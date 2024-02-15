Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

The world over, especially in developing economies, the bond market serves as a lifeline for the economy by channelling funds to finance government spending and providing capital for businesses to thrive.

Yet in Bangladesh, that is not the case. Despite the Bangladeshi economy boasting remarkable growth over the past few decades, the local bond market has lagged behind.

Government securities make up around 8% of the GDP here — significantly lower than most other developing countries, such as India (16%), China (60%), and Vietnam (26%).

Furthermore, corporate bonds make up just 0.19% of the GDP in Bangladesh, compared to 25% of India's GDP.

So, why haven't bonds, especially corporate bonds, taken off yet in Bangladesh?

A tale of supply and demand

"There are two factors. One is the supply-side factor, another is the demand-side factor. On the supply side, the company that needs the money is opting to go for a loan instead of a bond. On the demand side, maybe they do want to go the bond route, but customers are not willing to buy bonds, maybe simply because they do not know about it," explained Asif Khan, chairman of Edge Asset Management.

"This is a chicken and egg problem. If there were bonds, maybe people would have bought them; if people bought bonds, corporations would have issued more bonds," he added.

Birupaksha Paul, professor of economics at SUNY Cortland, told The Business Standard in a recent interview that he believes our banking system is not allowing the bond market to grow.

According to him, it is tough to default by taking money from the bond market, because it must meet the financial requirements. Since it is easy to take money from banks and avoid paying them back, there is a tendency to turn to banks.

Other experts think there is a time element here as well. While issuing a bond, all the regulatory hoops can take time, but the funds are required immediately. In such cases, companies will undoubtedly opt for a bank loan.

The demand side

Industry insiders say that in Bangladesh, there are no big institutional investors who invest in or understand the bond market. They have noted that a lack of substantial participation from corporate institutions hinders the bond market's development.

"Commercial banks buy government bonds for regulatory reasons, but they don't need to buy corporate bonds as they can give out loans instead. When a borrower defaults on a loan, their Credit Information Bureau report takes a hit, but bond defaulters don't face this issue. So, banks are asking themselves, why would we buy bonds?" said Asif Khan.

Corporate bonds have to compete with rates on government securities as well. Treasury bond rates rose to 11.60% this month, the highest in two years, luring investors into the fixed-income instrument.

That is why recent attempts to raise capital through the issuance of corporate bonds have been less successful than anticipated. For example, National Housing Finance and Investment Ltd., which received regulatory approval to issue zero-coupon bonds worth Tk3,744 crore in November last year, has received a slow response.

The money market also moves very fast.

In the time between proposing the issuance of a bond and when the bonds actually become available, the interest rate of Treasury bills and bonds can change, making the corporate bond unattractive.

For example, when Navana Pharmaceuticals proposed floating convertible and redeemable bonds in the middle of 2023, it suggested a coupon rate of 10.5%. Yet, recent media reports suggest it is thinking about increasing the coupon rate to get investors interested after the treasury rate hikes.

In the rest of the world, insurance companies invest heavily in bonds, provident funds and pension schemes invest in bonds, and mutual fund managers also invest in bonds. That is not the case in Bangladesh, so the intermediaries that operate between the general public and the bond market are largely absent in Bangladesh.

"If you approach someone who does not know much about the bond market and ask them if they would like to invest in a new bond, they would not know what to say. They don't have any clear idea about what the bond is, what the ideal duration for investing in it is, or if the rate is right," explained Khan.

"Since it is new, they would instead be more comfortable buying insurance, investing in a mutual fund, or opening a fixed deposit in a bank. These institutions can then invest in bonds for him," he added.

However, the insurance industry is not very big in Bangladesh, and mutual funds are not very popular either. Experts also believe there is a skill issue when it comes to corporate buyers navigating the local bond market.

The way forward

Everyone agrees that the bond market must be strengthened since it is crucial for financing long-term investments and fostering economic growth. But how do we actually do it?

"To strengthen our bond market, first, we have to build customer trust. Insurance companies have to be more compliant; asset management companies have to be strengthened, and credit rating agencies have to bring more transparency," said Ershad Hossain, managing director of City Bank Capital Resources.

He is also of the opinion that insurance and asset management companies must take the charge in investing in bonds. Since about 75% of banks' deposits are short-term, they face various types of crises by making long-term investments.

However, insurance companies generally collect premiums from policyholders for long-term periods, while asset management companies can invest for the long term because there is no pressure to pay their liabilities in a short period of time.

Experts also agree that the best way to address the demand issue is financial literacy. If people understood how the bond market works, they would be much more open to venturing into the market. They also advocate for the registration process for bonds in the DSE to be made easier.

What is being done?

In December 2019, the Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) took initiatives to facilitate the trading of T-bonds on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) alongside the existing Bangladesh Bank's Electronic System (MI Module).

In order to protect the interests of investors and the market as a whole and to harmonise the secondary market of G-sec, "Guidelines on the Secondary Trading of Government Securities" were issued in June 2023.

The central bank has also introduced the Islamic Bank Liquidity Facility for Sharia-based banking systems in Bangladesh.

In July 2023, an IMF delegation conducted a feasibility study on developing the country's bond market. During their visit, they held discussions with stakeholders involved in bond issuance and settlement to evaluate the potential for local currency bond market development.

"There used to be a stamp duty to issue bonds, which was quite high. There are no such fees when it comes to a loan, so it discourages bond issuing. The different organs of the government have come together to bring it down. This supply-side issue has now been addressed," said Asif Khan.

The process to get bonds issued has also been streamlined. Now, companies can issue bonds faster. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission now also has a separate division looking after bonds.

While challenges remain, there's a growing recognition of the need for a more robust corporate bond market in Bangladesh. Policymakers, regulators, and market participants are increasingly acknowledging its potential to contribute to the country's long-term economic prosperity.

With concerted efforts aimed at addressing the existing hurdles and fostering a more inclusive and transparent environment, the corporate bond market has the potential to blossom into a valuable source of financing for businesses.