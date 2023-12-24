A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

Last week, a visit to the party's central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Sanskritic Muktijot, a registered political party, waited, waited and waited.

Although the party was officially launched on 24 November 2000, having been established on 2 November 1997, it was registered with the Election Commission only on 8 October 2013—after 13 long years of waiting.

But the wait was not over. They withdrew in 2014 and dodged the 2018 election, prolonging their wait for another decade before resurfacing for the 12th national election. This time, at last, their wait is over, and they enter with full force.

"We missed the last two elections, and we had been building leadership in the first 12 years, but this year we will offer a fight," Shah Jamal Amirul, the party's general secretary, recently told TBS. "Although we were granted permission to participate in the 2014 election, we faced time constraints for preparation," he added. The party opted out of participating in the 2018 elections.

So is the party ready now? Not quite so.

Last week, a visit to the party's central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The office is located at the last corner of the alley behind Priyangon Shopping Center near the Science Lab.

A labyrinth of rooms

The posters of Dr Shahriar Eftekhar Fuad, who contested from Dhaka 10 under Muktijot's banner, hang in the alley in front of the building. A nameplate identifies it as the party office, which is located on the second floor of the five-story building.

Upon entering the office, we found only the office assistant, Rana, and two other office staff. Additionally, Momtaz Uddin Mojumder, Chairman of the National Janamukti Party—a party in the alliance that is not yet registered—was watching Diriliş: Ertuğrul on TV in his chequered lungi. One might not guess that he is the party chairman.

The reception area was dim with a few sofas and lounge chairs. Among several other rooms, one sported a banner that read the Exchange and Discussion Meeting.

When called for an interview, the general secretary of the party, Shah Jamal Amirul, asked us to meet him in Mirpur at his residence. "We [the president of the party and him] are not that regular at the office, but you might find others there. We have an alliance named 'Gonomukti Jot.' And other parties under our alliance also share the office. These parties, except for us, are not registered with the Election Commission," explained Amirul.

We met Amirul at a cafe in Shahbag. He was in a navy blue suit, which he is seen in all recent media photos. "Despite attempting to contest a few seats in the 2014 election, we encountered threats, including the arson of our candidate's house in Gaibandha.

Additionally, we had a demand: the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs have to operate under the Election Commission during the election, but the government paid no attention. Consequently, we got our selected seven candidates to withdraw from the 2014 election," he reeled off.

The party did not bother to participate in the next election. "In 2018, considering the political environment, we chose not to participate."

This year, they initially expressed their desire to endorse party representatives from all 300 seats. In an interview with TBS in July, Amirul said they would contest all 300 seats, using the full force of their 55,000 activists across the country. Again, that plan, too, waits. "We will contest all seats in the next election," Amirul said now.

However, this time, they will not participate alone. They have come into an alliance. Their alliance 'Gonomukti Jot' made its debut on 13 March through a press conference at the National Press Club. In the same month, they rented the Science Lab office.

The building also houses two private institutions and another political party – Bangladesh Jatiya League. Fuad, Chairman of the Gonomukti Jot, owns the building, where he resides on the third floor. The building also houses Fuad's law chamber.

Muktijot endorsed approximately 150 candidates, of whom 95 submitted nomination papers. Eventually, 63 representatives got the election symbol "Chhori" (walking cane) to contest the ballot in the January election.

Why only 150 and not more? "Well, this marks our debut in the national election with the alliance," said Amirul. He repeatedly mentioned, "We have no affiliations with the BNP or Awami League; Muktijot is a grassroots-grown team, adhering to the rules of the Election Commission."

"Nominating 150 representatives for the first time was not easy. It has been an achievement for us. We are focusing on 25 seats where we intend to offer intense competition, irrespective of the opponents, be it Awami League or Jatiya Party."

There was a problem with the nomination paper submission to the EC's Returning Officer. Some of these 150 candidates were too busy or confused to submit the paper on time and so missed the 30 November deadline.

Amirul wrote a letter to the Election Commission requesting to extend the date of submission of the nomination form by another 7 days. But to no avail.

Interestingly, the party's updates are found on the website Bangla Green News. The web portal publishes the party's news with prominence. "One of our party members runs the news site," said Amirul. However, the website represents the very characteristics of the party – unorganised and slow.

When asked about the party's source of funds in the election, he said, "We don't have any party funds. Candidates do everything at their own expense. Also, our party finances are self-sustained by party members through monthly subscriptions and one-time donations."

"Democracy thrives with elections, and we firmly believe that participation is essential for questioning and progress. Despite 50 years of independence, promises of decentralising power remain unfulfilled. Our primary demand is the implementation of Section 60 of the constitution [on powers of local government bodies], and to achieve this, we have outlined specific points," said Amirul, who joined the party while a student at Islamic University, Kushtia.

Amirul currently works in the administration section of Green University and runs a small business, has been with the party for around 20 years.

When asked about any challenge they face, Amirul mentioned, "Our representative of Sylhet-6, Ataur Rahman, received a death threat recently. But we are not afraid of such things." He stated that working for a new party has its challenges. But their candidates are doing great. He exemplified that their representative in Sylhet-1 is already referred to as "the MP of the poor."

"Mass people started to welcome us," Amirul claimed. After starting its journey with Abu Layes Munna as the convener, the party gradually expanded into universities with its student wing— Bangladesh Student Muktijot. They developed their policies, structure and leadership. From Dhaka University to several public universities, they established their presence in student politics.

The AL government has permitted student union elections in only two universities: Dhaka University and Faridpur Rajendra College. Mukitjot participated in a full panel at both institutions.

They have another wing, Bangladesh Farmers Muktijot, and Bangladesh Labor Muktijot wing is in the process. "Unlike other parties, we didn't have prominent figures defecting from major parties; we started from scratch," Amirul said.

"Our goal is to support the masses, and wherever we participate, we aim to fight effectively," said Abu Layes Munna, the chief of the party.

Muktijot's candidates

"Most people in the country have affiliations with parties like Awami League or BNP. So, we welcome individuals from different parties because we can't recruit people from Mars or the Moon," said Amirul. If anyone wishes to join them, leaving those parties, they extend a warm welcome.

Another essential criterion to get nominated by the party is a positive image in the candidate's local community. "We avoid controversial leaders, and if we make a mistake in choosing a person, we revoke their candidacy." They recently rescinded the candidacy of the Rangpur-1 representative for violating our organisation's rules.

In July, the party had put a candidate in Chattagram for the by-polls. Rashid Mia, a candidate nominated by the Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, campaigned alone and was not even from Chattogram. Also, the party did not have an office in an important city like Chattogram.

At the time, Amirul explained the incident as a "gap" in organisational expansion in the city. But things will change and there will be more offices other than those in 6-7 districts.

"Not participating in local and national elections hindered our visibility. From now on, we aim to attend all upcoming elections with our alliance, which we formed on 13 March this year. There are several parties in the alliance," explained Amirul.

Muktijot announced their manifesto on 21 December at the Mujibnagar Monument Complex. The party promised to introduce an insurance system for farmers, labourers and migrants, ensuring their fair social status.

Time can tell how much the party can achieve standing on its unorganised and haphazard party structure.