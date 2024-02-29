Meat for $40, sugar for $20: What food crisis looks like in Gaza 

The meat cost Toha $70, while the grains of rice were priced at $25. Photo: Hamza Abu Toha

Hamza Abu Toha, a Palestinian man from northern Gaza, had been searching for meat for his wife who had given birth to their fourth child on 16 February.

After five days, he finally managed to obtain what many would consider ordinary – a small amount of meat and some grains of rice. However, the meat cost him $70, while the grains of rice were priced at $25.

"Do you think it's worth giving as a gift (to my wife)?" Hamza posted a picture of the food on his Facebook profile, along with this question in Arabic.

Even before this post went viral on social media, Hamza had been quite vocal about the extraordinarily high prices of essentials in his region.

On 9 February, he had managed to purchase three kilograms of wheat flour on the black market, which cost him a staggering $30, as recounted by his elder brother Mosab Abu Toha, an award-winning poet and essayist, in The New Yorker.

Mosab, his wife and their three children fled from Gaza to Cairo in December. Earlier, he had been detained by the Israeli army and subsequently released in November.

On 12 February, Hamza again posted on Facebook a photograph of what he was eating that day: a ragged brown morsel, charred on one side and speckled with grainy particles.

"This is the wondrous thing we call 'bread'—a mixture of rabbit, donkey, and pigeon feed," Hamza wrote. "There is nothing good about it except that it fills our bellies. It is impossible to stuff it with other foods, or even break it except by biting down hard with one's teeth."

Then Hamza went on to describe how his kids were faring.

"When I hold the new bread that you are bringing me, I want to hide it so that I don't run out of it," his youngest daughter, Awatef, told him.

"Dad, God willing, today we will eat bread like the bread of the past," his eldest daughter, Razan, added. His two-and-a-half-year-old son, Hayyan, simply placed a hand over his rumbling stomach.

To put things into perspective, northern Gaza was the first region within the enclave to experience intense Israeli bombardment.

Earlier this month, the World Food Programme (WFP) halted delivery of food aid to this region. Since late October, the area has been nearly entirely deprived of aid due to incidents where WFP convoys were targeted by Israeli gunfire and looted by desperate and hungry Palestinians.

UN agencies say all planned aid convoys into the north of the territory have been denied entry by Israeli authorities in recent weeks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the last convoy permitted entry was on 23 January.

As a consequence, at least 576,000 people in Gaza – constituting one-quarter of the population – are now one step away from famine, Ramesh Rajasingham, the deputy chief of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told the UN Security Council (UNSC).

One in six children under the age of two in northern Gaza suffers from acute malnutrition and wasting. Moreover, practically all of the 2.3 million people in the Palestinian enclave depend on "woefully inadequate" food aid for survival.

"If nothing is done, we fear widespread famine in Gaza is almost inevitable and the conflict will have many more victims," Rajasingham said.

Life is no less challenging in the central and southern regions, where a limited number of aid trucks are permitted each day.

A man from one of those regions, opting for anonymity due to safety and security concerns, shared his account on ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information service provided by the OCHA.

He mentioned that on the day he wrote the piece last week, he purchased one liter of frying oil for around $5, which is more than double the price before October. While his small family typically consumes three liters per month, others might use five or six liters.

Furthermore, one kilogram of sugar has now risen to around $20 in Gaza, and the prices of other essential items are similarly high. Thus, a basic meal for a family could cost over $50.

"We are talking about these prices in the Palestinian society that was already suffering high rates of unemployment and most people living below the poverty line even before October last year," he reflected.

He also shared another story of one of his friends. His friend has a daughter aged one and a half years, who wakes up every morning asking for an egg. But an egg these days, "seems like a dream" to the people of Gaza.

So all that little girl gets to eat is "bread made of animal food," which later on can be found undigested in her diapers.

The author himself does not remember his own children having eggs for at least two months, as one egg is now about $1. The children have not had meat either, as the price for one kilogram of meat starts from $40.

Locally planted products are very rare, and farmers do not have access to their farms, some of which have been razed to the ground. It is also a daring task to even think of buying imported vegetables, thanks to their exorbitant prices.

But why is everything so expensive in Gaza? Because, first and foremost, the aid does not reach everyone. Instead, it is mainly directed towards those residing in UN shelters and schools that have been converted into shelters.

Another problem is that the aid provided is not customised to meet the specific needs of families. Hence, many families opt to sell the food aid in the market so they can buy items they urgently require, such as jackets, shoes, toilet paper, or simply bread.

In the market, there are also people who exploit others by acquiring aid at a low price and then reselling it at a significantly higher price. This is possible due to the limited supply and extremely high demand for aid in Gaza.

With the holy month of Ramadan looming on the horizon, is there any relief in sight? Not really.

The author of the ReliefWeb article stated that he had already advised his family not to have any expectations for Ramadan this year.

"We used to have family gatherings with great meals, sweets, qatayef (folded pancakes) and samosas. This year, we will have none of these things," he wrote.

But of course, we must not forget that this is a man-made crisis, with Israel having to bear the main responsibility for this.

Even as recently as this week, footage from northern Gaza depicted Israeli forces once again opening fire on Palestinians who had gathered to collect food in the area.

In Geneva, Jens Laerke, a spokesman for OCHA, informed reporters that Israel's actions have made it nearly impossible to deliver aid to Gaza.

"Aid convoys have come under fire and are systematically denied access to people in need. Humanitarian workers have been harassed, intimidated or detained by Israeli forces, and humanitarian infrastructure has been hit," he said.

Another spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said hundreds of trucks carrying aid were prepared and awaiting clearance at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

"WFP colleagues tell us that they have food supplies at the border with Gaza and, with certain conditions, they would be able to scale up feeding up to 2.2 million people across the Strip," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Almost 1,000 trucks carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of food are in Egypt ready to move," he said. But the only reason they are unable to move is because Israel is blocking them.

And in doing so, Israel continues to make the genocidal use of starvation as a weapon of war against the innocent civilians of Gaza.