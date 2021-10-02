‘The initiative is good, but we need more time’

Panorama

Asfar Khair
02 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 07:57 pm

Related News

‘The initiative is good, but we need more time’

Asfar Khair
02 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 07:57 pm
‘The initiative is good, but we need more time’

We are waiting for the next decision of the government on this issue, especially of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. We have already informed our broadcasters that we will only be able to broadcast their channels if they give us a clean feed. In response, they claim that they are trying to give us clean feed.

We broadcast channels with commercials for as long as the government gave us time to do that. However, they will no longer permit us to do so.  So, we are now bound by the law of our land to not broadcast foreign channels with commercials. 

The distributors bear the primary responsibility for providing clean feed. We have asked three additional distributors in the country to request clean feed from their broadcasters. 

The technology for cleaning feed is expensive, but every problem has a solution. We will discuss the matter with our operators soon. We will talk to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well.

In Bangladesh, the only source of entertainment is television. Many people have switched from television to IPTV as the internet has become more prevalent in our lives.

You can watch everything on your mobile phone or computer. I'm not sure what benefits the government hopes to gain from this step.  

However, the government should take precautions to ensure that cable operators do not suffer financial losses. At the same time, they must ensure that our national interests are not jeopardised.

The law has been in place for many years. It may be that the law was never implemented so seriously in the past as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not put much focus on it. 

The government believes that our domestic television channels are losing money as a result of foreign channels broadcasting commercials, and I completely agree with them. However, it is not in our hands, but rather in the hands of the broadcasters.

I am of the opinion that the quality of Bangladeshi content should be raised. Because Bangladeshi content is of poor quality, foreign channels dominate the Bangladeshi market, attracting the vast majority of our people.

If Unilever had the choice between Star Jalsha and one of our local channels, which one do you think it would choose to advertise one of its products? Obviously, the one with the most followers.

The government's initiative is positive but the government should give us more time. We have to talk to the broadcasters because there are some technical issues. After about five years of trying, Nepal has been successful in getting clean feed from their broadcasters.

The actual problem is with five to six channels that broadcast Bangla language programmes, but all television channels are suffering the consequences, like BBC, CNN and Cartoon Network. 
 
If the broadcasters do not give us clean feed, we will not be able to broadcast their content. If they seek time and say they will give us clean feed after a specific time frame, and if the government accepts that, then it is possible they will return. There are thousands of cable operators and technicians and bill collectors whose livelihoods depend on the business. I believe the government will set a time frame to implement the law.  

Asfar Khair is the executive chairman of Nationwide Media Limited

Features / Top News

ad-free foreign TV channels

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

1d | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec