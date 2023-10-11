Do motivational sessions for corporate employees actually work?

Illustration: TBS

The local corporate sector has witnessed remarkable growth in the last couple of decades. This growth has brought about new challenges and opportunities, making it imperative for organisations to invest in their most valuable asset: their human resources.

To that end, organisations are now increasingly considering motivational sessions as an essential part of their workforce development. These sessions, in their various forms, are now recognised by many of the top HR divisions in the country as essential tools for driving employee engagement, fostering leadership, and ultimately achieving organisational success.

Yet, there are also those who are disillusioned with such sessions and find them mildly entertaining at best and a complete waste of time and resources at worst.

Motivational sessions, often referred to as motivational seminars, workshops, or training sessions, typically involve the presentation of motivational content by a skilled speaker or facilitator who shares insights, stories, strategies, and techniques aimed at boosting participants' morale.

Motivational sessions can cover a wide range of topics, including goal setting, time management, leadership development, stress management, and personal growth.

Why do employees need motivational sessions?

There is an old English saying that goes: Behind every action, there is a decision, behind every decision, there is motivation, and behind motivation, there is inspiration.

"We can't do anything without motivation, so from time to time, motivational sessions for employees can inspire them to do their job better," explained training and development professional Jishu Tarafder, Chief Consultant, Corporate Coach.

Motivational sessions can help individuals overcome obstacles, set and achieve goals, and maintain a positive outlook, ultimately contributing to personal and professional success.

Our education system does not prepare us for all the imminent challenges in life. There are many things that students are expected to learn from the classroom setup, but they simply do not. Even things like job interview preparation, resume writing, and narrative buildup are not taught in universities.

"From that perspective, there is a functional need for motivational speeches that address career concerns. Say, if a motivational speaker goes to a divisional city where the academic infrastructure is poor, motivational sessions can help the young segments receive some much-needed guidance that they won't receive otherwise," explained Rafi Nizamee, a veteran in the corporate sector who has had experience working for and with a number of corporates over the years and is now serving as an AVP in a major private commercial bank.

Motivational sessions, whether in the form of workshops, seminars, or one-on-one coaching, play a pivotal role in harnessing the potential of employees. "In many instances, such sessions have a significant impact on the mindset of a person and help him or her become career-centric," Rafi added.

A myriad of benefits

Boosting employee morale and engagement should be at the top of every organisation's priority list. In the fast-paced world of business, it's easy for employees to become disengaged or demotivated. This is where motivational sessions come to the rescue.

These sessions can rekindle the flame of enthusiasm among employees by reminding them of their significance within the organisation.

"It's very important to keep employees motivated. Besides having motivational speakers give speeches regularly, we hold meetings every morning where we try to motivate them," said Monjurul Alam, SEVP and Head of Human Resources, Eastern Bank Limited.

Engaged employees are more likely to be productive, committed, and innovative, which directly contributes to a company's bottom line.

Effective leadership is a cornerstone of success in any corporate setting. Motivational sessions can be tailored to help individuals develop their leadership skills.

"I was first introduced to the communication model called the Johari window (this tool is divided into a four-quadrant grid). Each quadrant in the grid represents a degree in which information is known or not known personally, by the individual or by others.

That session, with the help of this model, helped me better understand my relationship with myself and my colleagues in terms of our feelings, motivation, behaviours, strengths, weaknesses, and leadership styles. That has helped me evolve into a better leader," explained one of the senior managers at one of the country's top FMCGs.

In Bangladesh, where hierarchical structures are often prevalent, such sessions can empower leaders to adopt more inclusive and participatory leadership styles. This shift can lead to better decision-making, increased employee satisfaction, and a more cohesive work environment.

The demands of the modern corporate world can take a toll on employees' mental and emotional well-being. Motivational sessions can provide valuable tools and strategies for managing stress and preventing burnout.

