'Nobel Prize of X: Other prestigious awards overshadowed by the Nobel Prize

Panorama

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:55 pm

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Alfred Nobel. Illustration: TBS
Alfred Nobel. Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes do not feature a number of fields of cultural and scientific advancement because they were neither among the prizes established as part of Alfred Nobel's will nor sponsored afterwards by the Nobel Foundation. 

A number of eminent people and organisations have nevertheless used the term "Nobel Prize of X" to refer to extremely prestigious awards in fields of endeavour not covered by the official Nobel Prizes, despite the foundation's efforts to discourage (and occasionally pursue legal action against) those who have used the Nobel name to refer to prizes that do not meet the aforementioned criteria. 

These are some of the most prestigious awards in their respective fields, but are not as well known to the general public as the Nobel Prize: 

Fields Medal

This award is given every four years by the International Congress of the International Mathematical Union (IMU) to two, three or four mathematicians under 40 years of age for making lasting and advanced achievements in mathematics. The award was first donated to Finnish mathematician Lars Ahlfors and the American mathematician Jesse Douglas in 1936, and then officially started in 1954. 

Abel Prize

In 2001 the Norwegian government announced the prize for mathematicians in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Norwegian mathematician Niels Henrik Abel (1829-1802). The award is considered the de facto Nobel Prize of mathematics, with a prize money of NOK6 million (about $1 million). 

The Pritzker Architecture Prize 

The Pritzker Architecture Prize is an international architecture award presented annually. Founded in 1979 by Jay A Pritzker and his wife Cindy, the award is funded by the Pritzker family and sponsored by the Hyatt Foundation. It is considered to be one of the world's premier architecture prizes, and is often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture. The winners receive $100,000 award money. 

National Academy of Engineering Awards

The Russ Prize, the Gordon Prize and the Draper Prize, all awarded by the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), are known collectively as the "Nobel Prizes of Engineering". Both the Russ Prize and the Gordon Prize awards $500,000 to winners. 

Turing Award

The ACM A M Turing Award is an annual prize given by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) for contributions of lasting and major technical importance to computer science. It is generally recognized as the highest distinction in computer science and is colloquially known as the "Nobel Prize of Computing". Since 2014, the award has been accompanied by a prize of $1 million, with financial support provided by Google.

W Wallace McDowell Award

The W. Wallace McDowell Award is awarded by the IEEE Computer Society where selection of the awardee is based on the "highest level of technical accomplishment and achievement". The W Wallace McDowell Award is sometimes popularly referred to as the "IT Nobel".

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

17m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

47m | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

37m | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

37m | Panorama

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

4h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

18h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

18h | Videos

