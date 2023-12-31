Right2Grow Project, World Vision Bangladesh

In a ward meeting, where Union Parishad officials, village dignitaries, and community members gathered to discuss budget allocation for child nutrition, healthcare, water, sanitation and washing within the Legislative Council. Guiding this initiative is the proficient coordination of Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) groups, forged through the efforts of the "Right to Grow (R2G)" project to amplify community voices before relevant authorities. In its pursuit of elevating the quality of life for children under the age of five, the initiative focuses on fostering nutritious and healthy habits. Through these ward meetings, CVA groups advocate fervently for budget allocation dedicated to child development, urging public representatives to prioritise this crucial issue.

CVA members function as a proactive pressure group. After initial discussions on child nutrition, health, and WASH budget allocations in ward meetings, the group extends its influence to organised dialogues with the Development Coordination Committee and the Standing Committee of the Union Parishad. In a collaborative effort on education, health, nutrition, and water and sanitation, this partnership results in a draft budget that caters to the community's demands and needs in the children's nutrition and health sector.

The budget was successfully shaped through an open-budget discussion meeting, uniting diverse stakeholders and community members under the guidance of the Union Council Chairman.

The participatory approach to sector-specific budget allocation at the local government level holds great promise for advancing the nutrition of women and children, along with improving primary healthcare. Success in this endeavour relies on vigilant monitoring and tracking to ensure the optimal use of allocated funds. Project officials are addressing this challenge by providing specialised software and training Union Parishad officers to digitally input budget information. Simultaneously, comprehensive orientation sessions on the use of Budget Monitoring and Expenditure Tracking (BMET) software are being conducted in community and union councils. This multifaceted approach not only ensures fiscal accountability, but also fosters a transparent and trustful relationship between the community and local government, as community members, CVA groups, and public representatives are empowered to monitor budgets and track expenses online throughout the year.

Community Clinics on Rise: Trust, Quality, and Access Amplified

Community Clinic is a reliable institution dedicated to providing primary healthcare for the residents of underserved towns in Bangladesh. The "Right to Grow" project actively promotes the utilisation of healthcare services at community clinics. In the work area of Debhata upazila, village courtyard meetings were convened specifically for women and girls. These gatherings routinely feature discussions on topics such as hygiene, nutrition and the services available at the local community clinic. A Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) group has been formed to get villagers involved in supporting a project that aims to improve community clinic services and increase public awareness.

Photo: Courtesy

Members of the CVA group record the issues and needs of the community, share them with relevant authorities and suggest actions. As a result of the project's comprehensive efforts, there has been a notable increase in the number of individuals benefiting from services across all 16 community clinics in this upazila. The Upazila Health Complex plays a crucial role in ensuring the vitality and functionality of community clinics by not only supplying them with medicines but also providing overall guidance.

Santosh Kumar Ghosh, the Community Health Care Provider (CHCP) at Jeliapara Community Clinic in Parulia Union, has been serving the community for a long time. He mentioned, "Even though the clinic is meant for six thousand people as per government guidelines, about twelve thousand individuals from different villages are getting services here. The increased interest in services is due to the awareness efforts of non-governmental organisations."

Wasim Ghosh, who serves as a ward member and clinic president, mentioned, "Since the project started, the community and clinic staff have become more active. We've introduced a breastfeeding corner, provided drinking water, and set up separate washrooms for men and women.

People involved believe this project plays a crucial role in connecting service providers with the rural population, ensuring healthcare for the community."

World Vision Bangladesh has been implementing the Right2Grow Project, aiming to ensure that every child can reach their full potential through all children under five (U5C) being well nourished.

Illustration: TBS

Chandan Z. Gomez, Senior Director-Operations, World Vision Bangladesh

Chandan Z. Gomez, Senior Director-Operations, World Vision Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

In pursuit of enhancing the nutritional and health standards among children under the age of five, our project has undertaken a progressive path diverging from the traditional methods. We have strategically embraced the leadership of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as the cornerstone of our approach. Moreover, our initiative has ushered new opportunities for additional income by establishing connections between local traders and marginalized communities. Through this endeavour, we have fostered sustainable nutritional development among children in these families. Additionally, our collaboration extends to close partnership and engagement with local government bodies including the Union Parishad to ensure a comprehensive and integrated effort.

An awareness meeting where Local Government, Civil Society Organisations and Local Entrepreneurs were present along with the DG of the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council. Photo: Courtesy

Annual Plan preparation of Union Parishad on Nutrition, Primary Health & Wash for Under 5 Children and their Families

Quarterly meetings with Civil Society Organisations and Local Entrepreneurs

The project organises street drama and pot songs to aware people of social safety net and primary health care facilities

A courtyard session for raising awareness on nutrition, WASH & primary health care

World Vision’s community promoter conducts sessions on nutrition, WASH and primary health care in the presence of high officials of the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council

Civil Society Organisations and Citizen Voice and Action groups develop plans for ensuring a healthy village