Your landlord just raised your rent. Do you have any legal recourse?

Panorama

Shahriar Bin Wares
09 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 09:25 am

Related News

Your landlord just raised your rent. Do you have any legal recourse?

Tenants may seek remedy for unlawful rent hike only if they have a written agreement with the landlord

Shahriar Bin Wares
09 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Shahriar Bin Wares. Sketch: TBS
Shahriar Bin Wares. Sketch: TBS

Increasing the rent of the houses throughout the year, especially at the commencement of a new year, has been a common phenomenon among landlords or legal owners of houses in Bangladesh. 

Since the new year is knocking at the door, this has become a concern for the tenants. Apart from the new year thing, the landlords also tend to increase the rent in the excuse of the price hike of daily necessities. 

In this regard, a question arises regarding whether these reasonings could amount to a lawful excuse to raise rent. Similarly, the advance payment of rent for more than a month by the prospective tenants to the landlords has become another burden for them. Arguably, the landlord and the tenant hardly know about the laws that supervise the rent of the premises. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

What does the law say 

To begin with, about the per calendar month rent, the Premises Rent Control Act 1991 prescribes two logic for the rent escalation. Firstly, section 8 of this Act suggests that the rent increase is subject to the landlords' improvements and supply of furniture. 

Besides, section 9 of this Act also proposes that in addition to the standard rent, the tax is payable by the tenant to the landlord only if it is agreed between the two parties. The escalation of rent is possible this way.

It is evident that apart from these two legal provisions, the landlord cannot increase the rent of the premises. By contrast, if they do so, it will be regarded as unfair. Subsequently, it will result in the violation of this legislation.

Following this, this legislation also stresses a penalty provision under section 23(c): "without the written consent of the Controller, if somebody receives any sum as rent in advance in excess of one month's rent", they would be subject to this legal provision. 

Clearly, the landlord or the authorised person can take the advance rent for only one month without the intervention of the controller. 

How does the legislation offer a remedy

The affirmation by the tenants of unfair and advantageous positions held by the landlords suggests that most of the tenants are unaware of this legislation. As a result, even if the landlords have not made any renovations, the tenants are bound to pay the increased rent, which does not comply with section 8 of this Act. 

In this regard, critics might argue that despite the awareness, the landlords are very much reluctant to comply with the legal provisions. So, the awareness of this legislation is insignificant. 

However, the aim of this legislation is to balance the interests of both parties equitably where none of them should take an advantageous position. 

Furthermore, upon evaluation, section 9 of this Act stresses the word "agreement" between the two parties in order to claim the increased rent as a means of paying taxes by the tenant. So, it could be argued that if there is no agreement between the tenant and the landlord, the tenant shall not be liable to pay the tax fees, so their rent is not supposed to be increased. 

Moreover, although under section 23(c), there is a penalty provision regarding the advance rent beyond one month, in practice, the tenants are not likely to benefit from this provision since it lacks enforcement. 

In practice, due to the adverse situations, the tenants agree with the unfair terms and conditions of the landlords. Besides, the tenants may not be able to exercise their rights if the parties do not make a contract, in writing (preferably), incorporating the rent escalation and the advance rent clause before the commencement of the tenancy period. 

Therefore, signing of tenancy agreements among the tenants and the landlords may be a viable solution in order to claim the tenancy rights.

 

Law & order

House rent

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

17h | TBS Economy
Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

12h | TBS World
Revenue arrears of 28 govt. institutions is Tk 23,800 crore

Revenue arrears of 28 govt. institutions is Tk 23,800 crore

15h | TBS Economy