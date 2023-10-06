Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

When Suman Chandra Das went to deliver the good news, his father was sitting on the veranda of their tin shed house in Jhalkathi. Sumon has four brothers and one sister. His father supports their family by working as a farmer.

Suman did not know much about government jobs. He only knew that there is no government job without paying a bribe. The bribe is so hefty that if someone were to try to pay it, they'd have to mortgage their land and house. That's why Suman didn't even dare to dream of a government job.

Suman arrived in Dhaka after completing his HSC examination. He secured admission to Titumir College and started residing in a mess in Badda. He used to support himself through private tuition.

From his friends, Suman learned that there were numerous job opportunities in government offices, some of which didn't require bribery, such as the position of a shorthand writer (alternatively known as stenographer) cum computer operator.

An uncle of Sumon recommended a training centre in Taltala, Agargaon, where he could acquire the necessary skills in shorthand and transcription.

Suman found immense satisfaction after attending a couple of free classes at the "Job Creator" centre. He discovered that shorthand wasn't a language but a set of mystical symbols, essentially resembling scribbles, where each mark represented a distinct letter or word.

Excited about learning these symbols, he decided to enrol in the training programme at Job Creator.

In the field of government employment, candidates interested in working for ministries or government offices as personal assistants, administrative officers, transcribers, computer operators, office assistants, and data entry operators are mandated to possess shorthand skills.

For positions like personal and administrative officers, eligibility includes having a minimum second-class honours degree from a recognised university, and the recruitment spans from the 10th to the 16th grade. For other roles such as transcribers, computer operators, office assistants, and data entry operators, the requirement is an HSC or equivalent examination.

However, if qualified and able to show skills, a typist can also be promoted to the rank of personal or administrative officer. These posts belong to the technical branch.

Sweet on every Friday

At the centre, Suman noticed a unique tradition – sweets were served every Friday, celebrating someone securing a job. Recruitment circulars are given almost every week for these posts. Surprisingly, there is relatively less competition in this field. Many talented students aim for the BCS cadre and devote years to those exams, often unaware of the opportunities available in these positions.

Suman embarked on his journey of taking government exams in late 2018. As he pursued the 16th-grade examination, he simultaneously sat for the 14th-grade exam. He was receiving multiple exam admit cards in the same week and actively participated in 50 exams within a year. Out of these, he advanced to the viva (oral examination) stage 15 times.

Suman's determination and hard work paid off as he secured three job offers. The first position was with a project under the Department of Information. However, it was a temporary position and he didn't continue it for long. The second job was at the Directorate of Women, but the posting was in Lakshmipur, which made it difficult for him to commute from Jhalkathi. As a result, he decided to sit for another exam.

In the end, Suman achieved success by landing a job as a shorthand writer cum computer operator at the Dhaka South City Corporation. He couldn't contain his excitement and immediately shared the good news with his father. The poor peasant father burst into tears of happiness.

"Because I secured a job in Dhaka, I was able to bring my younger brother and sister to this town. My sister is pursuing her honours degree in English, and my brother is diligently working towards landing a government job. I've alleviated my father's worries about our family's future. I don't want anything more," Suman said.



Suman is now the director

Suman emphasised the importance of consistent practice and concentration when it comes to shorthand. During the examination, someone spoke on the microphone and examinees had to transcribe the spoken words. Any lapse in focus could lead to failure in the exam.

Sujan's cousin Subal is also currently enrolled for training. He is eligible to apply for government service in another year and a half. He has a Master's degree in Marketing. Subal had previously worked in a private company for some time, but six months ago, he decided to resign from his job to prepare for the shorthand writing test.

Subal pointed out that the examinations for these positions are typically held in Dhaka, where most of the recruitment takes place. Besides, there are no training centres available outside of Dhaka.

However, taking preparations in Dhaka comes with its own costs. Subal estimated that he spends at least Tk10,000 per month on accommodation and meals while studying in Dhaka. Over the course of two years, this expense alone amounts to around Tk two and a half lakh.

In addition to these living expenses, there are other costs such as exam fees, travel expenses and so forth. The financial burden is significant, and Subal acknowledged the risk involved. Despite the substantial investment, he is very anxious about whether or not he will secure a job in the end.

