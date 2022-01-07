How tech giants control consumer engagement

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 04:51 pm

How tech giants control consumer engagement

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 04:51 pm

Consumers engage with technology in five different contexts – social, office productivity, retail/ e-commerce, innovation and connectivity/ telecommunication – which are all monopolised by at least one of the five technology giants.

AMAZON — E-commerce — Amazon accounts for 43% of US online retail sales

FACEBOOK — Social Media —  Dominates the social media space with Instagram, Snapchat and whatsapp in its pocket.

GOOGLE — Innovation — Google is becoming the innovation incubator with more and more acquisitions every year.

MICROSOFT — Office Productivity —  Microsoft has 95% market share in the productivity software market.

APPLE — Telecommunication — 64% of Americans own an Apple product, says a recent CNBC survey.

