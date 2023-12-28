BRAC Bank Reading Cafe: Of books, bankers and the love of reading

On the evening of Wednesday, 26 December after business hours concluded, a handful of bankers at the Brac Bank head office chose to extend their stay beyond regular working hours. They were members of the BRAC Bank Reading Cafe.

Each month, members of this reading circle, which was formed to promote a love of literature and encourage collaboration and critical thinking in the organisation, read one book and come together to discuss various aspects of it.

26 December marked the 10th monthly knowledge-sharing session hosted by the reading cafe community. This month, they read a collection of science fiction short stories named "Baniyalulu' by Shibabrata Barman. The author graced the session with his presence, eagerly listening to their interpretations of the book and offering his own unique perspective.

The reading cafe initiative was taken up by Ekram Kabir, the head of communications at Brac Bank, who himself is a writer.

"Bankers and books. Unexpected, right?" he said, sitting in his office, a room nothing short of a library with stacks of books lining its walls.

BRAC Bank Banani branch book corner

An avid himself, Ekram launched the initiative to nurture a reading culture in the bank.

"When I was planning about this initiative, I was unsure of the response, as bankers have hectic schedules given the nature of the work. To my surprise, the engagement has far exceeded my expectations. Employees from other branches also join us in the seminar and take active participation," he said.

This month's session started at 5:30 pm in the evening, unfolding in the conference room of the BRAC Bank head office. Extra chairs had to be requisitioned to accommodate the bibliophiles, as some joined from other branches of the bank as well.

"I liked the 'Jagar Bela Holo' story most from the book because it spoke in detail about the psychological intricacies of a human being. The story revolved around the male protagonist, who was troubled in his head.

The story reminded me of one of my acquaintances, who faced similar challenges and committed suicide in turn," said Rasif Al Karim, Head of Debit Cards, BRAC Bank PLC, and one of the most enthusiastic members of the book club.

The session went on until 7 pm and many members shared their interpretations of the stories. They also talked about the plot holes and their expectations of the writer.

"I was always afraid of science fiction and 'Baniyalulu' is the first of this genre that I have read. I think I have found my new favourite," shared Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, Senior Manager of communications and CSR, at Brac Bank.

During the question and answer session with the readers, Shibabrata Barman, the author, shed light on the changing reading habits globally.

"In the bygone era, reading books was a communal experience. Few possessed a book, given that they were produced in limited copies. Consequently, books circulated among individuals, passing through hands and generations. Libraries thrived with the crowd of readers.," said he.

"Fast forward to today and our reading habits have shifted. We read less, yet our personal collections abound with numerous books. The once-collective approach has transformed into one of ownership. Through this book club, we are going back to the historical roots of shared literary experiences," he added.

At the end of the session, the book club members selected their next literary voyage, Sirajul Islam Chowdhury's 'Shrestho Probondho'. Every time they select a book, one member of the club volunteers to buy and distribute copies for all.

The reading cafe is now functioning in three regions: Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram.

In previous sessions, the readers have read and engaged in discussions about books like Ahmed Sofa's 'Alatchakra', Bangabandhu's 'The Unfinished Memoirs', Faruq Mayeenuddin's 'Shera Dosh Golpo', Syed Shamsul Haq's 'Nishiddho Loban', Rahul Sankrityayan's 'Volga Theke Ganga', Biswajit Chowdhury's 'Nargis', Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's 'Adarsha Hindu Hotel', Shankar's 'Chowrangi'.

The reading cafe is part of BRAC Bank's wellness program. Working in the banking industry typically involves spending most office time sitting at one's desk with little physical activity.

But, as banking is a service-oriented industry, it is essential for bankers to efficiently serve their valued customers quickly, accurately, and timely. This requires bankers to be both mentally and physically fit. The wellness progamme aims to address this. Their other initiatives include a runners clubs, a photography club, yoga sessions, gyms, internal sports and book corners.

The bank has established book corners at five branches where its valued employees have a warm experience of reading in an effort to nurture art and culture. Moreover, BRAC Bank Reading Cafe is publishing a book in the upcoming boi mela, with writings from its employees.