Suman, meanwhile, is now a director at Job Creator and is actively involved in taking shorthand classes. At the centre, they have specialised instructors for various subjects, including English, Bengali, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Computer training.

"I believe that everyone should consider learning shorthand. It can be valuable not only for securing a job, but also for enhancing one's focus and attention," Suman opined.

Suman provided further insight, "Out of every 10 students who enrol in shorthand classes, only one successfully completes the course. The main reason for this is impatience and inattentiveness among students. I'd prefer to describe our organisation as a service provider rather than a business entity. We charge a fee of only Tk500 per month, which allows students to access all our classes and even participate in model tests."

Rank may be low, but satisfaction is high

Suman shared a memory of a person who had arrived in Dhaka from Rajshahi with nothing. Upon meeting this person, Suman arranged a job for him as a private tutor and provided training opportunities at Job Creator, all without any pay.

When this person eventually secured a job in his own district, Suman couldn't contain his tears of joy. He expressed, "we may hold small positions with lower salaries, but these opportunities are incredibly precious to us. There is no happiness in the world quite like the joy we experience when we secure a job."

Regarding the role of shorthand writer in the Dhaka South City Corporation, Suman explained, "We are called upon to record the speeches of the Mayor or conversations with officials like the Chief Health Officer. Despite the availability of modern recording devices such as voice recorders, stenographers are still retained for this purpose. This is because these devices can become useless in case of a power outage or other unforeseen technical issues."

Not disappearing anytime soon

Md Alamgir's experience in the judicial department is a testament to the persistence and determination often required in the field. He secured this job after appearing in the oral examination for the 14th time.

Alamgir shared insights into the current landscape of shorthand and computer training centres in Dhaka, including locations in Mirpur, Taltala, Neelkhet, and Rampura. He highlighted that awareness about this profession has grown, leading to overcrowding in these training centres. The interest in learning shorthand and computer skills has surged, particularly because people are aware that these skills can open doors to fair government job opportunities.

Alamgir also pointed out that almost all government offices have positions for shorthand writers, yet the number of applicants doesn't match the availability of these positions. He emphasised that the role of shorthand writer, created during the British colonial period, has endured through the years despite changes in work styles and the introduction of new technologies.

Alamgir provided insights into the application of shorthand in court and its significance. He explained, "in the courtroom when the honourable judge delivers a verdict, the stenographer quickly records the proceedings in shorthand. Subsequently, he translates the shorthand notes into a written form. The document is then presented to the Honourable Justice for review, and if any corrections are needed, they are made at this stage. Finally, the corrected document is officially recorded in a court file. It's important to note that audio or video recording devices are not commonly used in courtrooms for this purpose."

Suman added, "in some sensitive cases that require confidentiality, shorthand is still used. Additionally, the file name itself can be written in shorthand to further maintain the confidentiality of a matter."

Suman addressed the question about the future of shorthand in the context of technological advancements. He stated, "As long as the recruitment process relies on shorthand skills, the practice of shorthand will persist. While its application may have reduced in some areas, as we discussed earlier, it still holds significance in various fields."

History of shorthand

Marcus Tiro of Rome (103-4 BC) was a slave. He was later freed by Marcus Cicero. Tiro invented an abbreviated system for writing down Cicero's speeches. It indicated ways to abbreviate Latin words.

Interest in shorthand began to develop in England towards the end of the 16th century. Timothy Bright introduced a method featuring 500 symbols in his book titled "An Art of Short, Swift and Secret Writing by Character."

However, it was Thomas Shelton's shorthand that gained popularity in 1626. Even the renowned scientist Isaac Newton used the Shelton method in his notebooks. Approximately a century later, in 1720, John Byrom introduced a modern-looking geometric shorthand writing method.

But all previous methods were replaced by Isaac Pitman's Shorthand, in 1837. Pitman's Shorthand was welcomed by English speakers around the world.

Even in today's hybrid era, the UK's National Council for the Training of Journalists continues to emphasise the importance of trainee journalists in learning shorthand. To earn the institute's diploma, candidates are required to achieve a writing speed of 100 words per minute in shorthand.

Mary Soren, the secretary of the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters, highlights that shorthand transcription can save three times as much time compared to listening to an audio recording. Both Alamgir and Suman express confidence that this profession is not at risk of disappearing anytime soon.