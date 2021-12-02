Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bashima Islam, an engineer from Bangladesh, has been named in the Forbes 30 under 30 list 2022 under the science category.

"Islam, an incoming assistant professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), is engineering the next generation of internet of things [IoT] devices to operate without batteries. She is developing intermittently powered devices using solar energy and radio frequency, as well as an acoustic sensing wearable to warn pedestrians of the danger of approaching cars", reads her profile in the Forbes website.

"The interdisciplinary nature of my research involves diverse domains including Machine Learning, Mobile Computing, Embedded Systems, and Ubiquitous Computing", Bashima says in the WPI website.

She received her PhD in Computer Science from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in 2021, and BSc in Computer Science and Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 2016.

She is currently a visiting postdoctoral research associate working with Professor Romit Roy Choudhury and Prof Nancy McElwain at the University of Illinois.

This year Forbes is celebrating a decade of publishing the first 30 under 30 list.

"Ten years from today, it's a good bet we'll all be living in a new world being imagined today by the 600 entrepreneurs, innovators and entertainers that make up our 10th Anniversary class", reads an article on their website.