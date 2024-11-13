The art of strategic procrastination: How delaying can benefit HR

Procrastination usually gets a bad rap. We hear it's the grim reaper of productivity, a career sinkhole, the sworn enemy of deadlines. But what if I told you that, in the right hands, procrastination can be a sneaky little superpower for HR professionals?

Yes, you read that right. Not all delays are the same. In the high-stakes world of HR, where every choice impacts whole teams and company culture, a pinch of strategic procrastination can be a surprising game-changer. It's not about slacking off; it's about working smarter.

If used well, procrastination can boost decision-making, spark creativity, and even improve team spirit. Intrigued? Let's dive into how this "delayed" approach can be a game-changer for HR.

The "Pause Button" advantage

You're up against a tough HR decision—maybe it's a team conflict or a high-stakes hiring choice. Your first instinct might be to act quickly. But pause for a moment. Often, the best decisions come not from rushing but from taking a step back.

Practising strategic procrastination gives you time to gather insights, consult colleagues, or let emotions settle, allowing you to make a clearer, more informed choice.

By giving yourself time to pause, you allow for more data to flow in and emotions to stabilise, leading to a more rational, well-rounded decision. It's like cooking a stew—sometimes the ingredients need time to marinate to bring out the best flavours.

Procrastination breeds creativity

You know those brilliant "aha!" moments that strike in the shower, on a walk, or during a midnight snack? That's your brain in procrastination mode working its magic. Turns out, when we stop forcing ideas, our brains often serve up fresh, creative solutions.

The same applies to HR. Maybe you're working on designing a new employee training programme, or you're thinking about how to improve the onboarding process. Taking a break from focused thinking can allow creative solutions to emerge naturally.

In fact, many HR challenges require outside-the-box thinking. By intentionally putting off non-urgent tasks, you give your subconscious mind the space to generate innovative ideas. That "Aha!" moment you've been waiting for might come precisely because you didn't force it.

Conflict is inevitable in the workplace. As HR, you're the designated firefighter, often tasked with de-escalating drama before it turns into an all-out blaze. But here's the thing: sometimes rushing in too quickly can fan the flames. Letting workplace conflicts breathe for a bit, rather than jumping in immediately, can allow tensions to subside naturally.

Conflict resolution with the delay tactic

Conflict is inevitable in the workplace. As HR, you're the designated firefighter, often tasked with de-escalating drama before it turns into an all-out blaze. But here's the thing: sometimes rushing in too quickly can fan the flames.

Letting workplace conflicts breathe for a bit, rather than jumping in immediately, can allow tensions to subside naturally. This doesn't mean ignoring problems; it means giving people time to cool off, reflect on their actions, and possibly even self-correct.

A well-timed response can lead to more productive conversations, where employees have the chance to gather their thoughts and approach the issue with a calmer mindset. Think of conflict in the workplace like a balloon.

If you squeeze it too soon, it might pop. But if you give it time to deflate a little on its own, you can manage it without causing an explosion.

The "Recharge" break

HR can be a relentless, high-pressure job. Between managing employee relations, recruitment, compliance, and a dozen other responsibilities, burnout is a real threat. Here's where procrastination comes in handy as a mental health tool. Taking a breather by procrastinating non-urgent tasks can give you the mental space you need to recharge. It's like a mini vacation for your brain, and it can help you return to your to-do list with renewed energy and focus.

Procrastination can be your unofficial "coffee break," except without the caffeine jitters. Step away from your inbox for a bit, and you might just find the solution to your problem waiting for you when you return.

The art of productive waiting

Procrastination isn't about putting things off indefinitely—it's about choosing the right moment to act. There's a balance between rushing into decisions and waiting too long. Think of it as "productive waiting."

For instance, that policy update isn't due until next week, or maybe the new hire can wait another day for onboarding. By allowing certain tasks a bit more time, you might uncover new information or insights that help you tackle them more effectively.

This is especially true when it comes to HR issues involving people. People change their minds, circumstances shift, and new dynamics emerge. What seemed urgent yesterday might resolve itself by tomorrow if given the right amount of time.

Ever notice how sending a meeting request on a Friday feels more stressful than sending it on a Monday? That's because the timing wasn't right. Apply the same logic to HR tasks, and you'll find yourself in the sweet spot for success.

Don't fight it, leverage it!

Procrastination doesn't have to be the villain in your HR story. When used strategically, it can be the secret ingredient for more thoughtful, creative, and impactful decision-making. The key is to procrastinate with purpose—delaying action just long enough to let ideas simmer, conflicts settle, and new insights emerge.

So, the next time you feel the urge to put something off, embrace it. You might just discover that what you thought was procrastination is actually a smart strategy in disguise