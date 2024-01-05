Turning tragedy to strength

About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

We met Asif Iqbal Chowdhury a few months ago, during an amputee football match at BKSP, Savar. When his team from Suborno Nagorik Foundation – an organisation he founded to help people with disabilities – won the match, it was clear how well the players connected with him and respected him.

The event was deeply personal to Asif; about 80% of his body has been left paralysed by an accident in 2014, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back, as Asif, currently working in business development at Toyota Bangladesh, would go on to win the National Award (Person with Disability) in 2019.

Asif has dedicated his life to changing perceptions towards persons with disabilities, which he considers a crucial concept that influences not just the welfare of those with disabilities, but also the moral compass of society. Through the Suborno Nagorik Foundation, he aims to ensure basic human rights for all and take care of people with disabilities, whether that be through providing charitable donations or the opportunity to pursue athletic endeavours.

We recently sat with him for an interview, where Asif shared how he has divided his life into two parts — before and after the accident — spoke about how he overcame his disability and stays active, how he found purpose after his accident, his passion for everything positive, and his foundation.

Life as Asif knew it

Born and raised in Rangpur, Asif finished his BBA at the University of Madras. After coming back to Bangladesh in 2000, he began his career at an IT firm in Dhanmondi. In 2004, he joined Toyota Bangladesh and it was like a dream coming true.

His family owned a transport business in Rangpur so he had a fascination towards cars from a very early age. "When your hobby or passion becomes your job, it is the best feeling ever," he said.

He was continuously performing well at work, bagging awards for it and travelling to foreign countries for training, etc. In 2004, he began his journey as an entrepreneur as one of the co-owners of Kozmo Lounge, which played a role in transforming the restaurant scene in Dhaka.

Asif got married in 2005 to the love of his life and they had their son in 2008. Life was almost perfect.

In 2014, Asif went to Australia for a test drive session. Things took a drastic turn there. The car flipped during troubleshooting and his spine was crushed under its weight. He was airlifted from the track and put on life support at the hospital.

"You know how car accidents are portrayed in Bangla movies? First, there is the sound of a thousand glasses breaking and the next moment, the person wakes up at a hospital, unable to remember anything. That is exactly what happened to me," Asif recounted.

As he did not have any cuts or bruises, it took him a while to understand what happened to him. He was soon told that he had C6 and C7 spinal cord injury. In fact, nobody thought he was going to live. However, "one blessing I had throughout was that my memories were intact. I was very level-headed."

His wife soon arrived in Australia and he underwent surgeries.

"I was told the truth by the Australian doctors; they were always very clear about my situation, unlike doctors in our country who never tell us anything. They told me it was 80% paralysis including restricted functioning in both hands. I was never going to walk."

Rehabilitation in Australia

"There is a huge difference between not being able to walk and not being able to stand up. I get very emotional when I talk about this part of my life," said Asif, describing how he went into a spiral of depression once he understood the gravity of his situation.

Rehabilitation was frustrating for him. "I kept thinking about how I was going to survive once I got out of there. I had to learn everything from scratch — how to eat, how to go to the bathroom etc."

An active person before the accident, learning his limitations was a lot to take in. The doctors and caregivers tried to cheer him up as best as they could.

"They asked me what I missed eating, I told them it was shingara. They searched for it on the internet and made a version with mashed potatoes. It was not the best [chuckles] but it was the effort that mattered."

Ultimately, it was music that saved Asif. He loved music and in the '90s, had even been in a band.

"There was a big hall room at the rehabilitation centre. One day, there was a musical performance going on and I was drawn to it. I still remember it was a sunny day and I had finally gotten out of my room."

CRP and its angels in disguise

After Australia, Asif sought further treatment in Thailand and India. These were not very helpful, but while he was in Kerala, India, he was put on a strict raw, vegan diet that made him lose a lot of weight in a year.

However, at CRP Bangladesh (Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed), he decided to give life another chance. The therapists gave it their all to help him. "I realised I had to come back."

"I was in CRP for seven months and those seven months transformed my life. Whatever I am doing today or trying to do, is all thanks to this time. [British-Bangladeshi physiotherapist] Valerie Taylor, the founder of CRP, told me, 'Asif, now you can do many more things than an able-bodied person if you develop yourself properly.'"

At CRP, he met other patients and they motivated him immensely to get back to his life's normal pace. He also realised how important money was for patients like him, and felt grateful he had financial support. Thanks to his company, he "was not jobless for a single day."

Leading an active life

Asif now leads a more active life than most people around us. He is still working in business development.

"My office is my happy place; it keeps me alive. I meet colleagues, I work with them, we drink coffee together and chat – these are like my oxygen."

He is also looking after his foundation.

Asif began the Suborno Nagorik Foundation in his hometown Rangpur in 2018. By 2020-21, it became officially recognized by the government. The foundation helps people with disabilities in different ways like making places easier to access, providing healthcare, education, job help, and more. It also supports things like counselling, women's empowerment, legal rights, and sports. Over time, the foundation started working in five districts: Dhaka, Gazipur, Rangpur, Nilphamari, and Kurigram.

He is also an executive committee member of the Bangladesh Paralympic Committee and a consultant for Proyash, a special school run by the Bangladesh Army and other organisations that work with people with disabilities. He also advocates for the well-being of people with disabilities in the country as a talk show host for BTV.

"My absolute favourite icons are Indian paralympics athlete Deepa Malik and Pakistani activist Muniba Mazari [both of whom are also persons with disabilities]; I would really like to meet them because they inspire me so much," he said.

He believes sports are important for people with disabilities because it provides not only amusement, but also showcases their potential to others.

As for the future, "I would fly a plane if I could. I have so much left to do."