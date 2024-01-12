Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

If you binged through 'Made in Heaven', chances are you have fantasised about letting a similar all-in-one wedding planner in our country handle your special day. Perhaps, you even resorted to a quick Google search, only to be met with disappointment.

Enter Nazmus D Shams, now a seasoned player in the wedding industry with three flourishing ventures: Splendor by Aneeka Bushra, Wedding Berries, and Paper Boutiques.

Almost like a real-life version of 'Made in Heaven', Shams offers a full spectrum of services, from makeup and decorations to invitation cards and 'dalas', making his businesses the go-to choice for numerous high-profile weddings in the city as of late.

Majoring in marketing, Shams graduated in business from North South University in 2013. His career kicked off at LG Electronics as a marketing executive. And all the businesses he currently owns started while he was still employed full-time at other companies.

"It's not that I planned to be in this industry. I was a corporate guy, a marketing guy in particular. But, I was always aware of my entrepreneurial spirit," he said.

In 2016, Shams launched his first business venture alongside his girlfriend at the time, Aneeka Bushra, now his wife. Back then, Aneeka was making a name for herself as an emerging makeup artist.

"Aneeka had a strong knowledge of makeup, while I brought my marketing expertise to the table. Together we started Splendor, initially running it from Aneeka's house," Shams recalled.

"She focused on the brides and I managed all other aspects of the business, including marketing, social media, and logistics. In just a year or two, Splendor boomed, leading us to relocate to a commercial space."

In the next year, Shams formed Wedding Berries, an event organiser company with one of his friends.

"My job in the corporate sector involved frequent event planning, so I became quite familiar with the nitty-gritty of it. That's when I thought why not start my own," he said.

Splendor and Wedding Berries not only granted Shams entry into an expanded network but also exposed him to individuals with a demand for more specialised wedding services.

Motivated, Shams established Paper Boutique — a company specialising in arts and crafts for wedding invitation cards and dala decoration — the same year with another friend.

Within five years of operation, Paper Boutique has turned into the most hyped name in the card industry and the only one specialising in dala decoration.

"Certainly, there are small, local businesses offering services similar to ours, but they operate on a smaller scale. When it comes to high-profile weddings, however, we are the only players in the game. It's almost like scoring an open goal," he remarked.

The services that Shams' ventures provide are targeted towards higher end customers. At Splendor, bridal makeup starts from Tk25,000. The minimum dala decoration quotation from Paper Boutique is Tk50,000.

Nazmus D Shams. Sketch: TBS

A creative, enthusiastic team

Paper Boutique is an entity full of young, creative youths, with thriving passion in arts and crafts.

"The current generation of couples getting married isn't from my age group. To better grasp their mindset and wishes, I need a team that's closer to their age. That's why we're very specific in our recruitment process at Paper Boutique," Shams said.

As of now, around 65 people are employed in Shams' businesses. All his businesses are located in Dhanmondi. Shams is very particular about the marketing part, and has five marketing executives in his team. He even has a dedicated person for handling TikTok videos.

The pros and cons of big budget weddings

"The advantage of handling big-budget weddings is the budget itself. Not having budget restrictions gives us the utmost freedom to be creative and execute projects that are truly satisfactory," said Shams.

Shams recognises that when not constrained by a tight budget, there's room for experimentation, fostering an environment for trial and error. This freedom allows for a more visionary approach towards handling such projects.

On the flip side, the challenge of such projects lies in the need for absolute perfection; compromise is not an option. Navigating A-class clients presents its own set of challenges as for them, financial concerns take a back seat to the pursuit of perfection.

"It's not uncommon for us to encounter clients who consistently seek excellence. They inquire about our finest projects and express a desire to surpass our previous standards to make each wedding better than the last," he said.

Shams' brands are highly focused on fulfilling specific client demands, bringing their unique visions to life.

"We once had a client unhappy with the usual fruit dala, so we created a fruit tree with artistically suspended fruits. Another time, a client wanted a specific Vietnamese fabric for an invitation box, and we imported it without hesitation. In our business, it's essential to make the impossible possible."

Shams' biggest challenge has been the need for rapid expansion due to unexpected demand spikes. For Wedding Berries and Paper Boutiques, coordinating with various vendors and working with grassroots businesses can be particularly tough at times.

Among his ventures, Shams singles out Splendor by Aneeka Bushra as the cash cow. He attributes the success of this business not only to Aneeka's brilliance but also to the well-thought-out marketing strategy and strategically advantageous location of the brand.

"All the premier salons in the city are Gulshan and Banani-based. But Dhanmondi is also such a big market. Splendor by Aneeka Bushra is the largest salon in Dhanmondi. While we had the option to relocate to Gulshan or Banani, we consciously chose to remain rooted in Dhanmondi," added Shams.

Although weddings are a seasonal business, Shams' businesses are an all-year-round affair. At The Paper Boutique, they curate announcement boxes for birthdays or other occasions around the year. Splendor provides all the salon services other than bridal makeovers. And Wedding Berries hosts different other events during the off season.

Shams believes that his extroverted and sociable nature has been a significant advantage in his businesses.

"In an industry like wedding planning, staying at the forefront of people's minds is crucial. Building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with clients is key, as a lot of our projects come from word-of-mouth recommendations," he concluded.