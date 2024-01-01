A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

One afternoon in 2002, Ismail Howlader, an animal caretaker, was diligently carrying out his duties in the bear cage at the National Zoo. As the time to feed the bear approached, he carefully entered the cage to prepare its meal. But that day, things took a deadly turn.

When Ismail turned around after completing the task, he found the bear standing right behind him. The animal attacked Ismail. He was left with a bloody body. Despite his best efforts to defend himself, he could not escape the ferocious assault. Helplessly surrendering, Ismail succumbed to the relentless attack, falling into the clutches of death.

Animal caretakers, like Ismail, face risks to their lives daily. It is an inherent part of their profession. The demanding nature of their work exposes them to various dangers, and any lapse in concentration during their tasks can result in fatal consequences.

To understand the lives of animal caretakers, The Business Standard interviewed some of them at Bangladesh National Zoo, who revealed the challenges and hazards they encountered in the course of their duties.

Perils of the profession

Each cage is equipped with two compartments for emergencies. A wall with a small pocket gate divides the two rooms, facilitating the movement of animals between them. The protocol dictates that if a tiger or lion occupies the right-side compartment, the caretaker enters the left-side compartment for tasks such as food preparation and cage cleaning.

Upon completing the work, the caretaker exits through the main gate. Subsequently, the middle pocket gate is opened, allowing the animal to be moved to the other side using a straight rod.

The daily grind for caretakers kicks off at dawn with an eight-hour workday from 7 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. On one designated day each week, caretakers are required to operate in two shifts, both morning and afternoon, extending their care hours from 7 am to 8 pm. During nighttime, the responsibility for observing animals and birds shifts to the security guards.

Caretakers adapt their approaches based on the type of animal. Guidelines and distinct rules are followed regarding tasks such as feeding, providing care and overall maintenance depending on the animal. Cages housing vulnerable animals often require the collaboration of more than two caretakers. Therefore, some individuals are responsible for multiple cages.

The zoo is organised into four distinct branches: The small animal/reptile branch (crocodile, snake, etc), the large animal branch (elephant, giraffe, etc), the carnivore branch (tiger, lion, etc.) and the bird branch.

Despite these safety measures, the risk to caretakers persists.

'Trusting animals blindly is not an option'

Caretaker Enamul Haque has dedicated 27 years to his job, exercising extreme caution each time before entering cages. However, one unfortunate day, while offering food to monkeys, he inadvertently entered a compartment resulting in a swift and aggressive attack. Enamul was rushed to the hospital only to receive 28 stitches across his body.

Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, served as the master caretaker in the grey langur's (also called Hanuman) cage. He built close bonds with the animals. Mintu would enter the cage, sharing nuts and bananas while singing. One day, while delivering food, he fell victim to a Hanuman biting his leg.

Veterinary surgeon Saddam Patwari shed light on potential triggers for animal aggression, "factors such as mating cycles, insufficient food, disturbance during rest and occasional unpredictable behaviour may trigger animals." Regardless of the amicable relations caretakers build with animals, Patwari emphasized the importance of caution and adaptability.

When questioned about the existence of risk-free roles, Patwari asserted, "Even in a donkey cage, one should not assume zero risk. Trusting animals blindly is not an option."

Mintu recounted more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000 resulting in life-altering injuries for some and forcing others to abandon their professions. Mintu acknowledged the constant awareness of the potential dangers, stating, "We are aware that a small mistake could cost us our lives, but with responsibility comes duty."

The stakes are higher in the reptile and carnivorous branches. That is why it requires experience in recruiting handlers for snakes.

Mostafizur Rahman Kajal, a caretaker with a decade of experience in this branch, has encountered numerous bites from venomous snakes.

One day, tired and weak, Kajal inadvertently made a critical error by resting in a corner of the snake cage. Unbeknownst to him, one of his hands slipped into the mouth of a venomous snake. Swiftly reacting, the snake bit down, leaving Kajal in excruciating pain. He eventually lost consciousness, spending two weeks in the hospital to recover.

Reflecting on the risks, Kajal emphasized the need for careful movement, as negligence could lead to repeated administrations of antivenom. Additionally, he cautioned about the potential addictive nature of antivenom. This further underscores the challenges faced by those in this line of work.

Who can apply?

To enter this profession, applicants need only have completed the eighth standard, with no prior experience required. The application process involves both a written and oral test, and successful candidates are appointed by the Department of Livestock. The department determines the specific responsibilities assigned to each caretaker, initially giving them to work with low-risk animals in cages before progressing to more challenging roles. Later, they go through a training programme.

Animal caretakers are responsible for managing diverse species, engaging in tasks from timely feeding and cage maintenance to bathing and attending to the health and well-being of the animals.

Mintu recounted his journey. Joining in 2005 and excelling in both exams, he initially worked in the monkey cage. However, the reality of the job hit home during training, as the demanding tasks of regular cleaning and occasional bites while feeding challenged him. "At first, I didn't understand what to do. In the beginning, it was so painful that I used to cry," Mintu recounted.

The caretakers undergo theoretical training two to three times annually for a week, delivered by BCS officers or veterinary surgeons. These sessions cover essential topics such as proper procedures, dos and don'ts, and understanding an animal's needs, its eating habits, behaviour and health. Notably, senior officials bring in insights and training methodologies from countries like Japan.

Later, practical training follows, with experienced caretakers imparting hands-on knowledge gained from their previous duties. This training period extends over a month, with flexibility based on individual learning progress. Adaptability is key as caretakers are instructed to discard outdated practices and incorporate new information that may emerge from ongoing research on animal behaviour and care.

Paltry pay for mighty risk

Despite the demanding workload and inherent risks, the compensation provided to caretakers remains paltry—the basic salary, set at Tk8,200, augmented by other government benefits, totals Tk20,000. Incrementally, an additional Tk1,300 is added each year based on experience.

Mintu – who started 18 years ago with a starting salary of Tk3,000 – has witnessed an increase to a maximum of Tk31,000 as he approaches retirement. Expressing dissatisfaction with the meagre wages, he lamented. "The compensation for such a challenging job falls short of supporting a family or covering the expenses of children's education," he said.

Sun, rain, or fog—caretakers are required to be in the service with a 100% focus. Opportunities for rest are scarce, and vacations are infrequent.

Yet, many continue the occupation out of love. For many, the job transcends mere professional duty. A profound connection, a form of 'maya,' is cultivated with these animals over time.

Mintu Howladar poignantly expressed this sentiment, stating, "If you have a cat or a dog and they bite, would you cast them away? That's what keeps us in the profession."