Such sessions can be a nice change of pace for employees. Also, they can help employees see how their individual goals align with the broader objectives of the organisation. When employees understand the bigger picture and feel that their contributions are meaningful, they are more likely to be motivated and committed to their work.

"Until and unless employers can convince themselves that their goals and values align, it is very difficult to get the best out of them. Through such sessions, employees can pinpoint their values," said entrepreneur turned public speaker Najmus Ahmed Albab, CEO of Lighthouse Bangladesh.

Effective communication is the cornerstone of a successful corporate environment. Motivational talks can offer employees the opportunity to hone their communication skills, whether it's through public speaking, effective writing, or interpersonal interactions. Improved communication can lead to better collaboration and more efficient workflows.

In particular, such sessions can act as a bridge between the top brass and the rest of the staff.

"In Augmedix, we conduct training sessions based on needs analysis. Additionally, we have bi-weekly sessions, company all-hands, and ice-cream socials where leaders of the company give insights and motivation to the employees as well as recognition to the deserving employees," said Augmedix's head of HR, Zaved Parvez.

Not everyone is on board

Motivational speeches also have vocal critics in the corporate sphere as well.

"My former employers asked me to come in on a Saturday to get motivated to work more for the same pay; I would have rather taken my holiday morning nap and a share of whatever they paid the speaker," shared a territory officer from an MNC wishing to remain anonymous.

"I have worked for six employers, and all but one of them have arranged motivational sessions for us. Almost all of them follow the same basic formula. Playing Chinese whispers with colleagues was fun the first time; now it has lost its novelty," a rather disgruntled banker told TBS.

"I don't think smart professionals working at corporate houses after passing through a rigorous selection process have any need for such sessions. These sessions have minimal impact. If a large enough number of employees are feeling demotivated, there are problems, most likely poor working environment or overwork or poor pay are at play that need to be addressed seriously," explained Riaz Chowdhury (pseudonym), a product manager at a local FMCG who has worked closely with many corporations.

What should be the right approach?

Assessing the tangible or numerical value addition of motivational sessions can be challenging. While organisations have noticed positive signs that these sessions yield benefits, it's crucial to acknowledge that their impact might not be immediate, and its extent can vary among employees.

As Monjurul Alam aptly pointed out, the effectiveness of these sessions largely hinges on the willingness of the recipients to actively engage and learn from them.

"At the end of the day, it all depends on the recipient of the speeches. If they really listen, they can learn a lot and possibly affect their work in a positive way. They must be willing to listen to the speakers in the first place."

He further shared, "We have been appointing professional motivational speakers for 15 or 16 years. At the end of the sessions, not many agree that their productivity increased as a direct result of these speeches; they would rather say that their own capacity for work has resulted in the increased productivity and not from the lessons learned from the speeches. But from a broader perspective, improved productivity right after speeches is observed, and whether or not they admit to it, a big part of the improvement can be attributed to the speeches."

bKash, the largest mobile financial services provider in the country, has opted for a distinctive approach by introducing 'bAcademy,' a comprehensive 360° learning platform aimed at enhancing employees' essential skills and competencies. This initiative has cultivated a work culture in which human resources are regarded as invaluable assets to the nation's MFS and fintech sector, as articulated by Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer at bKash Limited.

Moreover, employees, selected through a rigorous process, are afforded the opportunity to glean insights from seasoned in-house leaders, thus unlocking their true potential. The culture of knowledge exchange and learning from senior colleagues serves as a potent source of inspiration for new team members.

The most effective strategy, it appears, entails integrating various motivational elements while supplementing them with motivational sessions.

As Jishu aptly explained, "Motivation is a continuous process. Employees need to be recognised for their work; they need to be backed to do their jobs properly, and a good working environment should be provided to them; these are intangible motivational factors."

The monetary compensation they receive, he adds, is tangible motivation. "Motivational sessions can work in conjunction with them, not as their substitute," Jishu emphasises. Without ensuring the other factors, mere motivational sessions will not be of much help.