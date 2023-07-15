What happened with Georgia's Nato ambitions?

Panorama

Maria Katamadze; Deutsche Welle.
15 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 01:22 pm

Related News

What happened with Georgia's Nato ambitions?

Georgia, like Ukraine, used to be at the top of the list of Nato hopefuls. But, in the context of the Nato conference in Vilnius, the country is barely getting any attention. What changed?

Maria Katamadze; Deutsche Welle.
15 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 01:22 pm
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

This week, Nato leaders gathered to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. While Ukraine was again promised that it would be admitted to Nato when "allies agree and conditions are met," Georgia was urged to "work on the reforms".  

With a devastating war raging in Ukraine, there are fears that Georgia could be Moscow's next target, prompting the Georgian government to recalibrate its rhetoric about Nato membership.

'Nato fatigue' in Georgia 

"Had Georgia already been a Nato member in 2008, there would have been no war and no Russian occupation either. Georgia seems to be hitting the glass door," according to Georgia's parliament chairman, Shalva Papuashvili.

Georgia fought a war with Russia in August 2008. Following the five-day military conflict, the Kremlin announced that it had recognised the independence of the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions, and Russian troops are stationed there to this day.  

At a Nato summit in Bucharest in April 2008, the alliance said both Georgia and Ukraine could eventually join but did not provide a clear path to membership. In a communique released on Tuesday in Vilnius, Nato reaffirmed the Bucharest agreement. 

Fifteen years after the promise made in Bucharest, Georgia has not received any concrete time frame for or pathway to membership. Kornely Kakachia, the director of the Georgian Institute of Politics, told DW that this has led to "Nato fatigue."

"Georgia was the first victim of a Russian invasion, one of the front-runners in Nato missions like Iraq and Afghanistan, where it sacrificed its soldiers," Kakachia said. "Georgia was waiting for Nato to reward that."

Undermining Nato ambitions  

Experts say Nato membership entails more than military contributions: It requires strong and long-term political commitment, which seems to be a weak spot for Georgian politicians. 

Though Tbilisi officially maintains its commitment to the Euro-Atlantic path, the government has gone on record with statements that appear to undermine that ambition. 

"I think everybody knows the reason," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at the Global Security Forum in Bratislava when asked about the reasons behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "One of the main reasons was Nato: Nato enlargement. Therefore, we see the consequences."  

The statement triggered a backlash both at home and abroad.  

"It is hard to imagine Nato embracing a country whose prime minister, echoing Putin's rhetoric, blames the Alliance for the war in Ukraine," Nata Koridze, a former diplomat who worked closely with Nato, wrote in an op-ed for a Georgian media platform, Civil.ge.  

Georgia's prime minister did not attend the Vilnius summit. Media reports suggest that he'd been explicitly asked not to. Georgia instead sent Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

'Short of membership' 

Eka Akobia, the director of Peace Studies at Caucasus University, said Nato's reluctance with Georgia had to do with its border with Russia.   

Though Nato must maintain its open-door policy, it "does not want to cause trouble with the enlargement and thus comes up with various formulas for aspirant countries, short of membership." 

Yet Georgia faces yet another barrier to joining Nato. The conventional view is that a country with an ongoing military conflict or with parts occupied by another country can't join the alliance. Some pundits suggest Georgian authorities launch a bid to join without the Moscow-controlled regions and with the option of future extension once Tbilisi regains control of those regions.

Bringing back ties with Russia  

Georgia watchers say the country has been shifting back into Russia's orbit. Critics of the current government claim that such a shift is linked to the founder of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, and former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili is a businessman who made his fortune in 1990s in Russia. Even though he officially left politics, he continues to pull the strings from behind.   

Since last year, trade relations between Tbilisi and Moscow have become closer, which sparked concern about the potential for sanctions evasion through Georgian territory, putting in turn a strain on Georgia's ties with Ukraine and its allies.  

"It is important that Georgia lives up to the democratic values we all believe in," Nato Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said in May. "And, of course, we also expect non-Nato allies to adhere to the sanctions and not make it easier for Russia to finance and organise the war of aggression against Ukraine."

Political analyst Kakachia said that, considering recent foreign policy choices, Georgia's partners in the West might think that Tbilisi "has to fix its moral compass in regard to Ukraine and its policy towards Russia." He added that Georgia's future depends on the outcome of the war in Ukraine. 

"Because of its geographical vulnerability, Georgia has to jump over its head to stay on Western radars," he said. "If Ukraine wins the war, that will be a game changer for Georgia's Nato accession."

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Maria Katamadze is a journalist working with Deutsche Welle.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on DW, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

 

NATO / Georgia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country