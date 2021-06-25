A maverick who wants to colonise Mars

From electrical vehicles to solar power, from deep Earth tunnels to reusable space rockets and space tourism, from artificial intelligence and neural systems to the Alpha Generation School - Elon Musk is everywhere.

But one thing that really defines him is his plan to make Mars our second home. It is probably the most daunting task he has ever undertaken. Will he succeed? Time will tell. But let's take a look at his lifelong fascination with space exploration, where Mars is at the centre of his undertakings.

Amusingly enough, his other ventures such as Hyperloop, SolarCity etc, have a purpose to serve in the Martian atmosphere too, where all transports will be electric and all sources of energy will come from solar panels.

In 1995, when Elon Musk was just 23 years old, he launched his first firm. Then, when he was 28, he sold it for $307 million and profited $22 million.

Rather than using the affluence for pleasure and leisure, Musk has demonstrated time and again that he wants to utilise his money to convert his passions to transform the world and beyond.

Just 19 years after he first made his first millions, Elon is one of today's most noteworthy entrepreneurs and businesspeople. He is probably engaged in more tech ventures than an average individual has hobbies.

Once in a while, his actions - especially tweets - may appear controversial. The fact is, he is one of a kind. He is a maverick to whom one could not help but find uncanny similarities with Tony Stark. With all his innovations and achievements, Elon Musk is often likened to Tony Stark, the main character of the "Iron Man" franchise.

He is also called a thrillionaire, a term assigned only to those who are working to bring sci-fi into reality and future-defining technologies.

Like a typical thrillionaire, Musk seeks for even larger challenges with his tremendous money and influence. His proposal to build a Mars colony of 80,000 people with a ticket price of $500,000 has long been discussed. He wants to lower the danger of human extinction by setting up a human colony on Mars, making mankind multiplanetary.

"You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great - and that's what being a spacefaring civilisation is all about. It's about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can't think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars," Musk once said.

In May 2002, Elon Musk established Space Exploration Technologies in Hawthorne, California, or SpaceX as the business was traded. His objective was to make rockets more inexpensive and reusable for space travel with the eventual aim to build a settlement on Mars.

His early investment on SpaceX was $100 million. The private trust of Elon Musk controlled 54% of SpaceX shares by 2016, which corresponds to 78% of voting shares.

Elon Musk is SpaceX's founder, design leader, CTO and CEO. Musk has claimed on several occasions that SpaceX, Tesla and SolarCity aim at changing the planet and helping mankind.

In June 2016, Elon Musk announced that the first un-crewed journey to Mars was scheduled for 2024. And in the following years, the first Mars trip with crews will take off.

The program 'SpaceX Mars' was initiated by Elon Musk to create and ease Martian colonisation process. SpaceX Starship, a completely reusable spacecraft currently under development since 2018, is the main part of the programme.

The proposed timeline for the first trip to Mars in 2024 consists of three missions to Mars: Initial SpaceX Mars mission, Second preparatory mission, and Third uncrewed preparatory mission.

These three initial missions will start around 2024. If these missions are a success, they will lead to the first crewed voyage to Mars with around ten people before the end of this decade, according to Elon Musk's optimistic plans.

Elon Musk posted a picture in June last year of SpaceX Starship's rockets and the tanks that are used to propel the Starship rocket to the Moon.

As of today, no Mars missions have begun. The initial usage and testing of one of the rockets, which may serve in a Mars trip, will first be tested on a Moon mission. Musk said that may happen when NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 flies its mission in 2021 with four people.

In 2012, The spaceship Dragon became the first commercial spacecraft in the world to transfer freight between the International Space Station and Earth. One of the major dreams of

Elon Musk was to bring human beings to space using the Dragon spacecraft.

Musk launched and re-landed on the dockyard a Falcon 9 rocket, which was a historic moment for humankind and massive advancement for SpaceX. This development shows how good rockets are becoming for his ultimate mission.

The company's futuristic launch-vehicle and spacecraft system, The Big Falcon Rocket, was presented in 2017. Big Falcon Rocket would assist all SpaceX launches in the future as extremely big vehicles encompass the earth's orbit and lunar orbits, carry out transcontinental transport of Earth passengers; as well as in all other interplanetary missions.

Elon Musk revealed the revamped design of the Big Falcon Rocket during a press conference in September 2018 which will replace Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and Dragon spaceship.

Elon Musk said that he anticipated that the Big Falcon Rocket will be ready for short flights in early 2019 during the annual event in Austin, Texas. Although this next-gen Big Falcon Rocket is now ready for test flights, it has not yet reached the level required for Mars missions.

Musk's Starship project has come a long way since SpaceX was established in 2002. Although the project is far behind the optimistic timeline put out earlier, Elon Musk has made remarkable accomplishments such as creating reusable rockets, reducing the cost by 90%, introducing commercial flights etc.

For all these recent developments, we can be hopeful that Mars will be the first step of ours in becoming a truly interplanetary, space-faring civilisation.

