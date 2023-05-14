Savour your chocolate, moms: A rallying cry for self-love and empowerment

Do you know how long it took my mother to realise she loves chocolate? 52 years.

Why, you ask? It took her more than five decades to indulge in a simple pleasure because she always saved it for someone else – her children, the neighbour's kid or anyone but herself.

This profoundly personal revelation struck a chord and led me to think about the mothers who, much like her, prioritise everyone else's happiness above their own.

I have seen a lot of formidable women in my life. Some among them are career-focused, while others are hardworking women at home. But most are often guilt-ridden women who think they are not doing enough at home or work.

Very rarely have I seen women who are relaxed or at peace – who do not work twice during holidays in the kitchen, give themselves permission to pause, put themselves first or eat without worrying about being selfish or fat.

This is why the story of my mother, who took 52 years to discover her love for chocolate, is a powerful reminder of prioritising one's happiness and well-being at home and in the workplace.

On this Mother's Day, let us passionately encourage mothers everywhere to embrace self-love, indulge in life's little pleasures and savour their own "chocolate moments" while urging organisations to create a supportive environment that empowers and uplifts their employees who are mothers.

Mothers often face relentless expectations at home and in the workplace, juggling multiple responsibilities while sacrificing their needs and desires. This constant pressure can lead to feelings of guilt, exhaustion and self-neglect. To truly thrive, mothers need balance, scopes to indulge in life's simple pleasures and supportive environments that acknowledge and cater to their unique challenges.

Small acts of self-care, such as savouring a piece of chocolate or taking a mindful walk during a lunch break, can replenish and uplift one's spirit. By embracing these moments, mothers can nourish their passions, foster self-love and inspire their children to appreciate the importance of personal joy and fulfilment.

According to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, mothers in the United States spend an average of 50% more time on childcare and housework than fathers. This disproportionate burden often leaves them with less time for self-care and personal fulfilment.

Furthermore, a study published in the journal titled Sex Roles reveals that working mothers experience significantly higher levels of work-family conflict than working fathers, leading to increased stress and feelings of guilt.

It is crucial for workplaces to recognise and address the unique challenges working mothers face. In doing so, organisations can create a supportive environment that empowers and uplifts their employees, who are mothers, ultimately benefiting everyone involved.

Organisations can offer flexible work arrangements, such as remote work or adjusted schedules, to accommodate family responsibilities and personal needs. Research shows that flexible work arrangements can increase job satisfaction and reduce stress.

Providing access to affordable childcare options, on-site or through subsidies, to alleviate the burden of finding reliable care during working hours can be another solution. A study conducted by the Center for American Progress found that access to affordable childcare can boost women's labour force participation and improve overall job satisfaction.

Organisations should encourage a culture of openness and understanding where mothers feel comfortable discussing their challenges and seeking support without fear of judgement or reprisal. A supportive workplace culture improves employee retention and overall well-being.

This Mother's Day, let us unite to champion the cause of mothers at home and in the workplace. Let us work together to create an environment where mothers embrace their desires, indulge in life's sweet moments and relish the satisfaction of their happiness.

We should offer help with childcare or household tasks, giving mothers time and space to relax and pursue their interests. We should also foster open dialogue about the challenges and joys of motherhood, creating a supportive community that validates their experiences and emotions. It is time for mothers to taste the chocolate, embrace the delight of life's little indulgences and prioritise their happiness and well-being in all aspects of their lives.

This Mother's Day, let us honour and support the strong, resilient and loving women by encouraging them to care for themselves as deeply and passionately as they care for others. Doing so will foster a world where mothers are empowered, fulfilled and at peace, offering their families and workplaces the best version of themselves.

Moms, here is to be comfortable in your skin. Here is to be at peace with the idea of enjoying yourself. Taste the chocolate. Seize the pleasure.

Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya is a passionate marketer who works to build an equitable world.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.