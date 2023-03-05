Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

WBB Trust blocks the streets for two hours a week in the afternoon. They provide some basic gaming materials, but the children mostly bring their own things. Photo: Courtesy

Every playground has its own characteristic. In some, different groups of people might take turns in playing different games - one plays in the morning, another in the afternoon etc. In the Rayerbazar Boishakhi Playground, the kids have set so many goalposts at different corners, you can't tell which group is aiming for which goalpost. But despite this seeming dysfunction, the teams still operate in harmony.

The Work for a Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust office is located right in front of this playground.

Around half a decade ago, in partnership with UN-Habitat, they designed this playground to be more useful to kids and the local inhabitants, in a unique way. They invited the children, women, men and disabled people from the locality, trained them in a workshop, and asked them to play a video game – Minecraft, a game where you can craft and design structures.

UN-Habitat's partner organisation Block by Block set up the game using the imagery and layout of the actual playground. The local children and adults played the game and designed the playground exactly the way they imagined it should be, to serve them better.

For example, they designed it with structures like slides, swings, seesaws etc. They also kept lighting, seating arrangement, public toilets, waste bins, the Shahid Minar etc, in their designs.

The city corporation has since taken over the Boishakhi field under its modernisation project and redesigned it. Although the recommendations from the WBB Trust workshops were accommodated in the redesign, today, the field suffers from neglect. The grass they put in to build a cricket pitch on the football field is gone, the lights don't work very well, and many waste bins are dysfunctional.

The WBB Trust had built a kid's corner which was taken down by the corporation and redeveloped. Unfortunately, it remains closed most of the time now.

Community participation to develop park. Photo: Courtesy

The WBB Trust, during the same timeframe, also worked in Mirpur, where they developed five mini parks by converting unused spaces in some places and in other areas, they converted unused or less used parts of playgrounds into mini parks or children's corners.

The WBB Trust was founded in 1998. In the beginning, it consisted of a handful of people who worked on tobacco control and the polythene bag ban. Since then, they have evolved to have about 20 staff members with diverse expertise and backgrounds, working in three main areas – economic and social justice, health rights, and environmental work (which has been coined as Livable Cities with a special focus on the urban environment).

From issues like car control, walking and cycling, public transit rail, public space, water, noise pollution, public toilets, footpath, and lake conservation to health promotion ideas, the organisation lends their attention to areas which may typically lack the conventional NGO focus.

Their attention is more centred on ground-level work with people rather than on chasing funding. However, that doesn't mean they don't have supporters and donors. In 25 years of its journey, the WBB Trust had ADB, CIDA, FK Norway, GoB, Rockefeller Foundation, WHO etc as their supporters and donors.

"Since what we do is policy advocacy with the government - what is required in policy advocacy is conducting studies to convince the government. Our main task is identifying the problem," said Saifuddin Ahmed, Founder and Executive Director of the WBB Trust.

Saifuddin Ahmed is a renowned figure in Bangladesh's civil society. He is also a coordinator of Bangladesh Anti Tobacco Alliance (BATA) since it was established in 1999 to fight against BATs John Player Gold Leaf promotional campaign Voyage of Discovery. He is the recipient of many awards including the SAARC Award on Tobacco Control. He has led numerous research projects like "Hungry for Tobacco: An analysis of the economic impact of tobacco consumption on the poor in Bangladesh", "Gainfully Employed? an inquiry into Bidi-dependent livelihood in Bangladesh," etc.

"Our capacity is not so big. But if we can identify the problem then many stakeholders with capacity might be interested in addressing them," he said adding, "For example, we can transform a dead-end road into a mobile playground."

The trust has been working tirelessly to bring to fruition this unique idea of mobile playgrounds and car-free streets in Dhaka, considering the city's lack of open spaces for kids. According to them, they inject these new ideas into the system with the hope that the institutions with the capacity to implement them will take notice and materialise them into reality.

So, what is a mobile playground?

"I cannot just get a field [for kids to play in] if I want one. In the current state of Dhaka, you will not be able to create a playground. We don't have space," Saifuddin said.

