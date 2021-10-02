‘The initiative is good, but we need more time’

We are waiting for the next decision of the government on this issue, especially of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. We have already informed our broadcasters that we will only be able to broadcast their channels if they give us a clean feed. In response, they claim that they are trying to give us clean feed.

We broadcast channels with commercials for as long as the government gave us time to do that. However, they will no longer permit us to do so. So, we are now bound by the law of our land to not broadcast foreign channels with commercials.

The distributors bear the primary responsibility for providing clean feed. We have asked three additional distributors in the country to request clean feed from their broadcasters.

The technology for cleaning feed is expensive, but every problem has a solution. We will discuss the matter with our operators soon. We will talk to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well.

In Bangladesh, the only source of entertainment is television. Many people have switched from television to IPTV as the internet has become more prevalent in our lives.

You can watch everything on your mobile phone or computer. I'm not sure what benefits the government hopes to gain from this step.

However, the government should take precautions to ensure that cable operators do not suffer financial losses. At the same time, they must ensure that our national interests are not jeopardised.

The law has been in place for many years. It may be that the law was never implemented so seriously in the past as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not put much focus on it.

The government believes that our domestic television channels are losing money as a result of foreign channels broadcasting commercials, and I completely agree with them. However, it is not in our hands, but rather in the hands of the broadcasters.

I am of the opinion that the quality of Bangladeshi content should be raised. Because Bangladeshi content is of poor quality, foreign channels dominate the Bangladeshi market, attracting the vast majority of our people.

If Unilever had the choice between Star Jalsha and one of our local channels, which one do you think it would choose to advertise one of its products? Obviously, the one with the most followers.

The government's initiative is positive but the government should give us more time. We have to talk to the broadcasters because there are some technical issues. After about five years of trying, Nepal has been successful in getting clean feed from their broadcasters.

The actual problem is with five to six channels that broadcast Bangla language programmes, but all television channels are suffering the consequences, like BBC, CNN and Cartoon Network.



If the broadcasters do not give us clean feed, we will not be able to broadcast their content. If they seek time and say they will give us clean feed after a specific time frame, and if the government accepts that, then it is possible they will return. There are thousands of cable operators and technicians and bill collectors whose livelihoods depend on the business. I believe the government will set a time frame to implement the law.

Asfar Khair is the executive chairman of Nationwide Media Limited