Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

The inspiration behind Plant Affairs, an online plant shop, stems from a collective yearning for green spaces and the recognition of their positive impact on human well-being.

During the pandemic, people were confined to their houses, and everyone realised that integrating plants into living areas might convert them into vibrant and nurturing sanctuaries. Plant Affairs aims to empower individuals to cultivate their own indoor gardens, fostering a sense of tranquillity and connection to nature.

What sets Plant Affairs apart is their unwavering commitment to nurturing a business run predominantly by women.

"Our team of creative designers and architects, with their expertise in plant-scaping, has brought to life the concept of designing spaces harmoniously with plants. We merge the worlds of interior design and horticulture, creating living environments that are both aesthetically pleasing and health-enhancing," said Raisa A Brishty, Co-founder of Plant Affairs.

Notably, Plant Affairs' introduction of gift-wrapped plants has garnered significant attention, resonating with individuals and organisations alike. This unique concept combines the act of gifting with the enduring growth of a living plant, symbolising love, connection, and the beauty of sustainable relationships.

The Business Standard went through the brand's plant collection and picked the best four items, suitable for both indoor and outdoor.

Giant Ficus Microcarpa bonsai

Photo: Courtesy

The 5ft tall exclusive giant Ficus Microcarpa bonsai is a treat for the eyes. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces, the plant is striking enough to be a masterpiece that can bring added aesthetics to your living room or garden. The bonsai is planted in a large concrete pot that has a dimension of 20x22 inches. This quick-growing, low-maintenance Bonsai is always reaching forward, happily embracing new versions of itself and its surroundings.

Price: Tk15,000 - Tk30,00 (Depending on the size and maturity of the bonsai)

Large Ficus bonsai in tall terra planter

Photo: Courtesy

The large Ficus bonsai comes in a tall terra planter (plant height between 3.5 to 6 ft potted in 2ft tall terra cotta planter). The pots are available in three different colours: black, white, and natural. Ficus trees are a popular choice for bonsai enthusiasts due to their unique appearance and ease of care.

Each type of Ficus bonsai tree has unique characteristics that make it a beautiful and interesting addition to any indoor space. This particular bonsai prefers bright, indirect light. Hence, place it near a window where it can receive sufficient light, but avoid exposing it to direct sunlight, as it can scorch the leaves.

Price: Tk6,500 - Tk14,500 (Depending on the size and maturity of the bonsai)

Fiddle leaf fig in tall terra cotta pot

Photo: Courtesy

Fiddle leaf fig is a gem of an indoor plant that promotes well-being. It is also known as a lucky plant. The elongated shape of the plant makes it a perfect piece to decorate any corner with. Its stunning silhouette and fabulous branching forms, the aesthetic effect of its large green leaves is unmatched.

The rich and glossy green leaves of this plant are a perfect art on their own. No matter how limited space you have, a small or younger fiddle leaf fig can be placed on top of a shelf and creates a perfect opportunity to show off your style with in-house plants.

The plant height ranges between 2ft to 4ft, whereas the pot is about 1ft tall and available in black, white, and natural.

Price: Tk2,200

Snake plant in a ceramic pot

Photo: Courtesy

Snake plants are a popular houseplant, well known for purifying the air by absorbing toxins through the leaves and producing pure oxygen. It is one of the best desk plants there are.

Planted in a ceramic pot, the vibrant colour and textures of this plant contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal, providing a visual contrast to other elements in the room. The compact size of the plant makes it versatile and adaptable to different rooms, layouts and designs. It can be displayed on shelves, tabletops, or window sills, allowing you to incorporate greenery even in small spaces.

Price: Tk500

