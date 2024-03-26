A shop where the starving can eat for free

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

Finlay Square is one of the most famous places in the 'Dui Number Gate' (Gate Number 2) area of ​​Chattogram city. There is a big shopping mall and the area seems busy all the time. You can find a different, vibrant image of the city from here. Numerous stores flank the pavement, offering a variety of foods. People chat over tea and breakfast.

However, amid all the bustle, a small shop stands out. Rice, fish, chicken and vegetable curry, chhola-bhatura (chickpea curry with deep-fried flatbread), batter-fried snacks and many other food items are displayed in front of it.

The shop's owner, a middle-aged Nazrul Islam, sits inside. He has a long beard and he is soft-spoken. However, he looked a bit sad.

Every day, seven to eight different kinds of food are sold here. There are other food shops nearby, but the crowd in front of this particular shop is astonishing. This is not an ordinary roadside restaurant, this is a place for the helpless; those who cannot afford to buy food for themselves.

It is not a fancy shop, far from it. The small space has no tables or chairs. One cannot even stand here comfortably. Nazrul cooks the food while standing on his feet.

He is always smiling but at the same time, he is also paying careful attention to his surroundings. He even refuses to speak to anyone during work. He starts cooking and preparing meals for 50-60 people every day from morning.

The price of the items is not very high, starting at Tk30 and going up to Tk60. Those who can pay can buy the food but those who can't, they can eat here for free. And there are no limitations, they can eat anything from the shop.

The story behind the initiative

Nazrul used to own a large textile business in India. Clothing was shipped from there to Bangladesh. Once an invoice worth one crore taka did not proceed as planned, and he incurred a huge loss. Approximately one and a half crore taka was lost in that trade.

"I almost became a beggar. One day, I had no money to buy iftar and a man bought me some. That day, I realised the plight of those who can't afford to buy food," said Nazrul, holding back tears.

He never wanted to forget that moment, as his life and its struggles flashed before his eyes.

Nazrul made a promise to himself that if he could ever regain his financial status, he would provide free food for those who are starving. He would ensure that no one stays hungry.

However, after losing everything in the business, Nazrul was left jobless. He returned to Bangladesh in a destitute state. He had debts worth lakhs and could not decide what to do. But he refused to give up and within a few months, opened a food shop with a little capital. This new journey began in 2022.

He worked day and night and gradually returned to a somewhat stable economic state.

Overcoming financial crisis while helping others

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for Nazrul.

"After moving to Chattogram in 2022, I had to endure a lot. I strolled around like a helpless individual. I was just wondering what to do. Nobody will be able to understand how I passed that time; but I did not give up, I kept trying. Maybe that's why God intervened."

Nazrul's food shop is open seven days a week. Every day, around five to six people come here who can't pay. Sometimes the number of such customers is higher but Nazrul does not mind. Many of them are elderly and many are women.

Shoaib, a university student, frequents this eatery.

"Various kinds of helpless people come here. But Mama (Nazrul) always smiles and serves them food. Nobody should be ashamed of eating here. His manners are so nice that everyone will want to come here and eat," said Shoaib.

Whatever you want to do

Nazrul still has a debt worth Tk20-25 lakh. He did not marry and works tirelessly throughout the day. He is constantly thinking of ways to pay off this huge debt.

But he dreams of a better tomorrow and he believes one day, he will be able to pay off this money. He also wants to open a large food shop in the future where he will be able to serve many more helpless people.

Feeding the poor for free is not an inexpensive task, Nazrul admits. But he says we waste money on so many things on a regular basis. If we save even half of it, we will be able to feed a few poor people with it.

"When someone comes and asks me, will you give me some food? I feel so sad. Why does s/he have to beg for food? And the worst part is, not everyone is willing to give them something. And some people are not eating enough because they are too ashamed to ask for more. As long as such people exist, I will continue to do my work. My shop will always remain open to them."