Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

Panorama

Alan Crawford; Bloomberg
18 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:15 pm

Related News

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

There were ominous developments for the global balance of power, especially in the former Soviet Union

Alan Crawford; Bloomberg
18 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

A protest that got out of hand? Carefully planned riot? Attempted putsch?

The political year began with an event that was surely all of these, as a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building while US lawmakers were debating Joe Biden's presidential victory in the Electoral College.

In the end, the transition was orderly. Biden was inaugurated two weeks later, and Trump left office as the first US president to be impeached twice. Yet the legacy of January 6 is one of deep and persistent polarisation.

Biden said the US was "back" after the America First policies of the Trump era. Still, with domestic concerns front and centre, it has not always looked like that to the rest of the world. The chaotic pullout of American forces from Afghanistan without consulting US partners in the two-decade war was a case in point.

The Biden administration's most consequential foreign-policy decision, however, was to lean into its stand-off with China and square up for an epoch-defining rivalry that will affect us all. Washington marshalled like-minded allies as it sought to challenge Beijing on its human rights record and check its access to technologies including leading-edge semiconductors.

China focused on becoming more self-reliant and pursuing "common prosperity," while cracking down on tech companies and tightening its control over Hong Kong. President Xi Jinping consolidated power ahead of a Communist Party plenum next year that could see him potentially rule for life.

Alan Crawford. Illustration: TBS
Alan Crawford. Illustration: TBS

A Xi-Biden virtual meeting and a bilateral climate deal at the COP26 summit in Scotland helped dial back the rhetoric, yet the situation remains volatile – nowhere more so than over Taiwan. China's territorial claims and US support for the democratic government in Taipei ensure that the island will be on the front line, a potential flashpoint of the great power tussle into 2022 and beyond.

There were also ominous developments for the global balance of power in the former Soviet Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin caused an international uproar by jailing opposition leader Alexey Navalny on his return to the country. A more recent concern is the Russian forces massing on Ukraine's border.

Europe will have to confront unfolding events without its de facto leader after Angela Merkel was replaced by Olaf Scholz following her almost 16 years as Germany's chancellor.

While her departure has been long planned, it was not that way for other leaders. In Japan, the curse of short-lived premierships struck again, with Fumio Kishida next to step up. The laws of political gravity finally caught up with Benjamin Netanyahu after 15 years as Israel's prime minister, while archenemy Iran elected a new president ahead of negotiations aimed at resuming the nuclear deal abandoned by Trump.

Covid-19, of course, continued to upend politics and wrong-foot political leaders. Justin Trudeau misjudged Canadian voters by calling a snap election on the back of his pandemic handling – only to fall short of a majority. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who presided over one of the worst death tolls in Europe, continued his political high-wire act as Brexit became real and Britain's supermarket shelves emptied.

Riots in South Africa fueled by economic injustice and frustration at lockdowns left more than 350 dead, even before the country rang the alarm over a new Covid variant. Elsewhere in Africa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia ended the year fighting rebel forces two years after he received the Nobel Peace Prize.

In Latin America, too, the pandemic exposed inequalities that brought electoral surprises in Peru and Chile. Regional heavyweight Brazil faces a no-holds-barred contest for the presidency next year.

Biden, meanwhile, ended a stumbling first year with the passage of his massive spending program after extensive wrangling. It is a success he will need to sustain him into 2022 as the relentless US electoral cycle gears up for midterms.

Alan Crawford is a Senior Editor at Bloomberg. He specialises in government and is author of Angela Merkel: A Chancellorship Forged in Crisis.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Analysis / Features / Top News

global politics / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 