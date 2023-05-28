SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

The contribution of agriculture to Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about 13%, and the sector employs around 40% of the country's total labour force. Wouldn't it be a great idea to do business with such a large number of people who constantly need input?

In fact, farmers buy inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides all the time, and there is already an enormous business in this sector.

But what if one targets the agriculture sector to sell various digital services, products and information, bundled in a package, to the farmers?

SmartMek, an agritech company founded in 2019, wants to do exactly that, with a view to helping smallholder farmers and agri-entrepreneurs manage their enterprises 'more sustainably and more profitably.'

SmartMek, short for 'smart mechanisation,' works with farmer groups, and provides them a bundle of services which includes soil tests, fertiliser and pesticide prescriptions, credit, guaranteed market access, etc.

Farmers are provided with smart cards, which help track the test results, services, credits and payments.

The company was founded by Jeremy Davis, an international development professional, who worked on the ground with rural communities in Asia, Latin America and Africa for over 20 years.

Jeremy, originally a US citizen, has been working in Bangladesh since 2012. He was the solo founder of the company, but later joined forces with another local agritech startup called iPage.

"In a nutshell, we support smallholder farmers at every stage of production. We call our model 'seed to sale.' We don't work at the individual level but we work with farmer groups in a number of different districts.

We have quite a large contingent in the north – Gaibandha and Bogura; a group in Khulna, Shakira; we're also in Cox's Bazar," Jeremy told The Business Standard.

Each group of farmers is assigned a local agent who deals with them. Those agents are trained to provide soil testing services, manage the platform and use the app. With the package of services, the company provides the farmers with three on-site training sessions.

"We provide all of our customers with soil testing and from the soil test results we can give the farmer a fertiliser recommendation. We have our own proprietary soil testing machine that can generate these results in just under 10 minutes.

We are also able to give the farmers advice and information about weather, pest control and soil health, as well as input selection and things like that. We also have core expertise around mechanisation services - advising farmers on what types of agricultural machines are available, how to use them etc," the agri-entrepreneur added.

Bangladesh's farmlands are fragmented into tiny pieces and attempts to cultivate the lands together under cooperatives have faced difficulties before. So we were curious to know how easy or hard it was for SmartMek to bring farmers to groups.

"It's actually both difficult and easy but there's really no other way to do it. Working with NGOs, I have quite a good network with a lot of donor-funded projects, so I've been able to leverage that network and access large numbers of pre-formed farmer groups. We are also partners with local NGOs in areas where we work to help us mobilise farmer groups," Jeremy said.

According to Jeremy, farmers are interested in the services, "but it is difficult for them to place much value on it because they are uncertain about it, there is a reluctance to pay someone for subscription-based service when all you are getting is 'information'."

On the contrary, Jeremy Davis thinks that the advisory information is a big part of that is actually saving the farmer's money. Farmers usually apply too much fertiliser and pesticides. So if the application can be optimised, that adds up to savings that the farmers can see at the end of the season and see what the benefit is.

According to the entrepreneur, it is often very difficult to convince the farmers. They feel like they don't need anyone telling them how much fertiliser or pesticide to put down because they have been doing it this way forever. And there is this mentality: 'The more, the better.'

Then how do they convince farmers to do things in a newer way?

Apparently, the company doesn't make the farmers take on so much risk or do things so differently at the beginning. Instead, season by season they work slowly toward more change.

Also, having local partners plays an important part.

"This whole model relies on trust. The farmers have to be able to trust us and one of the ways we are able to build that relationship is that we have been working with a local partner they already know and trust," said Jeremy.

However, instead of relying solely on advisory services, the company started to add more and more different services to the package. For example, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters.

The company has their own fleet of machines and they also work with independent machine owners who they link with the farmers. The government has been distributing newer technologies under a heavy subsidy regime for a couple of years, so large agricultural machinery is already here, making the provision easier.

The SmartMek founder admits that farmers are no strangers to many of these services. So further enquiry into what the farmers need revealed that they want easy access to low-cost capital.

"Many of the farmers are caught in the debt spiral- and I'm not speaking disparagingly of microfinance institutions or anything else - but when you're paying such high-interest rates it's very easy for them to get caught in that spiral. They're always like running behind the train. So we're trying to help them break out of that debt spiral, to get ahead of the train," Jeremy said.

In a bid to do that, SmartMek has partnered with a couple of financial institutes, most notably Dhaka Bank and Shahjalal Islami Bank.

"With the model, we're experimenting with, we are able to offer single-digit interest credit to the farmers through these banks. The government of Bangladesh has a special provision for banks wanting them to offer a certain percentage of their portfolio to farmers. So the banks are very very eager to extend credit," Jeremy pointed out.

"Obviously, lending to farmers is very risky, but through our model, we are actually able to mitigate the risk quite substantially for these financial partners. Since we have all of the data already on hand, the bank and financial institutions don't have to spend the money to acquire them," he said. This is how every party's interests are served.

For the services it provides, SmartMek gets paid directly from the bank, and then the farmer pays the company back later through instalments.

The machine-based services give SmartMek a relatively healthy profit margin, and the fees associated with the financing are another source of revenue for them.

Also, the company often acts as the broker giving the farmers guaranteed access to the market thanks to the extensive network of buyers and wholesalers it has, and there is also a margin built into that.

This way, SmartMek offers its farmer customers the ability to finance the package of services that they get from the company. It makes the repayment process very flexible so they pay back the bulk of it after harvest.

SmartMek claims to have around 8,500 farmers on the platform, and all of them are digitised, having smart cards. The platform is hoping to grow very quickly now that it has got this model put together.