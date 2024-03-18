You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

Dr Naomi Hossain is a professor at the SOAS University of London. She is a political sociologist with degrees in philosophy, politics, economics, social anthropology, and development studies from the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and the University of Sussex. The Economist recommended her book "The Aid Lab" as one of eight must reads to understand Bangladesh's socio-political context.

On 8 March, she taught Bangladeshi youth in an in-person masterclass titled "Accountability and Responsiveness: Citizen Feedback Mechanisms". The masterclass was organised by Youth Policy Forum (YPF) and Right Here Right Now (RHRN).

The Business Standard caught up with Dr Hossain for an interview to have her insight on the country's current affairs, overall state of the development sector and much more.

At the masterclass, you were teaching young people citizen feedback, accountability and responsiveness. Can you define these concepts in light of the country's recent restaurant fire tragedy? What could be the ideal scenario?

You can call it good governance. When good governance is transparent and effective enough to take in citizen feedback to get insights into people's needs and concerns, and subsequently bring about a change and hold concerned authorities accountable, you have "accountable responsiveness".

However, it's important to distinguish between the terms "response," "responsiveness," and "accountable responsiveness." The latter ensures not only timely and effective responses that lead to promised changes, but also holds individuals accountable for their actions or lack thereof.

In the wake of recent fire incidents, the absence of good governance is evident. Right now we are seeing some responses in terms of government agencies raiding the restaurant buildings, imposing fines or shutting down some of them. But we all know such responses are temporary. After a certain period of time, everything will go back to normal.

We aren't seeing any accountable responsiveness, by which I mean holding those people who let these restaurants operate, in spite of not having proper fire safety measures in the first place, accountable. Despite their wrongdoings, they are getting away without any noteworthy punishment.

When you don't hold people with power accountable and bring them to proper justice, you cannot expect a lasting change. This perpetuates recurring events like fire incidents in Bangladesh.

But of course, as socially aware and concerned citizens, we should also play our part by letting the government know of our concerns.

For example, you have gone to a restaurant and seen gas cylinders scattered around haphazardly. Why don't you talk to the restaurant management? Why don't you pick up your phone and dial the government emergency numbers to report this situation?

How do you connect your ongoing work with such said accountability?

In recent years, among other things, I've been heavily involved in documenting the experiences of the victims and survivors of the 2013 Rana Plaza tragedy. My focus has been on gathering personal stories and memories, aiming to preserve them for future generations. Last July, we held a highly impactful exhibition dedicated to this cause.

One may wonder what's the point of such works. But this is how we are making sure that the tragedy stays ingrained in our collective consciousness, everyone remembers it and advocates for justice. Thus, we can keep holding the concerned people accountable, facilitate the pursuit of justice and make sure that there's no repetition of such tragedy in the future.

What's your take on the overall development sector of the country?

It's remarkable to see how far we've come since gaining independence. We've made significant advancements in various sectors, including economic growth, poverty reduction, healthcare, education and women's empowerment. You may ask your parents or grandparents how chronically hungry most people in the '60s or '70s used to be. It's a good thing that we have graduated from those gloomy situations.

That said, a multi-party, active democracy is crucial for fostering continuous development within a state. The advancements mentioned earlier were achieved under democratic regimes. Democracy enables people to express their beliefs through voting for a party or holding them accountable by abstaining from voting.

Opposition parties play a vital role in questioning the government frequently and applying pressure. Therefore, it's essential to assess if our current democratic environment is adequate. Without it, development initiatives could potentially stagnate.

In your book "The Aid Lab," you detailed how the 1974 famine prompted Bangladesh to pivot towards a more inclusive development path, particularly focused on benefiting the poor and women. But why isn't the 1974 famine much discussed in our public discourse?

It's true that the younger generation is largely unaware of the 1974 famine. Even though I am the same age as Bangladesh, I only learned about it from my parents. Unlike the 1943 famine, there isn't much literature, films, or art dedicated to the 1974 famine. Perhaps people are still very sensitive about it and prefer not to discuss it.

I believe it's quite natural. My mother, being Irish, shared with me how traumatised and vulnerable her people remained even a century after the Great Famine in Ireland (1845-1852). Therefore, it falls upon the scholars, writers, filmmakers and journalists like us to persist in documenting disasters and tragedies to ensure their memories never fade away.

What do you believe is the significance of Development Studies in an emergent country like Bangladesh?

Certainly, it's important to pave the way for further development within the country. However, equally significant is the potential for others worldwide to learn from us. Bangladesh has made significant strides in implementing positive changes through development efforts, serving as a source of inspiration for other nations. Therefore, studying Bangladesh's development journey can offer valuable lessons not only for Bangladeshis but also for many others globally.

You spoke about women empowerment. Incidentally, on World Women's Day (8 March), TV channels and newspapers in Bangladesh throughout the day had been relaying how great our women are doing. But don't you think there's a paradox, with gender-based violence and religious fundamentalism also on the rise?

I beg to differ on this point. I don't believe gender-based violence is rising. It was always there, only we couldn't see it before. But now people are more aware about these things, so they are reporting and addressing them. Social media and the internet also play a role in bringing these issues to light. Despite this, I believe our women have been achieving greater heights than ever before, and I have confidence they will continue to rise.

And as far as religious fundamentalism is concerned, indeed some people do not like women to come out of their home and work. But still, women will come out and shine. You cannot hinder women's progress.

Where do you foresee Bangladesh in, maybe, 2040?

Maybe under the water (laugh). Jokes apart, the climate crisis is now our most pressing challenge. We are in the most vulnerable situation. But then again, if we cannot combat it, no one else can. So, the next one and a half decade will be very crucial for us to fight against climate change.