When hope and dreams go up in flames

10.30 am, 8 March 2023.

I arrived at Alu Bazar, Gulistan – the venue of the latest explosion in a series (one in Chattagram's Sitakunda and another in the capital's Science Lab area) that took place in the country in just four days.

All the signs of a dystopian world were evident throughout the Gulistan area. Perhaps more so because it was a nationwide public holiday of Shab-e-Barat. Eighteen hours since the explosion had already passed.

The site was cordoned off to all except government agencies on the scene.

One thing which took me by surprise was the lack of progress in the rescue job from the previous day. At least three more dead bodies were still left to be recovered from the spot.

And the air was still filled with the wailing of the relatives and family members of the missing people. I noticed the air would be pierced, sporadically, by someone's wail or someone expressing their grievances and anger. Many of these people were also sitting on the divider, awaiting news, any news.

And in the centre of everyone's attraction were the relatives of Mominuddin Sumon, who had already made news headlines the previous day. His wife Sharmin Akter, an expecting mother, had been running through the premises of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with hopes of finding her husband, dead or alive.

"They suddenly stopped the rescue operation last night. And they started late today. They didn't find my son-in-law or his staff. How long are we to wait like this? No one listens to us," said a weeping Abdur Rouf, Mominuddin Sumon's father-in-law.

The desperation was palpable. Many of these relatives were confused. It seemed as though no one explained the conditions of the blast site to them.

As it turned out, Sumon, the owner of a shop named "Anika Sanitary," was suspected to be under the pile of debris.

Another two persons in the same bracket of utter misfortune were Mehedi Hasan Shwapon, the manager of "Bangladesh Sanitary," and Robin Hossain, a staff of "Anika Sanitary."

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"We had a few bouts of argument with the police in the morning. If they [rescuers] are unable to find them, tell us, we will go in ourselves," said Noor Nabi, Mehedi Hasan Shwapon's brother-in-law.

The hope to find these persons alive was obliterated by the ticking clock but their relatives were desperate to get back their corpses. And the maddening urgency on their faces was clear as day.

But as it stood that too was not possible. The impediment was a No Objective Certificate (NOC) from the national body (comprised of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, and the Bangladesh Army).

Rab, Rajuk, Bangladesh Army and fire service personnel could not enter the main affected five-storied building alongside the adjacent three-storied building until 3.30 pm on Wednesday – owing to the fact that the NOC did not arrive.

The reason was quite obvious: cutting through the pillars of the buildings can lead to a possible collapse of the damaged structure. The state of affairs was extremely fragile, it seemed.

By 5:30 pm, Mominuddin Sumon and Robin Hossain's deceased bodies were recovered from the site.

Beyond the blast site

From Gulistan, I headed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The hospital had even more crowds of relatives as all the blast victims at the institute were in critical condition. And two out of the 10 injured people were under treatment in ICU, according to the institute's coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Another hotspot of the event, DMCH, also wore an equally gloomy look. By around 6 pm, a total of 19 were announced dead while three were reported missing, according to the information booth set up in the DMCH premises.

Several family members were also seen to be taking financial aid or compensation from the booth.

As per the announcement by the Dhaka district administration the previous day, the families of the deceased would get Tk50,000, while the critically injured would receive Tk25,000 and those with minor injuries would be handed over Tk15,000.

But even in the process of receiving such a small amount of aid, some family members met complications regarding their national identity cards and verification papers. And the moment someone became eligible to receive the aid, they were thronged around by government officials and media personnel alike.

The agenda seemed clear – capture or record a good visual. It resembled a mockery of the lives of the deceased or injured in the process – a testament to how cheap and insignificant the prospects of human lives become in such events.

Premature and preventable deaths

The story of a 21-year-old migrant worker named Md Suman surfaced on Tuesday who recently came from Qatar with dreams of tying the knot. He had even gone to see his bride-to-be a day earlier. But now, he is no more.

And the only thing that now mattered to Suman's bereaving family was whether his dead body could be excused from an autopsy.

These stories of the likes of Sumon and Suman bring us face-to-face with the reality of inconsequential deadly, but preventable, accidents.

The law enforcement agencies, on their part, had already launched probes on Tuesday to find out whether the Gulistan explosion was an accident or sabotage. On Wednesday, they came up with the probable hypothesis of accumulated gas in the basement caused the blast.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

On the ground at DMCH, the government-led parties were proactive in extending assistance – such as running blood banks, facilitating ambulance service and more. While the opposition parties pointed fingers at the government for their failure and negligence to prevent the recurring explosions.

But no matter what is now done and run, on the fateful day of 7 March 2023, the likes of Suman and Sumon saw their lives halted. And relatives of those still missing await in agony for their loved ones.