Are technical trainers ready for skilling up youths?

The dynamism of development is an ever-evolving process, perpetually driven by technological advancements and market demands. Just as the shift from button phones to smartphones followed IBM Simon's groundbreaking introduction in 1994, technological leaps in the fourth industrial revolution are poised to reshape technology, manufacturing, and production landscapes.

Consequently, Bangladesh finds itself in need of fortifying its adaptability to fluid shifts in market demand.

Aligned with this urgency for development, Bangladesh has set its sights on transforming into a high-income country through ambitious industrialisation efforts by 2041. A calculated trajectory has been laid out, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data revealing a current per capita income of USD 2,470, backed by a GDP growth rate of 5.3%. The visionary goal encompasses a per capita income target of USD 12,500 by 2041, underpinned by a consistent GDP growth rate of 9% until 2031.

This pursuit of growth is strikingly embodied in the country's 8th five-year plan (July 2020 – June 2025), designed to elevate Bangladesh to an Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) and eradicate extreme poverty by 2031, culminating in High-Income Country (HIC) status by FY2041.

To realize these aspirations, Bangladesh has identified six central themes for developmental success within the 8th five-year plan. Paramount among these are accelerated GDP growth, the generation of employment opportunities, enhanced productivity, and expeditious poverty reduction.

Unlocking the demographic dividend adds further impetus to this journey, underscoring the necessity of transitioning from a lower-skill, lower-wage cycle to a higher-skill, higher-wage paradigm.

However, this evolution towards heightened skills and wage levels hinges fundamentally on the cultivation of a skilled labour force, a task demanding adept teachers and trainers. Notably, Section 18 of the National Skills Development Policy underscores the strategic significance of overseas skilled human resource migration, given its potential to enhance in-country remittance inflow.

At the heart of moulding youthful skillsets lies Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The Bangladesh Technical and Education Board (BTEB) has crafted 28 distinct curricula, encompassing diverse trades such as manufacturing and technology, accrediting around 7,773 public and private institutions to deliver these courses.

Tailored for various skill tiers, from pre-vocational trainees to skilled workers and supervisors, these courses are certified by the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) and BTEB through National Pre-Vocational Certificate 1 to National Skill Certificate 5.

Recent data reveals a consistent correlation between TVET graduates' growth rates and national GDP growth. Over the 2011-2019 period, growth rates have ranged from 19.75 for NSSB graduates to 8.16 for Diploma graduates, reflecting the resonance between TVET and economic progress.

These courses are meticulously designed to align learners with prospective employers, fostering gainful employment through comprehensive preparation.

However, the employment scenario is completely different for overseas migrant workers compared to home country workers. Research on TVET graduates indicates that approximately 77.1% are employed in government or the private sector, 17.3% are self-employed, and 94.4% have secured gainful employment, while 5.6% remain unengaged.

Conversely, data from the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit highlights that in 2022, 78.64% of migrants from Bangladesh were unskilled laborers.

These observations underscore the potential for enhancement within the TVET ecosystem. The International Labour Organization (ILO) outlines nine barriers inhibiting the quality of TVET training in Bangladesh.

These encompass challenges like a dearth of trained instructors, absence of modern learning infrastructure, outdated curricula, and limited public-private collaboration. These challenges are compounded by the role of trainers themselves, who wield considerable influence in the training process.

An adept trainer, as per ILO standards, possesses profound subject expertise, encompassing both technical and practical dimensions. They are proficient in instructional techniques, capable of catering to diverse needs, and demonstrate resourcefulness in addressing unexpected scenarios. Grounded in an understanding of their learners' socio-economic context, a proficient trainer fosters an effective learning environment.

The development of capable trainers necessitates a comprehensive strategy. This entails rigorous needs assessment, continual curriculum enhancement, up-to-date training for trainers, and periodic refresher sessions.

The incorporation of digital modules offers a scalable solution for trainers to engage flexibly. Notably, the Skills 21 project, a collaboration between the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization, has succeeded in certifying 2800 trainers and assessors in Competency-Based Training & Assessment Methodology, creating a self-sustaining cycle of training expertise, meaning this trainer pool will train other trainers as master trainers.

Furthermore, informal trainers otherwise known as Ostad or Master Craft Persons are also needed to develop their capacities, because a huge number of youths are in the need of training in the informal setup, which can be catered by apprenticeship based skills training. BRAC, a leading non-profit organisation, has trained 125,676 youths on 28 different trades such as tailoring and dress-making, motorcycle mechanic etc, since 2012. But the training need is still dire as school dropout rates from the primary level education is 14.15% following to 35.66% from secondary level, 21.14% from higher secondary level and 7.82% from diploma level as per the statistics of Bangladesh Ministry of Education, 2021.

Micro and small enterprise owners, acting as trainers within the informal context, offer an avenue for apprenticeship-based training. Addressing this sector requires targeted capacity-building efforts. The National Technical and Vocational Training Framework (NTVQF) places emphasis on Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), offering a pathway for these entrepreneurs to upgrade their skills. Collaboration between NGOs and the government can enable the alignment of these non-formal trainers with RPL processes.

In the pursuit of transformation, Bangladesh's aspirations for elevated income status and adaptability to market dynamics are intertwined with the cultivation of a skilled workforce. This journey hinges on the pivotal role of adept teachers and trainers, both within formal and informal contexts. A harmonious collaboration between government entities and public-private partnerships is indispensable in driving these transformative changes, encapsulating not just economic progress but the empowerment of Bangladesh's youth in the emerging era.

Ayesha Islam is the Deputy Manager at Brac Skills Development Programme