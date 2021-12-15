Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Last week, a one-of-a-kind event took place in Saudi Arabia - a philosophy conference where Saudi students were allowed to talk to renowned philosophers from across the globe.

This is not an isolated event. In fact, in the past decade and particularly in the last few years, Saudi Arabia seems to be changing dramatically. And understandably, given its track record, Saudi Arabia's rapid transformation has become a talking point all around the world.

The latest philosophy conference is proof that reforms are picking up pace in the country.

Commencing on 8 December, the three-day event was organised by the Kingdom's Ministry of Culture. Distinguished philosophers from across the globe, gathered in Riyadh at the "Riyadh Philosophy Conference," where they explored the importance of philosophy in dealing with humanity's pressing issues.

The phenomenon can be translated into a first step in breaking off taboos on critical and free thinking. It could usher in a new era of philosophical debate, discussions - leading up to the opening up of society even faster.

The event is telling given the fact that the country has had little history of scope for public questioning in religious, political and societal subjects. It is unusual because asking questions against the status quo is tantamount to subversive acts.

However, this conference is in line with social reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia since the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) rose to prominence in 2017.

Lest we forget, the Arab world has had long-standing but long forgotten influences on philosophical and scientific thinking. Could it become a new hub of free thinking? Perhaps it is premature to think so far ahead.

But there seems to be the reason for optimism because who would have thought, even a few years ago, a 'critical thinking' conference could be arranged on the soil of Saudi Arabia?

In a country where citizens often ended up in prisons for expressing their views on religion, culture and the monarchy, this philosophy conference, aimed at 'encouraging critical thinking,' is welcome news. Saudi Arabia has, indeed, come a long way in the last couple of years.

A new leader and a newer version of SA?

The Kingdom has particularly transformed under the influence of MbS who became Crown Prince in 2017. With his "Vision 2030," he seeks to transform the country both socially and economically.

To shift Saudi Arabia away from its historical dependence on oil towards new sectors such as technology, medicines and tourism, the vision has been mostly on economic terms. However, a gradual opening up of Saudi society has been an absolute necessity for the Kingdom. And in that order, certain long-standing, extreme and radical rules are changed.

The guardianship system - in which women depend on male family members for key decisions in their lives - has been relaxed. After lifting decades long ban on cinemas, theatres have opened up, music shows are in motion.

Women are driving cars, and are now allowed in stadiums to enjoy sports. Men and women are seen mingling together in coffee shops indicating the relaxation policies that mandate gender segregation.

The number of women who work outside the house has almost doubled in the previous five years. According to government figures, it is now 32%, in comparison with 18% five years ago.

Women today serve as custom officials at the airports, client relationships managers at banks, hostesses at hotels and restaurants.

Moreover, from 2013 onward, women have been appointed in the previously all-male Shura Council, a powerful legislative body that advises the king on important issues and proposes laws for the kingdom.

At the same time, a decline in the influence of the religious leadership is apparent. The religious police, which enforced religious observance and public morality, is not seen nowadays. On top of that, the country has been opening up itself for tourists too.

Overall social reforms are in line in the hope of contributing to the reduction of extremism, radicalism and making the country a modern economy.

Continued concerns and human rights abuses

Nevertheless, human rights in Saudi Arabia has been a topic of great concern. Even, amid the recent changes, Saudi Arabia's track record is not anything to commend. Murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khassoggi is a prime example.

Grant Liberty, a human rights charity, reported that since 2017, under crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's regime, 309 political prisoners have suffered human rights abuses.

Expanding civil rights and freedom are just a demand of economic modernisation efforts. The country's domestic social policy is mixed. A good example is that many women campaigners who advocated for the right to drive were sent to jail.

But in the end, all the reforms are far from a transition toward democracy. The Monarchy will remain autocratic for the time being. Despite societal shifts and cultural changes, progress is uneven and inconsistent. But the good news is that spillover effects will be felt.

Transition is welcomed. Although criticisms are valid and will persist, one cannot just expect an overhaul. Given the worldwide trend of rising populism, intolerance and instability, Saudi Arabia - being against the tide - gives hope.

Strict religious values being sidelined, however, a crucial question remains: will these changes lead to any meaningful outcome in the long run? Or is it just a royal game to consolidate its grip on power?