They're not afraid to be open." She points out that even some millennial managers are adapting their communication styles to be more direct and transparent, welcoming the honesty and openness that Gen Z brings.

This change in communication isn't entirely new. During the pandemic, leaders across the board found themselves in uncharted territory.

With Covid-19 disrupting traditional work structures, leaders had to get comfortable with vulnerability, often admitting on Zoom calls that they didn't have all the answers. This openness led to stronger team bonds, as everyone had to navigate the challenges together.

The question remains: how long will corporate language survive?

Despite the generational shift, corporate language still has a stronghold in many companies. Its careful balance of politeness and precision makes it ideal for formal presentations, high-stakes meetings and public communications.

But as more young professionals enter the workforce, the rigidity of corporate language is slowly giving way to a more direct, purpose-driven communication style.

"In the end, I think it's a positive change," says Yassir. "Gen Z seeks authenticity and values alignment. They want the freedom to express their thoughts openly, without the constraints of rigid formality."

While corporate language may never disappear entirely, its evolution shows that the workplace is becoming a place where people are encouraged to be real. So, does corporate language still reign supreme? For now, yes—but with each passing year, it seems to be loosening its grip.

The next time you're in a meeting, listen closely: you might just hear the whispers of a more genuine, direct style taking hold, courtesy of the next generation. And who knows? One day, you might even look back on today's "corporate-speak" as a relic of a more buttoned-up era.