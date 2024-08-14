I do not believe in dynastic politics: Sohel Taj

Tanjim Ahmed, better known as Sohel Taj, is the son of Tajuddin Ahmed, who had served as the prime minister of the Mujibnagar Government during the Liberation War. Sohel Taj was elected as a member of parliament from the Awami League in 2001 and 2008. Although he started serving as the State Minister for Home Affairs in the Awami League government in 2009, he resigned after a few months due to frustration and dissatisfaction.

Recently, after six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were taken to the DB office, he made headlines again after going there as a citizen to inquire about their safety. He gained even more attention after appearing on Facebook Live when Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country.

Now, there are widespread discussions and speculations about whether he will return to politics.

Against this backdrop, TBS's Head of Digital Zahid Nawaz Khan spoke to him on the TBS Podcast.

TBS: Welcome to the TBS Podcast. First of all, I would like to know, how do you see Bangladesh after 5 August? What are your thoughts?

Sohel Taj: When I entered politics, my thinking was rooted in the spirit of our Liberation War — an enriched and modern Bangladesh where everything would be resolved based on merit. Merit would be the standard for everything. It would be a society where Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians would live together with equal rights, without any discrimination. A country where there would be no division, and equal rights would be ensured for both the rich and the poor. Basic rights would be guaranteed.

When I entered politics, I was deeply disappointed. Because our political system and our democratic institutions were completely destroyed or rendered ineffective. In my political life — since I joined politics in 1998, later becoming an MP in 2001 and again in the 2008 election — I realised that if we cannot establish these democratic systems effectively, then our political culture and the culture of violence will never be corrected.

I believe that the spirit of today's student movement aligns perfectly with my own spirit. This is what I wanted.

TBS: We saw when six organisers of the student movement were detained in the DB office, you went there.

Sohel Taj: I went there because of my conscience. From what I saw on television and in the media, students were being indiscriminately shot, and the movement was being violently suppressed. Like every other person in Bangladesh, this shook my conscience. I felt that, since I was once the State Minister for Home Affairs and had connections with law enforcement agencies, I could remind them not to follow any illegal or unjust orders. I wanted to remind them so that there would be no more bloodshed and no more loss of life among our student brothers and sisters.

TBS: You mentioned that the spirit of the movement was similar to the spirit you embody. Is that what you meant?

Sohel Taj: That's absolutely right. This is the spirit of our Liberation War. Today, our student brothers and sisters have brought forth a cause to build a beautiful Bangladesh, and this spirit is the same as that of our Liberation War. We wanted a country like this. They are echoing what we fought for. It was for this country that we fought the Liberation War. We gained independence at the cost of the blood of 30 lakh martyrs. Unfortunately, after 1971, after gaining independence, we were unable to implement the core vision for which we fought.

TBS: But after the victory in this movement, we saw some untoward incidents occur. There was an attack on the Bangabandhu Bhaban and statues of the Father of the Nation were vandalised. Statues representing the country's history and heritage were also vandalised. You mentioned that they embody the true spirit of the Liberation War. But we saw those incidents too. Surely, this must be troubling for you.

Sohel Taj: Actually, in any mass uprising or such movements, certain vested interest groups often get involved along with the main force. This has happened everywhere in the world. Some malicious groups get involved, trying to bring in their destructive politics.

First of all, setting fire to Bangabandhu's residence, vandalising statues — these are acts that I strongly condemn and protest against. Bangabandhu led our independence for 23 years, preparing the people of Bengal for the Liberation War until the Pakistani army arrested him on the night of 25 March. We must preserve our accurate history, and Bangabandhu is an integral part of Bangladesh's history. Vandalising his portrait or residence is not only unfortunate but condemnable and it is a criminal act. It is an attempt to destroy our national wealth and erase our country's existence. I believe that none of the students who have participated in the movement and who desire to build a beautiful Bangladesh were involved in this. I believe this was done by vested interest groups who want to implement a different agenda.

TBS: We have seen youths guarding the Bangabandhu Bhaban afterwards, cleaning the portraits, and trying to protect them as much as possible. Do you think they are the ones who brought the spirit of the original movement?

Sohel Taj: That is absolutely right. And that's what I am saying. Our student brothers and sisters who have organised this movement want a beautiful Bangladesh. I believe that a vested interest group has tried to create anarchy with their own agenda. It's a small group. I condemn and protest this, and I urge the interim government to quickly identify who did this and bring them to justice.

TBS: You were once involved with the Awami League. Then you became disillusioned and distanced yourself from politics. But in the end, people are political beings. Besides, your family has a longstanding tradition. Your father was a national leader of Bangladesh and led the Liberation War. Your mother reorganised the Awami League during tough times. Do you have any political plans at this moment?

Sohel Taj: First of all, I do not believe in dynastic politics. I was involved in politics and tried to contribute based on my own merit. I don't believe that I have to do something just because my father or mother did it. If I feel that I can contribute as a citizen of this country, I will work. If the people want me to work, I will do so.

TBS: Many people think that you might become active in the Awami League again, or that you might form a new party. Is there any possibility?

Sohel Taj: I have not made any decision on this matter. I remain outside of politics, and I intend to stay outside of politics. There are many factors to consider, such as the direction our country is heading, the state of my party, and so on. I believe that our party needs a lot of introspection and self-criticism, which we have not done so far. Without this, I am not sure how the Awami League will lead in the future.

TBS: We have not seen much reaction from within the Awami League so far. And the reaction we did get, we did not see anyone apologising for so many deaths.

Sohel Taj: That is correct. This is why I am saying that introspection and self-criticism are necessary. If we do not hold ourselves accountable, if we do not try to understand ourselves and analyse our mistakes, it won't bring any benefits to the party.