Is the US turning heel on Netanyahu?

Since 7 October, the US has shared Israel's objective of militarily eradicating Hamas and degrading it politically as much as possible. It has done so through President Joe Biden's massive moral, military, material, political and diplomatic support.

In mid-October, Biden became the first US President in history to visit Israel during an active conflict and promoted a huge aid package for Israel in Congress. And as recently as 8 December, the US stood alone in vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

However, it now appears that the US has also reached the conclusion that the war, in its current form and dynamic, has run its course. This is evident in Biden's warning last Tuesday to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel was losing international support for its campaign against Hamas.

Biden criticised Netanyahu personally for engaging in "indiscriminate bombing," pointing out that such actions were eroding Israel's international support. He argued that the prime minister was influenced by the most radical members of his right-wing government.

The US President also specifically highlighted Netanyahu's refusal to allow the Palestinian Authority (PA )— which opposes Hamas and governs parts of the West Bank, to administer Gaza once the war between Israel and Hamas concludes.

Notably, last month, Netanyahu expressed doubts about the Palestinian Authority's ability to ensure the "demilitarisation" and "deradicalisation" of Gaza. He called for a "different authority" to govern the region and emphasised the necessity for Israel to maintain an "overall security responsibility" to keep Hamas in check.

In response to the announcement of the PA Foreign Ministry that alleged the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had killed the partygoers at the Nova music festival in Re'im on 7 October, Netanyahu said on 19 November, "He who denies the Holocaust denies the massacre. We will not allow him to rule Gaza."

It is widely believed that Netanyahu was also subtly addressing Biden's earlier claim, made in an 18 November Washington Post opinion piece, that the PA should eventually rule the Gaza Strip and the West Bank after the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalised Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution," Biden wrote in his said opinion piece.

"I have been emphatic with Israel's leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable. The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank," he further added.

And so, in light of Biden's recent statement, where he noted that Netanyahu "has to change this government" referring to it as "the most conservative government in Israel's history", it is now perceived that the rifts between Biden and Netanyahu have finally spilled into public view.

Yet, upon analysing the developments over the last two months, it becomes evident that the current stance from the US has been a long time in the making.

According to reports, Joe Biden and top aides discussed the likelihood that Benjamin Netanyahu's political days are numbered, and Biden conveyed that sentiment to the Israeli prime minister during his trip to Tel Aviv in October.

At one point during the trip, Biden even went so far as to advise Netanyahu to consider the scenario he was leaving for his successor — an implicit suggestion that he might not be in power for the duration of what will likely be a lengthy conflict.

With the recent developments, it looks like the Biden administration is not inclined for Netanyahu to continue much longer. The belief is that in order to make it easier for Israelis in envisioning the establishment of a Palestinian state, Netanyahu must step aside.

The reasons are simple: Netanyahu embodies the notion that Israel can manage the Palestinian problem without serious concessions to their national aspirations, and this perspective is a core principle of his worldview.

Indeed, it prompted him to keep Gaza a Hamas stronghold in order to prove that Palestinians could not be trusted, to undermine the standing of the moderate Palestinians, and support Israel's assertion that it had no allies in the peace process.

However, this belief stands sharply in contrast with the increasing awareness in Washington that Netanyahu may seek to prolong the war for his own political gains.

So, what can the US do now? Turns out, it is taking things in its own hands and exerting pressure on Netanyahu to quit, all while being mindful not to displease the Israeli population.

Numbers and facts also indicate that playing a role in ousting Netanyahu won't cause much discontent among Israelis at the moment.

A 3 November poll found 76% of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign. On 7 November, Yisrael Hayom, a historically pro-Netanyahu newspaper reversed its stance and ran an editorial calling for his ouster after the war. Polls taken in October also show Netanyahu would lose if elections were held now.

With approval ratings at such a historic low, Netanyahu is now, politically speaking, a dead man walking. The increasing international opposition to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, resulting in the loss of thousands of Palestinian civilian lives, has further shaken his political standing.

Hence, it is only natural for the US to think of striking the rod while it is hot. And the recent public remarks by Biden are not probably the first of such offensives.

On 30 November, The New York Times published a bombshell article claiming that Israeli intelligence and military officials had access to a comprehensive plan for the 7 October attacks by Hamas more than a year before the group actually carried them out.

While it remains unclear if Netanyahu was aware of the blueprint before the attack, the report is still the kind of revelation that has dealt another blow to Netanyahu's credibility as a defender of Israel, putting his already uncertain political future in even greater jeopardy.

It is very much likely, and already speculated by many, that the Biden administration facilitated The Times' acquisition of the 40-page document in the first place.

In the coming weeks, Biden is expected to be much more direct in his communication, and call on Netanyahu for an immediate ceasefire. But of course, Netanyahu will not like it, just like he didn't like what Biden said mildly in the recent past.

It will be no surprise if Netanyahu also starts attacking Biden directly in the next few weeks. Netanyahu's mouthpieces in the Israeli media have already initiated such attacks, portraying a president who has been supportive of Israel in the past two months as some sort of adversary.

One might wonder if it could occur without the approval and encouragement of influential figures in Netanyahu's circle.

It will be really interesting to see how the rifts between Biden and Netanyahu play out in the coming months, and if Netanyahu can really go on with this war forever, or at least until the November 2024 US presidential election.

Because the day the war comes to an end, Israel will be swept by an unprecedented wave of protests. And after that, Netanyahu's governing coalition will have very little chance of surviving.