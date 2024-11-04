Interim government’s honeymoon may be over if Trump wins

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are going neck-to-neck in the US polls. We can only speculate now, but there is a real chance of Trump winning the election. But even if Trump comes to power, it would not change America's foreign policy much.

Foreign policy in the US is not a one-man show. It does not depend on the whims of the president; it follows greater US national interests.

However, the situation in Bangladesh is still murky and volatile. If instability continues, radicalism spreads, and minorities are repressed, Trump might be tough on the Bangladesh issue. At the same time, if the interim government pursues the policy of exclusion instead of that of inclusion, then we may see a stronger stance from the US.

One of the important pillars of US policy is inclusivity. So, the government should keep an eye out. Also, the law and order situation needs to be checked, as the US administration is seeing that Awami League activists are being attacked and the Jatiya Party office has been burnt and turned into a public toilet. These are not good democratic practices, and it will look bad on this government's resume.

Dr Yunus has good connections with the Democrats. He is a friend of the Clintons, and he also has good relations with other liberal politicians. Even though he has good friends who are Republican, Trump is not your typical Republican politician. He is exceptional, and so Dr Yunus may not have such a warm relation with US politicians then.

But it does not mean that the USAID grants or the IMF or World Bank loans will not come. The funds are not dictated by the US president. Bangladesh will continue to get financial aid.

The honeymoon period for the interim government may be over if Trump comes to power. And if the seemingly radarless situation continues for the interim government, there may be some difficulties.

Dr Birupaksha Paul is a professor of economics at SUNY Cortland, United States.