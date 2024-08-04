Why Bangladeshi women lag behind men in internet and mobile usage

Saleha is a garment worker. If you ask her whether she has a smartphone, she will shake her head. The only times she uses her phone are when someone is calling her, she is calling someone, or when her monthly salary is deposited in her BKash account.

Khadija, who earns her living as a maid, does not even have a cellphone. "Why do I need a phone? My husband has one. It's enough," she answers. Yet, she is the primary breadwinner of the family, as her husband is a day labourer who has no fixed income, unlike her.

They are not alone. In most rural households, female users of the internet are quite limited. The same goes for marginalised urban low-income households as well.

According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Consumer Survey 2023, there is a 20% gender gap in mobile ownership and a 40% gender gap in mobile internet adoption in Bangladesh. This 40% gender gap is the highest among Asian countries surveyed. The gender gap is more than India's 30%, Pakistan's 38%, and Indonesia's 8%.

Moreover, while 85% of men own mobile phones, only 68% of women do, and the disparity in smartphone ownership is even more evident, with male users nearly doubling their female counterparts.

In an age where digital literacy is increasingly synonymous with empowerment, a significant portion of the female population in Bangladesh remains excluded from the digital revolution. This exclusion, rooted in a complex web of socio-economic, cultural, and infrastructural barriers, poses a substantial challenge to women's empowerment in the country.

Barriers to digital inclusion

Several factors contribute to the digital gender divide in Bangladesh. One primary barrier is the lack of literacy and digital skills among women. Although Bangladeshi women show a high level of awareness and interest in internet usage, their ability to use digital tools effectively is hampered by inadequate education and training.

Only 4% of women in villages have ever used a computer, compared to 13% in cities, according to a study by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM). The same study revealed that 87% of rural and 77% of urban women have never used the Internet.

Cultural norms and societal expectations further exacerbate this issue, especially in rural areas where women are less likely to have access to digital devices or receive support in learning to use them.

Syed Almas Kabir, former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software & Information Services (BASIS) and director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) and, thinks that one of the primary barriers to women's access to the internet is the lack of financial inclusion and access to wealth.

"Even though the participation of women in the ready-made garments industry, their access to banking services or other financial facilities is still limited. Also, due to societal norms, many women may not feel the need to own a smartphone or internet, since the male member of the family carries out the tasks that require the internet."

"So, often, we may see that the household has one smartphone, and it is used by the male member. Even though the female member may be financially empowered, since there is no need, she may not have access to the internet," he added.

Dr B M Mainul Hossain, Professor at the Institute of Information Technology (IIT), University of Dhaka, is of the opinion that the dismal gender gap stems from the socio-economic structure of the country.

"The data should not surprise anyone, it is the true reflection of our socio-economic situation," he said, "in our country, the position of women in the family is not usually the role of a decision-maker. The patriarchal nature of our society has been centred around men, so the use of the internet and the control of finances are kept by the men."

A recent study conducted by the CGIAR Initiative on Digital Innovation revealed that women encounter multiple social and cultural barriers, including the pressure of domestic responsibilities and productive work, hindering their ability to invest time in acquiring digital literacy and utilising digital services effectively.

Incidences of cyber violence and harassment have created a reliance among women on male family members for accessing and using digital services, indicating safety concerns in digital spaces. A prevailing social bias obstructs women's access to and utilisation of digital devices, with 64% of female internet users in Bangladesh having faced cyber violence, harassment, or bullying, revealed a research by the ActionAid.

The provided data indicates significant hurdles faced by respondents, particularly women, in embracing digital technology.

Dr Mainul said, "The issue of security and online harassment is also due to our societal situation. Here, the women are particularly vulnerable to cyber bullying and online crimes. Many times they have to take extreme measures to escape the social pressure."

He added, "We have seen that there are many women who know how to use the internet and have ample digital literacy, but they do not use the internet fearing their safety. Even the parents are not as supportive of their female children using the internet as that of their male children."

The CGIAR Initiative research found out that about 70.64% of respondents of their survey, predominantly female farmers (80%), highlighted the prohibitive cost of purchasing digital devices and internet services as a primary constraint.

The gender gap in affordability is stark, with over 80% of female farmers citing financial limitations, compared to 63.36% of male farmers.

Impact on women's empowerment

The digital divide has far-reaching implications for women's empowerment in Bangladesh. In a rapidly digitising world, access to the internet and mobile technology is crucial for education, employment, and participation in civic life.

"Women's limited access to digital tools means they are missing out on opportunities for online education, digital entrepreneurship, and participation in the digital economy," said Syed Almas Kabir.

For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, online businesses run by women in urban areas played a crucial role in supporting families. However, this phenomenon was largely urban, with rural women being significantly left behind.

The digital divide also affects women's ability to access essential services, including government services that are increasingly being digitised. Without digital literacy, women are forced to rely on intermediaries, which can be costly and limit their autonomy.

How to bridge the gap

Addressing the digital gender divide in Bangladesh requires a multifaceted approach targeting education, economic barriers, and cultural norms.

Programs that provide training in basic digital skills, especially targeting rural women, can help bridge the knowledge gap. The World Bank's initiatives, such as WePower and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WEFI), which provide digital marketing and e-commerce training for women, are steps in the right direction.

"Making digital devices and internet services more affordable is crucial. Subsidies or financial assistance programs aimed at reducing the cost of mobile phones and data packages for women can help increase their access to digital tools," said Syed Almas Kabir.

Efforts to change societal attitudes towards women's use of technology are essential. Mentoring programs, awareness campaigns, and presenting successful female role models in STEM and ICT fields can help challenge and change the cultural norms that restrict women's access to digital tools. Initiatives like the Digital Innovation Challenge for Women, which encourages young women to develop tech solutions to real-life problems, are effective in inspiring change.

Syed Almas Kabir thinks that making local content for the women will also help.

"Suppose, there can be sites or apps for female physical and mental health issues, where they can get support. That way, they can feel the need to use the internet. It can be done by the government or any private company, or through a partnership of both."

Supporting women in digital entrepreneurship can have a transformative impact. Providing access to credit, business training, and digital platforms where women can market their products and services can help them become economically independent and empowered.

Bridging this gap requires concerted efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society to address the multifaceted barriers women face. By enhancing digital literacy, making technology affordable, challenging cultural norms, ensuring online safety, and supporting digital entrepreneurship, Bangladesh can pave the way for a more inclusive digital future where women are equal participants and beneficiaries of the digital revolution.