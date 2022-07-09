Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

The capital's Sobhanbag is now best known for its iconic mosque Sobhanbagh Masjid, which is currently under renovation, and the popular Tehari Ghar.

If we were to rewind time, we would find quite a different scene. Its atmosphere was filled with a buttery aroma emanating from Memory Bakery, indistinct music floated in from every direction and an energetic crowd could be spotted in front of the Film Fair Video store, making it one of the liveliest places in Dhaka.

The early 1980s saw a revolution in the entertainment world stemming from a new technological wonder, the video cassette recorder. Nobody called it by that name though, to everyone, it was simply VCR.

And Sobanbag's Film Fair Video store was both the symbolic and literal connoisseur of videotapes, which could be played on VCR. They rented out pre-recorded videotapes of Hollywood movies, Disney cartoons, Bollywood movies, etc; and sold blank tapes too.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blank tapes were used to record whatever was shown on television, whatever one would like to record and watch later again. Back in the day, there was no option to "binge-watch" except if one already had taped shows.

At one point, owning a VCR set became a status symbol.

In today's era of Youtube and torrents, for those younger than millennials born in the 1990s, it might seem difficult to relate to or imagine people's sentiment toward videotapes and VCRs. And before it became a household item, it all began with one man in the 1980s Dhaka.

The man behind Film Fair

In 1983, Kajal Chowdhury, a fresh graduate of Dhaka University, was working in Baghdad as a camp manager. There, he witnessed first-hand how the availability of these video cassettes influenced Iraqi society.

That is when Kajal started planning to open a video studio in Dhaka, and in the following year, with the help of his brother Kamal Chowdhury, he brought his dream to life. In 1984, the debut and most popular branch of Film Fair Video was made operational in the capital's Sobhanbag.

Before Film Fair video, the only video shop in Bangladesh was Green Villa, which could not sustain itself in the long run.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Initially, Kamal used to source all the original cassettes through friends and family who were frequently travelling overseas. Film Fair video had its own production unit that made copies from the original cassettes. An original copy of a video cassette used to cost around Tk10,000 at that time.

The main revenue stream of Film Fair Video was renting out video cassettes to its members at Tk25 for 24 hours. They used to sell copies as well.

In a few years, Film Fair Video opened three other branches in Dhaka and one in Chattogram. The Dhaka Stadium branch was dedicated to the B2B side of the business. Businessmen from all around Bangladesh bought cassettes from them, who in turn used those to run their own video shops.

It would be wrong to associate Film Fair Video with only movies because from documentaries to TV shows, news videos to Islamic videos, Film Fair had every segment covered and something to offer to everyone.

"When the Bangladesh cricket team gained their test status, it was Film Fair Video who supplied them with all the cricket-related documentaries for further research. Every prominent writer in the country, be it Kazi Anwar Hossain or Raqib Hasan, used to come here to get reference movies for their writings," Kajal added.

People of all generations used to come here, but not everyone could make it to the member list, and only the members could rent cassettes.

To become a member, people had to sit for a small interview with the management, where they used to share their taste in and thoughts about movies. During its peak time, Film Fair Video had more than 7,000 members.

"Film Fair Video was much more than a shop. We used to call it a club, a hangout place for the like-minded," said Kajal adding, "Even the staff working here were highly educated and connoisseurs of movies. It was almost impossible for someone to not like the crowd."

Born and raised in Narayanganj, Kajal has been a movie addict since he was a kid. He vividly recalls his memories of bunking school and watching movies at local theatres with his brother Kamal.

In terms of movie selection, Kajal was very thoughtful. Besides popular Bollywood movies, Kajal always tried to bring Oscar-winning classic films to his store.

"Like books, movies also can change someone's life. As I brought and supplied movies to the mass, I felt very responsible. On all occasions, I always made an effort to bring and preach good movies," said Kajal.

Kajal even wrote countless movie reviews for "Bichitra," a former entertainment magazine. In addition, he was the go-to video consultant in the media industry.

Changes and adaptation

For around 15 years, Film Fair Video had a monopoly on video cassettes. Then came the laser disc cassettes phase, which was shortly replaced by DVD (Digital Versatile Disc). From the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, DVDs became quite popular in Bangladesh. But with the arrival of satellites, this technology soon petered out.

By 2003, colour television with dish satellite had become a common amenity in every other household. People no longer had to rent desired movies as foreign channels broadcasted them round the clock.

As a result, the business of Film Fair Video and every other video shop collapsed.

An old VCR set in the Film Fair Video store. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Foreseeing the future, Kajal had to do one of the hardest things in his life. He had to close the video cassette business and start something new.

In 2003, Kajal started Khazana, which now is a popular gift store in Dhaka. Khazana is one of the prominent retail sellers and wholesale suppliers of imported gift items in the country.

However, Kajal could not completely shut down the Film Fair Video business. The central branch at Sobhanbag is still there, but they no longer sell or rent cassettes. Under the banner of Film Fair Video, the former attendants of the shop run photography and cinematography business now.

"Film Fair Video is my identity, something that I hold very close to my heart, and a place where I spent the majority of my life. I could not just sell it off," added Kajal.

In a conversation with TBS, Khademul Insan, a Dhaka-based photographer and French interpreter, shared his fondest memories of Film Fair Video.

His association with Film Fair Video dates back to the late 1980s. "From VCR to LDR to DVD, I have seen all the phases of Film Fair," he said.

Insan has spent a substantial amount of time in his youth at the store. Looking back, he believes those were the best times of his life. "Film Fair Video was a life-changing place. Spending time here, surrounded by great people, changed the life philosophies of so many individuals, and I witnessed it closely," he reminisced.

In Insan's words, Film Fair Video was a getaway to the media industry. Many prominent media personnel utilised this place to get inspiration for their career.

But with the advancement in media technology, those days are gone, making Film Fair Video a forgotten name in the industry.