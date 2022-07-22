Why are we experiencing higher inflation in Bangladesh and around the globe?

Why are we experiencing higher inflation in Bangladesh and around the globe?

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Dr Zahid Hussain, Former Lead Economist, The World Bank

During the post-pandemic recovery phase, consumer demand worldwide rose sharply whereas the global supply chain was yet to recover from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. The production and supply of increased goods and services required an increased supply of inputs. Consequently, the price of imported inputs like natural gas, oil, semiconductor etc rose globally." 

In the case of Bangladesh, however, the increased cost of imports alone cannot account for the rising inflation. In May 2022, the year-on-year inflation was 7.4%, even though the prices for electricity, natural gas and other imported inputs were still not adjusted; awaiting approval from the government. 

Indeed, the higher costs for imported food items such as wheat, soybean etc (due to the Russia-Ukraine war) had a direct impact on the domestic market as the government has no price control mechanism in place for these goods. But that too cannot account for all the inflation. It has to do a lot with the release of pent-up consumer demand, i.e., the desire of consumers to fulfil the demands they could not meet during the pandemic. 

Dr Kazi Iqbal, Senior Research Fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies

There are two sides to the inflation story: the supply side and the demand side. Because of the lockdown, consumer demand globally was pent up. As soon as restrictions were lifted, demands spiked and prices rose as a consequence. On the supply side, the obvious answer is the Russian invasion of Ukraine which disrupted the global supply chain, making the price of inputs costlier and giving rise to inflationary pressure.

On top of that, the expansionary fiscal policy undertaken by the government along with the rise in the cost of imports means that Bangladesh is going to experience the simultaneous effects of both demand-pull and cost-push inflation.

 

