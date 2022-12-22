10 time management tips for students

If someone gave us $86,400 each day saying that we have to spend it in a day or it will get vaporised, we would surely invest the money in the best possible way. They often say that time is money. Then why do we not make the 86,400 seconds available to us worthwhile? And those who do, what is their secret? Here are ten time management tips to help you get everything done without becoming stressed out.

1. Plan your workflow

According to research, the time needed to complete a project decreases if effort is put into its preparation. Make a routine for the day ahead. Otherwise, you will just do whatever happens to be on your desk at the moment. Also, you'll fall into the trap of dealing with problems rather than focusing on opportunities. Make a broad plan for the day focusing on the top two or three tasks that will help you reach your short and long-term goals.

2. Create a calendar

Make sure you do not have a big assignment due in two days or a family dinner on the same night as your scheduled group study session. Make sure you have a detailed schedule of your future tests, projects, parties, and other activities well in advance.

Put your calendar in a visible location, above your desk is a good place to put it. You can also go digital, you can use apps like Google Calendar, Calendly, Outlook Calendar, and apple calendar. Just be sure to review it first thing every morning. Integration with other apps, like your email, may help you work more efficiently.

3. Concentration is key

If you leave a piece of paper out under the sun, it is not likely to burn. However, if you put a magnifying glass between the sunray and the paper sheet, it can burn the piece of paper. Focus is that magnifying glass. With it, you can burn what may seem impossible.

People who struggle with time management are often overcommitting themselves. Interruption-free intense focus counts more than how much time you spend on a task. 'Forest' is a simple and effective app that can help you stay focused.

4. Set reminders

After making a schedule, send yourself reminders to follow through – like preparing a note or arranging a study session with classmates. Knowing when things need to be done is vital, but staying on top of the little details is just as critical. You may use your phone, planner, or digital calendar to set a reminder.

5. Build a personalised schedule

It's important to tailor a schedule only for yourself. Schedule in study time, extracurricular activities, housework, errands, and social events after you've accounted for regular obligations like courses and work shifts.

It's important to think about your own rhythm. Do your best work in the morning if that's when you feel most productive. If you find yourself dragging in the afternoon, give yourself permission to relax in front of the TV or meet up with friends without feeling bad about it. Time is valuable, therefore it's important to create a timetable that works for you.

6. Do not be afraid to say no

Perhaps the most efficient method for saving time is just saying "no" more often. Master the art of politely but firmly saying "no" to anything that won't help you get closer to your goals. If you explain that you'd rather skip pointless tasks in order to devote more time to the things that really matter, you stand a far higher chance of being allowed to do so. Just keep in mind that many individuals who try to avoid upsetting others end up conforming to the values of those around them.

7. Prioritise your work

In certain cases, there is simply just too much to accomplish and not enough time in the day. It's important to take a little moment in these situations to assess your priorities. Think about your energy levels and which deadlines are most pressing.

If you find yourself unable to fit everything in, evaluate what you can put off or decline. If you need to put in one more library session before a tough exam, your friends will probably understand if you have to reschedule meeting up with them for coffee.

8. Delegate when possible

You don't necessarily have to be a high-ranked boss or the president of your country to delegate tasks. Parents who don't make kids work around the house are just making things difficult. If you try to handle everything on your own, you will end up in a mess.

One word of caution: assigning tasks to someone that no one wants to do is not delegating. Master the art of delegating responsibility for difficult but rewarding tasks together with the power to act on those responsibilities. That extra time you save might be put to better use elsewhere.

9. Use tools that work for you

Your time management resources, like your calendar and planner, should be tailor-made to your needs. While some students still prefer paper planners and notepads, others have made the switch to digital resources. While a calendar is useful for long-term planning, most of these tools are more effective when used on a daily basis. Consider some of the following options and see which one works best for you.

Long-term commitments, such as due dates for essays, examinations, and meetings, might be easier to remember with the aid of a planner. Apps like Plum Paper, Moleskine, and Scheduling can help you big time.

If you are more of a minimalistic person and don't want to see a crowded planner, you can check out these apps: Asana, Trello, Structured app and Note Taking

Managing your time between lectures, homework, and errands may be exhausting. Maintaining a central location for all of your belongings – whether you're on the move or at your desk – can be a huge assist in terms of efficiency. Don't worry. Apps like Bullet Journal, Notion and Evernote have your back.

10. Be realistic and flexible

Inevitably, there will be days when you are unable to do everything on your to-do list. Keep your cool when things don't go as planned. A flexible timetable is an essential part of time management. Don't go too hard on yourself. If you stay committed, you will succeed.

Remember, as Kay Lyons puts it, "Yesterday is a cancelled check; tomorrow is a promissory note; today is the only cash you have – so spend it wisely."