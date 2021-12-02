Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Pursuit

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:48 pm

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:48 pm
Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bashima Islam, an engineer from Bangladesh, has been named in the Forbes 30 under 30 list 2022 under the science category.

"Islam, an incoming assistant professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), is engineering the next generation of internet of things [IoT] devices to operate without batteries. She is developing intermittently powered devices using solar energy and radio frequency, as well as an acoustic sensing wearable to warn pedestrians of the danger of approaching cars", reads her profile in the Forbes website.

"The interdisciplinary nature of my research involves diverse domains including Machine Learning, Mobile Computing, Embedded Systems, and Ubiquitous Computing", Bashima says in the WPI website.

She received her PhD in Computer Science from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in 2021, and BSc in Computer Science and Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 2016.

She is currently a visiting postdoctoral research associate working with Professor Romit Roy Choudhury and Prof Nancy McElwain at the University of Illinois.

This year Forbes is celebrating a decade of publishing the first 30 under 30 list.

"Ten years from today, it's a good bet we'll all be living in a new world being imagined today by the 600 entrepreneurs, innovators and entertainers that make up our 10th Anniversary class", reads an article on their website.

Features / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

54m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

21h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'