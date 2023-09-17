'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

Bangladesh's young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib experienced a truly remarkable international debut that any cricketer could dream of.

After getting the prized wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma in just the second delivery of the innings in a Asia Cup Super Four match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, the 20-year-old cricketer was also entrusted to bowl the last over with India requiring 12. He executed his job to perfection, helping Bangladesh secure a hard-fought six-run victory over their neighbouring rivals.

Quite naturally, Bangladeshi cricket enthusiasts since then have been buzzing with excitement about the emergence of a new star in their nation's cricketing landscape. But remarkably, while Sakib is enjoying his time under the sun, he is also suffering the brunt of a certain section of netizens, who have effectively "exposed" the cricketer's past deeds (or misdeeds).

Some old posts from Sakib's verified Facebook account have resurfaced, and to put it mildly, they are in extremely bad taste.

In one of these posts, Sakib wrote: "If the wife works (outside home), the husband's rights are not fulfilled; if the wife works, the child's rights are not fulfilled; if the wife works, her charm is lost; if the wife works, the family is destroyed; if the wife works, the screen is destroyed; if the wife works, the society is destroyed."

And the up-and-coming cricketer didn't stop just there. In another post, which he eventually removed, he expressed: "Marrying a girl who is used to the free-mixing hangouts of university life means you will never be able to provide a dignified mother for your child."

To put things into perspective, a recent survey findings reveal that around two-thirds of boys under the age of 18 in the country hold the opinion that women should not frequently leave their homes. It may sound astonishing to many, especially the readers of this newspaper, but it is indeed what it is.

Through these misogynistic posts that demean women and disregard the importance of women's rights to education and empowerment, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to.

Following this revelation, certain internet users are expressing their disapproval of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for including the cricketer in the international set-up. Some are even advocating for the removal of the cricketer from the team, arguing that someone holding such bigoted beliefs should not be a part of the ranks of international cricketers, who are viewed as role models by the country's young generation.

But the fact of the matter is that taking such drastic measures without contextualising the whole matter would be just scratching the surface. It's crucial to recognise that a significant portion of the population, both on social media and beyond, indeed supports Sakib's views.

To put things into perspective, a recent survey findings reveal that around two-thirds of boys under the age of 18 in the country hold the opinion that women should not frequently leave their homes. It may sound astonishing to many, especially the readers of this newspaper, but it is indeed what it is.

According to recent research findings presented by Dr Sayed Saikh Imtiaz, a professor at the Department of Women & Gender Studies at the University of Dhaka, during the 8th SRHR Knowledge Fair 2023, jointly organised by Share-Net Bangladesh and Aspire to Innovate (a2i), and supported by UNDP, several concerning statistics were unveiled.

The study indicated that 61.65% of boys under the age of 18 have been exposed to child pornography. Furthermore, 56.65% believe in men having the final say in family decisions, 57.45% have contemplated using force to fulfil their sexual desires, and a significant 66.2% concur that women should not frequently leave their homes.

For many male adolescents, pornography is the only source of knowledge about reproductive health, said the professor.

"As a result, the rate of violence against women and rape is increasing in the society. Our boys and girls are very smart now. Like them, their friendly entertainment should be taken to their doorstep. They are social media dependent, so new media content needs to be created for them," he stressed.

In addition to the detrimental effects of pornography on adolescents, the influence of religious sermons disseminating extremely conservative rhetoric against women, can also be linked to Sakib's extremist beliefs. It is evident that he regularly shares videos and written speeches from certain religious preachers.

It has been a well-known but not widely discussed fact in Bangladesh that religious preachers in the country influence the public's mindset through their parochial views about women.

"Some preachers in the speeches are saying vulgar things about women. They talk about controlling the mind and body of a woman. Their speeches also criticise other religious people in the country. These things have a lasting impact on society," said Dr Sadeka Halim, a professor of the Department of Sociology of the University of Dhaka, to The Business Standard in 2021.

Needless to say, the "lasting impact on society" that Dr Halim was referring to is clearly reflected in the findings of the previously mentioned study. In a separate study, conducted as part of a research project titled "SRHR of Persons with Disabilities and Male Youth in Bangladesh" and published in 2021, 32% of young men concurred with the idea that "a woman should endure violence to maintain family unity."

So, it is apparent that misogyny in Bangladesh is not confined to a small portion of the population or demography only, rather it has spread like wildfire. Taking extreme steps against a certain someone who has just crossed his teenage years, while overlooking the overall gloomy scenario of the country, is unlikely to yield any significant change. It is, therefore, high time we delve deep into the root causes of these problems and address them comprehensively.

While the prevailing notion suggests that part of the solution lies in revising the educational curriculum to include gender-sensitive content, this alone won't suffice. The issue will persist unless we also cleanse and transform our online spaces into gender-sensitive and safe environments that cater to people of all ages, social classes, and genders.

That said, the case of Tanzim Hasan Sakib should not be left unattended either. When addressing this issue, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) can take a page out of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) playbook, as there are striking parallels with the situation faced by England bowler Ollie Robinson.

Just two years ago, while Robinson was making his Test cricket debut at Lord's, a Pandora's box of racist and sexist tweets he had posted back in 2012 and 2013 was opened and brought to public attention. In response, he was initially suspended from all international cricket, pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation. Eventually, he was granted a path to return, subject to an eight-match suspension, with five of them suspended for two years, and a fine of £3200.

Robinson indeed received a "second chance" despite his past misdeeds, with the ECB factoring in his age at the time of the offences. However, the ECB also acted swiftly in addressing the issue, sending a resounding message that they hold a zero-tolerance stance against racism and sexism.

The BCB should follow a similar path. Completely banning or suspending Sakib may be considered an approach way too harsh, especially given that he is only 20 years old. Nevertheless, the board should definitely recognise that Sakib's actions were unequivocally wrong and bring him into a process of rectification.

Only by doing so can an example be set that Bangladesh cricket has no place for misogyny, and individuals engaging in such behaviour must face the consequences.