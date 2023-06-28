BK School: Inspiring research and cultivating curiosity

Bezon Kumer, now a lecturer at Rabindra University, launched the reserach organistion while he was a student at Rajshahi University. Photo: Courtesy

Eight years ago, Bezon Kumer, an Economics student at Rajshahi University, found himself facing numerous challenges during his master's thesis research. As a novice researcher, accessing detailed research information was difficult for him, and he lacked the necessary internet and computer resources.

Reflecting on those challenging times, Bezon Kumer, now a lecturer and researcher at Rabindra University, remarked, "At that time, resources like YouTube tutorials were not as readily available as they are today." This made it even more challenging to receive adequate guidance due to his supervisor's busy schedule, and the available literature didn't address all his practical research issues.

To that end, Bezon discussed forming an organisation with his friends during one of their casual chats to address these challenges. Encouragingly, his friends embraced the idea, leading to the establishment of the 'International Platform of Economic Research' in 2015.

"As young researchers from various fields, both domestic and international, expressed interest in joining, it became necessary to come up with a wider encompassing name. Thus, it became known as the 'Blooming Knowledge School of Research,' or 'BK School of Research' in short," Bezon recalled.

Although the BK School of Research initially commenced its journey at Rajshahi University, it has now transitioned to Shahjadpur in Sirajganj.

The functionality

The organisation offers free research consultancy, mentoring, workshops, seminars, research talks and training sessions for those unfamiliar with research basics. They provide training in research methodology and the use of software like SPSS, Stata, EViews and Mendele. Furthermore, BK School conducts its research and offers opportunities for researchers to work within the organisation.

BK School acts as an intermediary for individuals facing research-related challenges by forwarding the issues to affiliated experts who can offer valuable guidance. Given that the school offers its services free of charge, it does not provide financial compensation to the experts and scholars involved.

However, Bezon added, "We may involve researchers in projects and offer recommendation letters and experience certificates if needed."

BK School recruits enumerators, research assistants, research associates and research fellows every six months. Photo: Courtesy

Service availability

You can reach them both online and offline. They have a physical office located in Shahjadpur, Sirajganj. Besides, they maintain an active Facebook page where email and WhatsApp contact information are available. "We also manage a YouTube channel and have a website that provides basic information about our activities and services," Bezon added.

However, science enthusiasts might not be happy that BK School doesn't work in the science fields up until now. Bezon admitted, "We primarily focus on the fields of humanities, social science, arts and culture, business and public health."

He emphasised that BK School offers comprehensive support, stating, "From research title suggestions to selecting a suitable journal or requiring assistance with any of the aforementioned software tools, BK School can provide the necessary support."

Importantly, all of these services are free. However, Bezon explained, "The organisation may consider introducing payment options in the future if they are unable to provide services for free due to the increasing demand."

How to join BK School?

"If research is your niche or you aspire to publish your first research paper with BK's researchers, you are most welcome," said Bezon. BK School announces recruitment every six months for various positions, including Research Fellow (for MPhil and PhD students), Research Associate (for master's graduates), Research Assistant (for honours graduates) and Enumerators (for undergraduate students)."

To apply, people need to submit their applications along with a CV. These applications undergo a meticulous review process to shortlist candidates who then proceed to a written test and viva.

Bezon clarified, "All shortlisted candidates, except enumerators, undergo these tests."

The written test evaluates crucial skills such as report writing, reading comprehension and research ideas. Candidates are given a topic related to socio-economic or public health areas and are expected to write around 200-300 words. The test is conducted online, allowing applicants one hour to complete the task. On the other hand, enumerators participate in an interview to assess their interests and motivation.

The final selection is based on suitability, academic qualifications, research experience and alignment with the organisation's approach. Moreover, students have the flexibility to submit their CVs at any time, and recruitment can occur as per the board's decision.

Once selected, research fellows and research associates take on supervisory roles in research projects, while associates engage in fieldwork with the help of research assistants. Primarily enumerators serve as data collectors. Bezon also hinted, "Be prepared, as BK School plans to release a new circular in July to recruit new scholars."

Achievements and future plans

Bezon described the substantial growth the school has experienced over the past seven years. "What started with a small group of eight individuals has now expanded to include 55 researchers from 22 countries, supported by 300 enumerators and 10 office executives."

The school has made significant contributions through its publications, which include 20 articles and book chapters. They are now actively engaged in 12 ongoing projects, with seven more under review. Bezon proudly mentioned, "Our research articles have been published in prestigious journals such as Elsevier's Social Science and Humanities Open, Wiley's Journal of Public Affairs, Transnational Press London's Remittance Review, and the International Journal of Asia Pacific Studies."

Notably, some of their research on topics like the Rohingya crisis and Covid-19 has been recognised and showcased by esteemed organisations like UNICEF and WHO. In recognition of their efforts, the BK School of Research was honoured with the Joy Bangla Youth Award in 2022.

In addition to its research endeavours, BK School has organised several international seminars and training sessions. These events have attracted skilled researchers and trainers from various countries, fostering a research culture and igniting the enthusiasm of over 5,000 young researchers and students.

The school's diverse ongoing research initiatives encompass a broad spectrum of topics. BK School has a vision of fostering a more intelligent Bangladesh through the pursuit of education and groundbreaking research. They actively work towards attracting more individuals to engage in research.