What do experts think about the football craze in the country?

"Teams Argentina and France gave football fans around the world a wonderful, competitive and thoroughly enjoyable game. Everyone enjoyed it. Congratulations to Argentina. Only two capitals in the world, Argentina's Buenos Aires and Bangladesh's Dhaka engaged in post-match victory celebrations at 3 pm in the afternoon and 12 midnight local time respectively.

Detailed reports with pictures of the country's love for Argentina and Brazil have already been published in world media, even though Bangladesh's place in the world football ranking is only 192. As far as I know, sociology experts have already started researching our love for football. Even in Argentina, Bangladesh has created quite an impression.

According to some international news analysts, there is a possibility of creating new political and economic relations between the two countries. Under proper leadership, this innocent passion of Bangladeshis can be used for the betterment of society.

Over 10 people have died in Bangladesh due to the football World Cup. There have also been cases of supporters killing other supporters. And trolling and hate spewing are going on on Facebook."

On Monday at 1 pm, Eminent Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud posted this on Facebook.

More than 10 people have died in football World Cup-related feuds in Bangladesh. Additional police were deployed in Brahmanbaria, fearing clashes between supporters over the final match. Moreover, Argentine supporters in Gabura, Satkhira, arranged a feast for 3,000 people. One person in Sylhet died from a heart attack while participating in post-final celebrations.

The Business Standard spoke to experts who explained why fans behaved the way they did and the possible social and psychological reasons behind it.

People behave this way due to problems in expressing their emotions

Illustration: TBS

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, Associate Professor, National Institute of Mental Health

Naturally, a game will have excitement, but we need to learn how to control our emotions. People cannot express their emotions properly when their emotional quotient is too high or low.

Suppose people cannot express their emotions in a balanced manner, not only about football but about anything else, abnormal expressions of emotions, trolling. In that case, excitement, aggression and even killing others can happen.

Poor expression of emotions is due to a lack of emphasis on emotional development in childhood. It happens more in our country than in other countries because emotions are not given that much importance here.

We tend to value physical development. It matters whether the child is growing taller, eating, learning how to talk, etc. But when a girl laughs loudly as a child, we tell them not to laugh so loudly. When a boy cries, we ask him, "Why are you crying like a girl?"

Thus we suppress the development of emotions from childhood. And these repressed emotions create problems with future emotional expressions.

Added to this is observational learning. Now people constantly seek validation from others through social media. Trolls especially want more likes, comments etc. Rather than being satisfied with what we have, we seek others' approval.

Not only in sports but this problem in expressing emotions also leads to family violence, social violence, disputes with people on the streets, etc.

So, everyone should be allowed to express their emotions from childhood freely. Adults should also learn to consider the feelings of others. We need to see if we feel bad when something bad happens to others or if we feel happy if something good happens to others. But the expression of emotions should be controlled.

Due to the lack of cultural activities in the country, people tend to act out during the World Cup

Illustration: TBS

Dr A S M Amanullah, Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka

Getting emotional or excited during World Cup matches is a universal phenomenon. But we tend to do a little too much. Our neighbouring countries like India, Pakistan, and even Africa do not behave like this.

The reason for doing so is in Bangladesh, we cannot provide our youths with recreational activities. It is an institutional failure at the national level.

Our country had various cultural movements during the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Wall magazines were published, meetings and seminars on literature, as well as poetry reading sessions were held – there was a kind of 'adda' culture in Bangladesh. But it has largely disappeared in the last two decades.

As a result, our young people have no way to enjoy or have a good time. It is not practised at school, college, university levels or even in neighbourhoods. Rapid urbanisation and globalisation are causing it. No cultural movement is happening to boost people's intellect.

We are just running after making more money. Our middle class is expanding; they are becoming more economically prosperous. And that is why they take it seriously when there is an international event they can enjoy together. Then rivalry develops between them, along with a tendency to undermine each other.

In countries that play the World Cup, like Argentina and Brazil, such excitement and craze do not work. Another thing is that developing nations usually undertake different types of economic and social policies.

But social policy is completely ignored in our country. There is no policy on what to do with such a large youth group. Through social policies, competitive youth groups who will simply watch the games and do nothing more can be created. This is not happening in Bangladesh due to the failure of the state and institutions.

The subconscious mind has to be controlled through cultural revolutions, socialisation, values, and family environment. Aggressive behaviour will impact not only sports but other areas as well.

By identifying this problem, North American countries, Australia, and China have created cultural revolutions. Children living in these countries understand from childhood what they can and cannot do.

For similar developments in Bangladesh, the state has to come forward and provide investment and policy support. Debate competitions and sports tournaments should be organised for youths. For our children to grow into proper human beings, the state must take responsibility.