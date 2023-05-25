How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

The United States has decided to deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The wide range of people under the purview of the new policy includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services, as per an official US release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement and also tweeted about the development on Wednesday.

In response to the new policy, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday the new policy "does not bother" the government of Bangladesh as authorities are "committed" to holding a free and fair election.

"It's not a sanction. BNP should be worried as violence before or during election is another criterion that will trigger visa restriction," he told UNB in a quick response when his reaction was sought.

The Business Standard reached out to a few experts to gauge the implication of the new policy.