"Also, we don't have an alternative to the playground for our kids. That means we will have to find an option within our existing options," he added.

Campaign on demand of ensuring pedestrian rights. Photo: Courtesy

So to come up with a solution, they began looking into dead-end streets to design playing spaces. It is run under their Mobile Playground project. They also targeted streets where residents have an alternative, under their Car-free Street project, which finds specific areas to create playing spaces, by blocking a road and redirecting traffic to an alternative road. It means if the street is closed for a few hours, there will be no problem with traffic movement. And the kids in the locality will get an hour to play in the open – a much-needed relief that kids in Dhaka are almost entirely deprived of.

Saifuddin believes that it is our mindset that is at fault for the lack of open space for kids.

"We overlook these areas [the necessity of kids playing in the open]. Whatever we do is for our kids. But we don't give them this space that we actually can provide them with, with just a little twist," he said. "Our task is to hit those areas."

"We only fret over things like 'we don't have this and that'. But what we instead should do is take the existing realities into our favour, because nobody is going to give us a solution… we will have to create it," he added.

In the available playgrounds in the city, only boys have access. Girls and children below five are often forgotten and left behind. The WBB Trust mobile playgrounds target these kids.

What is the process?

It comes through different layers of advocacy with local councillors and concerned residents.

"We find a suitable street first, the one we are doing at Shaymoli Babar road for example. We make sure that there is an alternative road for the people. Then we go to the councillors. We explain to them what we want," explained Naima Akhter, Car-free Street project manager of WBB Trust.

"Councillors want to do good things for the kids but they don't have an idea about how to do it. We need several advocacy meetings with them to make them understand. These are the basic tools we avail, since we are a policy advocacy platform. Then we talk to locals to make sure they don't complain," she said.

WBB Trust blocks the streets for two hours a week in the afternoon. They provide some basic gaming materials, but the children mostly bring their own things. After some initial engagement, they redirect responsibility to a local organisation within that community to organise the mobile playgrounds.

Mobile playground. Photo: Courtesy

Why?

"We want the communities themselves to engage. If they think it is our job, then it will not be sustainable. Any task, if you want it to be sustainable, you have to engage the community," Saifuddin said. "The concepts are not well understood within the community yet. We are pursuing [to make them understand] that these things are possible."

Where work for the city and health aligns

In 2008, Bangladesh's health ministry budget was above Tk6,000 crores. In 2022, this budget has increased to more than Tk36,000 crores. That means the budget in these areas has increased six fold.

"This budget in the next 12 years, even if we make it double instead of sixfold, will become more than Tk75,000 crore," Saifuddin said. "Along with this, add Tk2 lakh crore that goes from the public's pockets on medication."

So why are these expenses on medication and not instead on health? He asks.

"Non-communicable disease is the biggest burden. Cancer and stroke occur from poor physical fitness and food habits. That means we have an abundance of unhealthy foods. It means we have to control the so-called drinks, smoking etc. We don't have enough walking space and playgrounds," Saifuddin said.

Minecraft workshop. Photo: Courtesy

So if we have to reduce this burden, we have to invest in health, he says. And this is where it directly connects with a sustainable city that has enough space for people's exercise, functional footpaths to walk home, and enough playgrounds for kids to grow.

There is SDG 2030, and Bangladesh wants to graduate to a higher-income, developed country in 2041.

"If my health is in jeopardy, I will not be able to achieve it," Saifuddin said.

So, what is WBB Trust proposing?

"We are asking that a Health Promotion Foundation be developed," he said. "We need investment in health promotion. If we can spend Tk35,000 crore on healthcare, can we not spend Tk1,000 crore on health promotion?"

"You will create some new playgrounds, provide footballs in schools, some play items, develop fields and parks in districts, and upazila level," he explained. "This should be inter-ministerial, because this is not only about the health ministry. You are causing damage to my health with water, soil, agro, and transport. The education ministry can work in awareness building. It requires everyone's involvement. It is a state-level issue."