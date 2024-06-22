What our school teacher salaries say about our education

Thirty one percent of the government primary school teachers have no Bachelors (Honours) degree. This indicates that the sector is struggling to attract individuals with higher education. Photo: Directorate of Primary Education

"Teachers are the architects of a nation's future. It feels great to be in this profession, but pride doesn't pay for food, or rent, does it?"

Shaheda Khatun (not her real name), an assistant teacher at a local school in Hafizabad Union of Panchagarh district, recently shared with us.

"In this highly inflated market, it's nearly impossible to live on the salary we get."

Shaheda is not alone; this frustration is common among primary school teachers in Bangladesh. The country has a total of 65,566 government and around 57,000 private or non-government primary schools. 359,095 teachers are employed in the government schools.

Bangladesh can learn from Vietnam, a country often compared to us for historic and economic similarities. According to UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report 2023, Vietnam's primary education ranked highest among low, middle-income countries. The secret behind this is Vietnam's commitment to development through investing in education. Its provinces are required to spend 20% of their budgets on education. Policies are updated to improve curriculums and teaching standards as needed

The average salary of a primary school teacher in the country is only $170.02, which is approximately $62 less than the average monthly per capita income of the country.

In terms of primary school teachers' salaries, Bangladesh ranks 45th among Asian countries and 7th in South Asia.

Teachers' pay in other countries

A comparison with other countries around the world paints a grim picture of Bangladesh. Teachers in the Maldives receive the highest salary in the South Asian region, with an average monthly salary of approximately $953.13 for primary school teachers. It is nearly five times that of Bangladesh.

Even in Pakistan, the average salary for teachers is $206.07, and in Sri Lanka, it is $250.44. In neighbouring India and Myanmar, the average monthly salary for teachers is $284.64 and $189.22, respectively.

Among all Asian countries, Singapore leads in terms of primary school teacher salaries. The average salary for primary school teachers in Singapore is $4,203.25.

According to the World Population Review, Luxembourg leads the world in primary school teacher salaries. Teachers there earn a minimum monthly salary of $5,984.30.

Germany is in second place, with primary school teachers earning a minimum monthly salary of $5,799.91. Switzerland is third, where teachers earn at least $5,079 per month.

Teachers in Bangladesh

Currently, assistant teachers in government primary schools in the country receive a salary under the 13th grade, with a basic of Tk11,000. With housing allowance, medical allowance, and other benefits, they receive a total of around Tk19,000.

Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) reported last year that the monthly food expense for a family of four in Dhaka is Tk22,664. Such costs are too high for a primary school teacher to manage, especially those who are the only breadwinners in their families.

"Teaching is a prestigious profession. But, in our national pay scale, primary school teachers are placed at a very low level. This is a matter of concern," commented Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Professor Emeritus at BRAC University.

The inflation rate has increased sharply in the last couple of years, standing at more than 9%. However, our primary school teachers are still getting paid according to the national pay scale 2015, with no adjustment to their salaries according to the inflation.

The irony however is, thousands of teachers in the country do not even get paid this paltry amount, as they fall outside government pay scale.

Primary education was made compulsory in the country in 1993. With the law in place, the government is responsible for ensuring primary education for all.

In 1973, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman nationalised more than 37,000 schools. Forty years later, the Awami League-led government nationalised more than 26,000 non-government primary schools in 2013, after two decades of protests by the private school teachers.

Bearing the operational costs has always been a challenge for private schools in the country. As a result, teachers do not receive their salaries on time. In the span of two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 18,000 private primary schools were shut down due to financial burden.

Once nationalised, school teachers receive equal opportunities and facilities similar to those of government school teachers. Nonetheless, a significant number of schools are still run privately, and these teachers are now more desperate than ever with their demand for nationalisation of the schools.

The economics of poor pay

Theoretically, if the supply of labour increases, wages will decrease. That is certainly the case in Bangladesh. However, the bigger issue isn't just oversupply, but also a shortage of skilled, educated, and capable people.

According to National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE), 31.3% of the government primary school teachers have no Bachelors (Honours) degree. This indicates that the sector is struggling to attract educated individuals. The salary structure is clearly not lucrative enough to attract qualified teachers.

On top of that, many people with no qualification but 'political connections' are recruited all the time. The recruitment process is also riddled with corruption, with question paper leaks a common phenomenon during recruitment exams.

At the same time, the number of individuals appearing in the recruitment exam is quite high. Unemployment rate in the country, even among graduates, is quite high. Thus, many are compelled to accept the poor salary structure, having no other choice left.

Lessons from Vietnam

Bangladesh can learn from Vietnam, a country often compared to us for historic and economic similarities. According to UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report 2023, Vietnam's primary education ranked highest among low, middle-income countries.

The secret behind this is Vietnam's commitment to development through investing in education. Its provinces are required to spend 20% of their budgets on education. Policies are updated to improve curriculums and teaching standards as needed.

One thing similar to us is that primary school or elementary education in Vietnam lasts for five years and is compulsory for all Vietnamese children. However, teachers in Vietnam are more effective because they are well-managed and regularly trained.

They have the freedom to make their classes engaging and are paid more if they work in remote areas. Teacher performance is judged by how well their students do, and top performers receive 'teacher excellence' awards.

Pay scale of a primary school teacher in Vietnam starts from $180.

The way forward

First things first, we must increase our budgetary allocation in the education sector. The global standard suggests 4-6% allocation for education as a percentage of GDP. In our new FY2024-25 budget, it is just about 2%.

In the proposed budget for the new fiscal year, an allocation of Tk38,819 crore has been proposed for the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. In the previous fiscal year, the allocation for this ministry was Tk34,722 crore.

The new allocation plan includes spending on the recruitment of assistant teachers but does not mention a salary increase.

"If we want to attract the competent, skilled, and talented individuals in this profession, we need to completely rethink their salary structures and social status. We need to provide various incentives and recognition of their good work," suggested Dr Manzoor Ahmed.